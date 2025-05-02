By Bob Miller

READING, PA MAY 2, 2025 . . . . . . This only happens once a year so save the dates and plan to take in the 18th Annual AMSOIL USAC Eastern Storm presented by Levan Machine & Truck Equipment opening on Tuesday night, June 17 at the Grandview Speedway and ending the action-packed Series on Sunday night, June 22 at Action Track USA.

The two states of Pennsylvania and New Jersey will host the USAC National Tour of Non-Wing Sprints, offering some of the most exciting sprint car racing you will ever see. Be sure to experience all six nights of racing with a unique mix of multiple divisions that not only offers the USAC Non-Wing Sprints, but adds variety to include the 358 Modifieds, URC 360 Winged Sprints, 410 Sprints, 600 non-wing Sprints and not to mention, the USAC Champ Cars. The Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm is a week of racing you don’t want to miss visiting Grandview, Bridgeport, Big Diamond, Williams Grove, Port Royal and Action Track USA. This series is especially interesting as the mix of tracks offer much variety and diversity from the Short Track Bull Rings, to the High-Speed big tracks to the always wild and crazy High Banks. No two tracks are the same which make this Series the most demanding and challenging of the USAC National Tour.

The six race Eastern Storm will offer a $10,000 point fund courtesy of Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, a Berks County business. Brian Levan, President and CEO for Levan Machine &Truck Equipment is no stranger on the local racing scene and along with running a very successful business, Brian is known as someone who can get things done.

Some drivers expected to take part in the AMSOIL Eastern Storm is current point leader Kyle Cummins joined by Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, CJ Leary, Briggs Danner, Mitchel Moles, Robert Ballou and Chase Stockon just to name a few.

Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, CA is the defending Eastern Storm Champion and headlines a list of star studded National Non-Wing Sprint car drivers who were past Eastern Storm Champions. Emerson Axsom of Franklin, Indiana was the 2023 Eastern Storm Champ along with Logan Seavey of Sutter, CA in 2022. The “Mad Man” Robert Ballou of Rocklin, CA was the 2021 Champ. Due to the pandemic, the Eastern Storm did not take place in 2020 but in 2019 It was C.J. Leary of Greenfield, IN who won the Eastern Storm Title. The past champions list back to 2007 includes, 2017-2018 Chris Windon, Canton, IL, Bryan Clauson in 2016, Ballou won his first Eastern Storm Title in 2015 with Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, OK sweeping the championship in 2014. It was Bryan Clauson again in 2012 and 2013, Levi Jones in 2010 and 2011, Cole Whitt in 2008 and 2009 and finally, Levi Jones won the inaugural Eastern Storm in 2007.

The 2025 Eastern Storm champion will earn $5,000 of the total $10,000 Levan Machine and Truck Equipment sponsored point fund. Watch for some race night activities to be announced to include USAC driver Meet & Greets at various tracks.

Since 1936, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, and driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

Grandview Speedway Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

Tuesday, June 17

Alpine Building Supply Presents:

USAC Sprints Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps & 358 Modifieds Gates open 5 PM Race time 7:30 PM

Alpine $2,000 Bonus for a first time Modified Thunder Winner

43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

www.grandviewspeedway.com

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Bridgeport Motorsports Park

Wednesday, June 18

USAC Sprints & URC 360 Winged Sprints Pits open 3, Grandstands 5, Warm-ups 6:30 PM

83 Flood Gate Rd, Swedesboro, NJ 08085

Phone 856 467 4407

www.bridgeportmotorsportspark.com

Big Diamond Speedway

Thursday, June 19

USAC Sprints & Modifieds Gates open 4 PM Warm ups 6:45 PM

392 Forest Ln, Pottsville, PA 17901

Phone 570 294 7715

www.bigdspeedway.net

Williams Grove Speedway

Friday, June 20

USAC Sprints & 410 Sprints Gates open 5:30 PM, Racing 7:30 PM

1 Speedway Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

717 697 5000

www.williamsgrove.com

Port Royal Speedway

Saturday, June 21

Bobby Rahal Toyota of Lewistown Presents:

USAC Sprints, USAC Silver Crown Cars & Weikert Livestock 410 Sprints Gates open 4, Warmups 6 PM

308 W Eighth St Port Royal, PA 17082

717 527 2303

www.portroyalspeedway.com

Action Track USA

Sunday, June 22

USAC Sprints & 600 Wingless Sprints Pits Open at 3, Grandstands 4:30 Warm-ups 6:30 PM

144 N Whiteoak St Kutztown, PA 19530

717 866 7450

www.actiontrackusa.com

