WINCHESTER USAC SILVER CROWN ﻿POSTPONED TO JUNE 27

From USAC

Winchester, Indiana (May 2, 2025)………A forecast of rain and cool temperatures have forced postponement of this Sunday’s May 4 Rich Vogler Classic featuring the USAC Silver Crown National Championship at Indiana’s Winchester Speedway.

The 100-lap USAC Silver Crown event on the 37 degree paved high banks of Winchester will now take place on Friday, June 27, for the 33rd running of the Rich Vogler Classic.

Winchester’s Silver Crown round will be the fifth appearance by the series at the track since their debut in 2021. Justin Grant won the inaugural edition in 2021 while Kody Swanson will enter the event having won the past three USAC main events at Winchester in 2022-2023-2024.

Times and more info regarding the June 27 USAC Silver Crown event at Winchester will be available soon at www.usacracing.com and www.winchester-speedway.com.

The 2025 USAC Silver Crown season will now resume on the dirt on Friday-Saturday, May 16-17, at the Belleville High Banks in Kansas with practice taking place on Friday and a full racing program on Saturday.