BUD KAEDING WINS FRIDAY OCEAN SPRINTS ACTION IN WATSONVILLE

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 3, 2025) – San Jose’s Bud Kaeding stormed past 2024 Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo champion Caleb Debem in lapped traffic Friday night, claiming the 30-lap feature in Watsonville. The thrilling finish added to an exciting night with four of the features decided in late battles at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds dirt track.

Debem charged around polesitter Jake Haulot to drive into the lead on lap one. Debem then paced Kaeding as the duo darted around lapped traffic in the non-stop main event on a well-prepared track. Debem’s lead never grew to more than three or four car lengths at any point in the battle.

Coming out of turn four with two to go, Kaeding drove to Debem’s bumper in traffic. Kaeding then slid underneath Debem in turn one with the pair making contact in turn two. Kaeding charged away for the win, leading just the final two circuits for victory. Debem recovered to second while Gizdich Ranch Dash winner Haulot was third. Heat race winner Jennifer Osborne and Jeremy Chisum rounded out the top-five.

Tenth-starting Jason Ryan, Jr. of Oakley rolled the bottom to perfection to take the IMCA Sport Modified 20-lap victory. Polesitter Trent Golden of Oakley withstood multiple challenges from San Jose’s Rob Gallaher in lapped traffic to maintain the lead throughout the event. Ryan edged forward throughout the race then finally was in position to pounce, taking the lead on the inside on lap 14.

Golden finished second followed by Gallaher, Bo Crebs, and Baypoint’s Danny Wagner.

Mark Biscardi of San Jose won a back-and-forth battle with Pete Piantanida of Discovery Bay for the 20-lap South Bay Dwarf Car triumph. Last week’s winner Chris Durden of Hollister spun from the lead on lap six, thrusting fourth-starting Biscardi into the lead.

Durden then spun again in turn two for the race’s first caution on lap 11. On the restart, Piantanida used the extreme high side to enter the race for the lead, taking the lead by a nose on lap 15. Piantanida then went wide on the front stretch on lap 17, allowing Biscardi to knife underneath to retake the top spot, 65-year-old Mark Biscardi scored the win followed by Piantanida, Eric Weisler, Toby Brown, and a resurgent Chris Durden in fifth.

The Four Banger feature saw a near dead heat the finish line after 15-laps of racing. The race kicked off with Watsonville’s Amaya Flower in control before her night was upended by a flat tire. TJ Etchison of Watsonville took over the lead before he suffered from mechanical issues on lap seven. Ken Keegan of Scotts Valley had a wild flip that required a red flag in turn one but the driver was uninjured.

Tony Gullo of Watsonville emerged with the lead, attempting to fend off a hard charging TJ Santos of Gilroy. The duo raced across the finish line nose-to-nose, with Santos credited with the win by .026 seconds. Both Santos and Gullo were disqualified in post-race technical inspection. This allowed Jonathan Welborn of Boulder Creek to take his first career win. Boulder Creek residents rounded out the podium with Steve Roach and Travis VanGilder in second and third.

Bakersfield’s Ethan Johnson dominated the 20-lap Hobby Stocks feature for the win. The race had three different leaders in the first three laps before Johnson took command.

Ryan Hart of Dos Palos won a battle for second over Bobby Gallaher of San Jose. 2024 champion Joe Gallaher and Porterville visitor Colby Quinton each overcame flat tires to drive to top-five finishes.

Ocean Speedway May 2, 2025 – Race Results

Ocean Sprints presented by Taco Bravo Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 29-Bud Kaeding[3]; 2. 3D-Caleb Debem[2]; 3. 7H-Jake Haulot[1]; 4. 76-Jennifer Osborne[4]; 5. 8-Jeremy Chisum[5]; 6. 72W-Kurt Nelson[6]; 7. 25Z-Jason Chisum[8]; 8. 72JR-Chris Nelson[7]; 9. 7C-Corbin Seay[10]; 10. 56Z-Don Hart[9]Kurt Nelson[18]; 22. 88A-Joey Ancona[19]