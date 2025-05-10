LOGAN MITCHELL WINS BACK-TO-BACK FEATURES WITH WMR AT OCEAN SPEEDWAY

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (May 9, 2025) – Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell won his second consecutive race at his home speedway when he drove to victory in Friday’s Western Midget Racing action at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway. Mitchell extended his points lead as well in the stock production Midget series.

Payette, Idaho’s Teddy Bivert won the eight-lap heat race from the outside pole. Anthony Bruno of San Jose charged around the outside of Bivert to take the lead at the start the 20-lap main event. Bruno, the opening night Ventura Raceway winner, accumulated a one-second advantage over the battle between Bivert and Mitchell for second.

Bivert and Mitchell then tracked down Bruno and the trio ran in lockstep. Bivert rolled the middle of the track and got into the back of Bruno, sending them both for a spin on lap nine in turn one. Both drivers had to restart at the tail of the field.

Mitchell acquired the lead as a result and dominated the final 11 laps for his fourth-career Ocean Speedway win. Bivert used the high side to charge back to second, followed by Santa Clarita’s Adam Weisberg, Bruno, and Fremont’s Nathan Moore.

Saturday night action will feature the WMR/BCRA California Super Series Midgets racing for $2,514 to win in the Graunstadt Memorial at Antioch Speedway.

For more information, visit www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or contact Mike McCluney at (408) 499-5625.

RESULTS: Ocean Speedway May 9, 2025

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]; 2. 11-Teddy Bivert[1]; 3. 15-Adam Weisberg[4]; 4. 09-Anthony Bruno[2]; 5. 25JR-Nathan Moore[9]; 6. 2ND-Terry Nichols[5]; 7. 9-Rayce Edward[6]; 8. 68-Marvin Mitchell[7]; 9. (DNS) 7A-Kevin Felkins

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Teddy Bivert[2]; 2. 09-Anthony Bruno[4]; 3. 96X-Logan Mitchell[8]; 4. 15-Adam Weisberg[1]; 5. 2ND-Terry Nichols[5]; 6. 9-Rayce Edward[9]; 7. (DNS) 68-Marvin Mitchell; 8. (DNS) 7A-Kevin Felkins; 9. (DNS) 25JR-Nathan Moore

2025 Western Midget Racing Championship Schedule – Subject to Change

March 22 Ventura Raceway – WINNER: Anthony Bruno

April 25 Ocean Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

April 26 Petaluma Speedway – WINNER: Logan Mitchell

May 9 Ocean Speedway

June 6 Ocean Speedway

August 2 Ocean Speedway – Johnny Key Classic with NARC

August 15 Ocean Speedway

August 16 Antioch Speedway

August 30 Ventura Raceway

October 25 Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway with NARC

2025 WMR/BCRA California Super Series Schedule – Subject to Change

April 5 Placerville Speedway – NorCal Challenge (Co-Sanction USAC) – WINNER: Shane Golobic

May 10 Antioch Speedway – Graunstadt Memorial with NARC

June 7 Santa Maria Speedway – Central Coast Clash

July 19 Ocean Speedway – 15th Kaeding Classic with NARC

Sept 20 Petaluma Speedway – 14th annual Adobe Cup with SCCT

October 11 Antioch Speedway – Open Wheel Oktoberfest (Co-Sanction USAC) with NARC

Nov 1 Stockton Dirt Track – 42nd Tribute to Gary Patterson with NARC