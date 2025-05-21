WEDNESDAY’S USAC TONY HULMAN CLASSIC ﻿POSTPONED TO OCTOBER 3

From USAC

Terre Haute, Indiana (May 21, 2025)………Wednesday night’s 55th annual Tony Hulman Classic at Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship has been postponed to Friday night, October 3.

The track crew worked all race day in order to get the 1/2-mile dirt surface into shape after Tuesday’s rain. However, at around 7pm Eastern, the track was deemed not to be safe enough to conduct racing activities.

Tickets and pit passes purchased for the May 21 event may be used for either of the remaining USAC National Sprint Car events during the 2025 season: the July 31 USAC Indiana Sprint Week event or the October 3 Hulman Classic.

Refunds at www.ActionTrackTix.com. Use the “contact” button on the website and submit your request.