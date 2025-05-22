Traditional Memorial Weekend Sprint Invaders Stop is Sunday at 34 Raceway!

by Bill Wright

May 22, 2025 – The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders make their annual Memorial Day weekend trek to the 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, this Sunday, May 25. The $2,000 to win event follows the disappointment of a “wind-out” last Friday at CJ Speedway in Columbus Junction, Iowa. That event will not be made up.

Saturday will be the 79th feature run at the 3/8-mile oval in West Burlington. Chris Martin was victorious in the Sprint Invaders opener there on April 12. Dustin Selvage, Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull and defending Sprint Invaders champion and current point leader, Paul Nienhiser, are all five-time winners there. John Schulz and Josh Schneiderman have four wins, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison and Jon Agan have three. Two-time Sprint Invader winners at West Burlington include Joey Moughan, Chris Martin, Terry McCarl, Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips.

Davenport winner, Nienhiser, of Chapin, Illinois has a narrow 15-point lead over veteran driver Terry McCarl of Altoona, Iowa in the current standings. Pleasantville, Iowa’s Tasker Phillips, Burlington’s Tanner Gebhardt and Knoxville, Iowa’s Riley Goodno round out the current top five.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps scheduled for 6:30. General Admission is $20, with Seniors and Students $18. Kids 10 and under are FREE. Top Notch Customs Trucks and Roth Trucking Sport Compacts are also on the card.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 10 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 11 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Bloomfield, IA)

Friday, August 29 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, August 30 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

1. Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 633 (1)

2. Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 618

3. Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 611

4. Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 608

5. Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 606

6. Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 585

7. Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 584

8. Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 578

9. Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 562

10. McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 532

11. Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 489

12. Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 431

13. Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 424 (1)

14. Brandon Anderson, Glenpool, OK, 411

15. Garrett Benson, Concordia, MO, 398

16. Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO, 396 (1)

17. Chase Brown, Yutan, NE, 384

18. Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 376

19. Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 359

20. Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 356

