From Alex Nieten

ATTICA, OH (May 23, 2025) — Due to excessive rain falling throughout the week, Friday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series program at Attica Raceway Park has been postponed to Saturday, May 24, to allot track crews to adequately prepare the facility for racing. Additionally, the event at Sharon Speedway has been canceled due to the facility taking too much rain to be ready in time to host an event this weekend.

If you purchased a ticket in advance for Friday’s event at Attica, your ticket will be good for Saturday’s program. If you are unable to attend Saturday, you can email tickets@dirtcar.com by 12PM ET Saturday, May 24 to request a refund. Reserve tickets for Saturday’s program are still available for purchase.

If you purchased a ticket in advance for Saturday’s event at Sharon, you will receive a face-value credit to your MyDirtTickets.com account – good for two years – to be used toward any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work, you have until June 23 to request a refund.

Pit and grandstand gates at Attica on Saturday will open at 2:30PM, with opening ceremonies at 7PM.

If you can’t make it to the track, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/news/rain-postpones-world-of-outlaws-at-attica-to-saturday-sharon-canceled/

EVENT INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=4547756

TRACK INFO: https://atticaracewaypark.com/, https://www.sharonspeedway.com/

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners. Official partners include, NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Federated Auto Parts, Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Real American Beer (Official Beer), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel). Also supported by : AMKUS, ARP (Automotive Racing Products), CASM Safety Products, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, FIREBULL, Honest Abe Roofing, Intercomp, J&J Auto Racing, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, SPA Technique, WELD Racing, and WIX Filters.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.