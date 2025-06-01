Tate Hensley wins Wisconsin WingLESS main at Sycamore

By Mike Babicz

“This is awesome,” said Trevor’s Tate Hensley, second generation driver, after leading flag to flag in the 20-lap AutoMeter powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints feature. “It wasn’t easy as we caught up to lapped traffic, as I knew Zach (Raidart) was right there waiting for me to make a mistake. I kept hitting my marks and it came together for a win.”

“I have to thank Jim Robinson who with my dad(Raymond Hensley) are a wealth of knowledge in setting up the car,” said Hensley joined by his family in victory lane following his second career main victory, with his first having come a little over a year ago May 18 at Plymouth(WI) Dirt Track.

Getting into a rhythm was an admitted challenge for Hensley as two cautions and two reds kept slowing progress. The first yellow led to the initial Jimmy Sivia of Winthrop Harbor, IL, making his initial start of the season, developed a fuel line leak with a fire striking the driver’s compartment. Sivia walked to the pit area after getting the flames extinguished.

Two circuits after the restart Oconomowoc’s Ryan Zielski, Body Craft fast qualifier, clipped the front stretch wall coming out of turn four sending him into a end over end flip down the front straightaway. Zielski walked into the pit area after being assisted from his upside down machine.

On the ensuing restart, four cars tangled in turn two with Racine’s Josh Davidson’s mount ending up on its side in the infield. While attempting to gather his car up charging down the front straightaway, Kenosha’s Bryce Andrews rolled his car onto its side entering turn one.

All of the cars involved, including the ones requiring assistance to be righted, restarted with no drivers injured.

After circumventing a lot of traffic running the inside line, Hensley scored the victory by less than half second over second place Raidart. Tyler Kuxhouse of Antioch was third. Adam Taylor of Wheatfield, IN rim road the high line improving eight spots from his initial 13th starting spot to finish fourth.

Watertown’s Jordan Miklas scored an impressive career finish using the outer groove as well taking the Behling Race Equipment Hard Charger improving 13 positions going from 18th in the original lineup taking fifth.

Rusty Egan of Round Lake Heights, IL won the Fox Lake Harbor presents All Star Performance 1st Heat. Brown Deer’s John Fahl took the Game Day Men’s Health presents Behling Race Equipment 2nd Heat. Hartland’s Seth Johnson picked up the BR Motorsports presents King Race Products 3rd Heat.

The AutoMeter powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints close out a three-day weekend Sunday, June 1, 2025 at Angel Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wis. along with Badger Midgets and MSA 360 Sprints.

Then its two weeks off for the WingLESS 11th season schedule prior to returning to the track where the series was born, Wilmot Raceway, on Father’s Day weekend Saturday, June 14 along with the Lightning Sprintswhich are in their 35th year, also having begun at Wilmot. Wilmot classes Street Stocks and Bandits are on the card as well. Tickets and information check the Wilmot Raceway website.

For latest information and point standings check the official websites for the Lightning Sprints and Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints, both which are overseen by the Interstate Racing Association.