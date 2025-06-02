NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL CONTINUES WITH THE LEVAN MACHINE & TRUCK EQUIPMENT USAC EASTERN STORM

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JUNE 2, 2025 . . . . . . A spectacular NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Double Header featuring the USAC National Non Wing Sprint Tour and the Grandview 358 Modifieds will highlight the Tuesday night, June 17 racing event brought to you by Alpine Building Supply. This marks the 18th Annual USAC Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Eastern Storm and after all qualifying, the main event is the 40 lap $6,000 to win Jesse Hockett Classic. For the 358 Modifieds, they too will take part in a series of qualifying events leading up to their 30 lap $3,000 to win main event. An added bonus posted is the Alpine Building Supply $2,000 first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner. That makes it a $5,000 payday for just 30 laps for a first-time modified winner. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

The very popular Thunder on the Hill Advance ticket process is in place for the Tuesday, June 17 USAC/Modified double header. For advance tickets, please call 443 513 4456, leave your name and the number of tickets you need for June 17. You may pay for and pick up tickets at the Will Call Window after 4:15 and enter the main grandstand gate at 4:30 PM. General admission tickets go on sale at 5 PM. Adult tickets are $35, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The pit fee is $45 and a license is not required.

In one of the first promotions of its’ kind, Alpine Building Supply will be selling a special edition of an Alpine Thunder on the Hill Racing Series shirt. The Alpine Thunder on the Hill Series Shirt will showcase a 410 Sprint, a Non-Wing 410 Sprint and a 358 Modified on the back with the Alpine Building Supply and Thunder on the Hill logos placed on the front of the shirt. In addition, all profits from the sale of these shirts will be donated to the Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County. Big Impact Group is a mentoring program helping Schuylkill County youth for over 35 years. Through the dedication of our volunteers and strong community support we are able to make this program successful.

The Alpine Thunder Series shirts will be sold at the Alpine Building Supply display at the Grandview Speedway at all Thunder on the Hill events. Shirts will be $20 up to XL and $25 for larger sizes. Be sure to stop by the Alpine Building Supply and purchase your Alpine Thunder on the Hill shirt and support a worthy cause.

The NASCAR Modifieds are always a favorite on any Thunder Show. Eric Kormann is out to defend his win from 2024 and he’ll be challenged by expected entries Brett Kressley, Craig VonDohren, Brian Hirthler, Duane Howard, Jeff Strunk, Mike Gular and Billy Pauch to name a few. The NASCAR Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview car specifications and rules.

The six race Eastern Storm will offer a $10,000 point fund courtesy of Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, a Berks County business. Brian Levan, President and CEO for Levan Machine &Truck Equipment is no stranger on the local racing scene and along with running a very successful business, Brian is known as someone who can get things done.

Some drivers expected to take part in the AMSOIL Eastern Storm is current point leader Kyle Cummins joined by Justin Grant, Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Jake Swanson, CJ Leary, Briggs Danner, Robert Ballou and Chase Stockon just to name a few. Also in the field will be Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, CA ithe defending Eastern Storm Champion.

The 2025 Eastern Storm champion will earn $5,000 of the total $10,000 Levan Machine and Truck Equipment sponsored point fund. Watch for some race night activities to be announced to include USAC driver Meet & Greets at various tracks.

Since 1936, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment has been your one-stop-shop for custom repair and production machining, driveline services, and they are known throughout the East Coast for servicing commercial and fleet customers with custom work truck builds. They are also your go-to for all your CTech needs! Additionally, Levan Machine and Truck Equipment offers general truck repair and maintenance to help you keep your commercial fleet in top condition throughout your busy work schedule. For more information on Levan Machine and Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA please visit their website at: www.levanmachine.com

Alpine Building Supply will revolutionize your construction projects so, “Attention, builders, homeowners, and DIY enthusiasts! Looking for top-quality materials at unbeatable prices? Look no further than Alpine Building Supply your one-stop shop for all your building needs! “From roofing and siding to lumber, tools, and everything in between—we’ve got what you need to get the job done right, the first time! “Visit us today at 696 South Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven or shop online at alpinebuldingsupply.com For expert advice, quality products, and unbeatable deals, choose Alpine Building Supply where building begins!” Alpine Building Supply– building dreams, one project at a time!

The 358 Modifieds will follow the weekly Grandview Speedway car specifications.

