Taylor Captures Initial Wisconsin WingLESS Points Feature Sunday

By Mike Babicz

(Sun Prairie, WI, Sunday, June 1, 2025)–Adam Taylor of Wheatfield, IN scored his first AutoMeter powered by Gandrud Performance Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints 20-lap feature victory Sunday, June 1, 2025 at Angel Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.

“Winning at Angel Park, with all of the history and wins I’ve had in a midget, this win is very special and means a lot,” said Taylor after becoming the 12th different Wisconsin WingLESS winner at Sun Prairie since the group’s inception in 2016 under the leadership of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Steve Sinclair, with 2025 marking its 11th consecutive season with a Angel Park stop.

“We didn’t intend to run for the championship before the season,” Adams admitted, entering his initial full season of Wisconsin WingLESS competition. “With the way it’s been going along with the schedule we’ve gotten mapped out, we’ll see what happens. I like the people who race in it, the teams, officials, and especially the fans who follow it. It’s a great group.”

Brown Deer’s John Fahl, after a victory in the Fox Lake Harbor presents All Star Performance Heat 1, took the initial lead from the front row of the 24-car feature field. Taylor, who captured the BR Motorsports presents King Race Products, overtook the lead on lap three from his outside row one starting position after initially sticking to the inside.

The laps stayed green with Taylor leading a pack of four and five cars going side by side, back and forth, as they caught the tail end of the field creating a challenge to work the track.

Cambridge’s Tristan Furseth, who took the victory in the Game Day Men’s Health presents Behling Race Equipment Heat 2, caught the wall in turn three while running sixth bringing out the caution.

Just prior to the yellow, Taylor sliced between two backmarkers battling for position, narrowly squeezing thru the middle splitting the pair charging into turn one. Genesee’s Eric Wilke followed the path right on the tail of Taylor.

When the yellow flew, by rule, the lapped traffic circled out of the leader’s way tagging the tail of the field. On the restart, Taylor stuck to his every popular high rim riding path. A final caution came on the white flag lap when Body Craft Fast Qualifier Zach Raidart of Gurnee, IL, who was running in the top 10, had mechanical woes bring his machine come to a halt setting up a overtime restart,

Taylor was up to the challenge scoring the win. It was Taylor’s second overall Wisconsin WingLESS win, with the initial coming last October in a non-points race catching Bristol’s Chris Klemko coming out of turn four on the white flag lap for the checkered.

Wilke came across runner-up with Rusty Egan of Round Lake Beach, IL third, Tim Cox of Park City, IL fourth and Greg Alt of Watertown fifth. Second thru fifth came to the checkered less than half a second apart.

Egan’s third place finish earned him the Behling Race Equipment Hard Charger by improving eight spots from his original 11th spot on the grid.

AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprints are off until Saturday, June 14 at Wilmot Raceway joined by 11-75 Sports Complex & Eatery IRA Lightning Sprints plus Wilmot’s street stocks and Bandits. Ticket and information available at Wilmot Raceway’s website.

Badger Midget feature was won by Parker Jones of Blue Mounds, Wis. Midwest Sprint Association 360 Sprints feature went to Brandon Berth of Cascade, Wis.

Angel Park resumes action Sunday, June 8 featuring the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars plus Badger Midgets.

MSA 360 Sprints join World of Outlaws Sprints on Friday, June 6. A third stop in Wisconsin for the weekend is Saturday, June 7 at Beaver Dam Raceway along with Midwest Legends Dirt Series.

For ticket and race information on the June 6-8 dates contact SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023