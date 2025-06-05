Carson Macedo Muscles by Kerry Madsen for Fifth Jackson Victory

By Alex Nieten

JACKSON, MN (June 4, 2025) – Every now and then a driver winning at a specific track becomes nearly a foregone conclusion, and Carson Macedo is making a case at Jackson Motorplex.

The Lemoore, CA native entered Wednesday’s Fendt Showdown locked in a four-way tie for the most World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series victories at the Minnesota oval. Despite having less starts than Donny Schatz, Logan Schuchart, and Brad Sweet, he’d managed to pile up four checkered flags to equal them.

And on Saturday, he shattered the tie.

Macedo lined up on the front row for the 30-lapper and immediately put the pressure on polesitter Kerry Madsen. The Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 stayed glued to Madsen’s tail tank throughout the opening circuits on a heavy, cowboy up surface. Opportunity presented itself on Lap 12 in traffic, and Macedo motored by “The Madman” for good. Lapped cars kept things interesting all the way to the checkered flag, but Madsen could never gather enough momentum to five Macedo a challenge. The 29-year-old came away victorious on a challenging racetrack.

“My heart rate is a little bit up. I feel like I had a little arm pump there,” Macedo said. “It didn’t take much to throw the wheel out of your hand. It seemed like a couple of times I’d get tight behind a guy then hit a hole and it would jerk the wheel around, and I’d have to grab back on and hold on as tight as I could.

“Man, hats off to Philip Dietz. Winning another race here at Jackson I owe a lot of that to him. He just does a great job, makes phenomenal adjustments here. It seems like I can rotate these corners better than anyone.”

Macedo’s fifth Jackson victory gave him sole possession of the most in World of Outlaws history. The most recent four have come in his last seven starts at the 4/10 mile. His fourth overall of 2025 moved him into a tie with Michael “Buddy” Kofoid for the second most this season. It was win number 75 with The Greatest Show on Dirt for his team, Jason Johnson Racing. The triumph also allowed Macedo to move back into third in points as he passed Logan Schuchart.

The runner-up spot belonged to Kerry Madsen as he held off several challenges from David Gravel. It marked the Australian’s first podium with the World of Outlaws since 2021 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte. While he would’ve preferred to win after leading the opening 11 circuits, it was still an encouraging run for the Vermeer-Madsen Motorsports crew.

“That lapper wasn’t really making great corners,” Madsen explained. “My initial plan was just to settle down, but he was kind of inconsistent. So, I thought I could pass him, and I got myself in trouble. That’s how Carson got by me. We need to race more because I try to drive harder and go slower, and then I calm down and hit my marks and make great laps. Just need to get some racing in.”

David Gravel claimed the final step of the podium for his 18th top three of the season as he and the Big Game Motorsports crew continue their title defense. They’re now atop the standings by 190 markers. Like Macedo, Gravel found the 30 laps to be a workout.

“It was definitely tiring. That was a very physical track, got some arm pump there,” Gravel said. “I felt like we were just as good as those guys. We just needed a little track position. Every time I got a run on Kerry I just didn’t quite get enough on him to fill the gap and force him out of there. The guys gave me a good car. Cody (Jacobs), Zach (Patterson), and Pete (Stephens) continue to just give me good cars every night.”

Michael Kofoid and Chris Windom completed the top five.

Cole Macedo earned the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

David Gravel set a new track record for his 10th Simpson Quick Time of the season in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Chris Windom (Real American Beer Heat Two), Bill Balog (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Carson Macedo (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The #SPATechnique #1 Redraw went to Kerry Madsen.

Madsen also topped the Toyota Dash.

Tim Kaeding won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Conner Morrell.

UP NEXT: The Badger State Triple takes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars to three Wisconsin tracks in three nights with visits to Plymouth Dirt Track (June 6), Beaver Dam Raceway (June 7), and Angell Park Speedway (June 8) on the calendar. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen[1]; 3. 2-David Gravel[4]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 5. 7S-Chris Windom[7]; 6. 1K-Kelby Watt[3]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[6]; 8. 23-Garet Williamson[10]; 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart[12]; 12. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[14]; 13. 99-Skylar Gee[11]; 14. 6-Zach Hampton[15]; 15. 2C-Cole Macedo[20]; 16. 10-Ryan Timms[18]; 17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[16]; 18. 83H-Justin Henderson[8]; 19. 2KS-Ian Madsen[22]; 20. 53AU-Alex Attard[17]; 21. 23W-Scott Winters[24]; 22. 11-TJ Stutts[23]; 23. 3-Tim Kaeding[21]; 24. 28M-Conner Morrell[19]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding[2]; 2. 2KS-Ian Madsen[4]; 3. 11-TJ Stutts[1]; 4. 23W-Scott Winters[6]; 5. 16-Riley Goodno[3]; 6. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 7. 24T-Christopher Thram[8]; 8. 25-Jy Corbet[10]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley[16]; 10. 21H-Brady Bacon[13]; 11. 44-Chris Martin[12]; 12. 09-Matt Juhl[14]; 13. 33-Scott Broty[7]; 14. 4W-Matt Wasmund[9]; 15. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[17]; 16. 80P-Jacob Peterson[11]; 17. 31-Koby Werkmeister[15]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl[2]; 2. 31-Koby Werkmeister[3]; 3. 45X-Landon Crawley[4]; 4. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]; 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[1]; 6. 24-Terry McCarl[5]; 7. 4-Cameron Martin[7]; 8. 35-Skylar Prochaska[8]; 9. 55A-Brandon Allen[9]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 55V-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 1K-Kelby Watt[4]; 4. 2-David Gravel[3]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 6. 17B-Bill Balog[7]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 8. 83H-Justin Henderson[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[4]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 5. 53AU-Alex Attard[8]; 6. 11-TJ Stutts[3]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[5]; 8. 4W-Matt Wasmund[10]; 9. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[6]; 10. 24-Terry McCarl[9]; 11. 55A-Brandon Allen[11]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7S-Chris Windom[1]; 2. 83H-Justin Henderson[2]; 3. 99-Skylar Gee[5]; 4. 6-Zach Hampton[6]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]; 6. 16-Riley Goodno[9]; 7. 33-Scott Broty[8]; 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[10]; 9. 31-Koby Werkmeister[7]; 10. 4-Cameron Martin[3]

WIX Filter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 2. 55V-Kerry Madsen[2]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 5. 10-Ryan Timms[4]; 6. 2KS-Ian Madsen[10]; 7. 24T-Christopher Thram[8]; 8. 44-Chris Martin[7]; 9. 09-Matt Juhl[9]; 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]; 11. 3-Tim Kaeding[6]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 1K-Kelby Watt[1]; 3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 6. 23W-Scott Winters[9]; 7. 25-Jy Corbet[7]; 8. 21H-Brady Bacon[8]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley[6]; 10. 35-Skylar Prochaska[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:12.338[3]; 2. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:12.517[1]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:12.648[6]; 4. 83H-Justin Henderson, 00:12.675[21]; 5. 11-TJ Stutts, 00:12.678[7]; 6. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:12.681[8]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:12.721[9]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:12.730[19]; 9. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:12.751[10]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.770[18]; 11. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:12.773[11]; 12. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:12.800[17]; 13. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:12.842[20]; 14. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:12.963[4]; 15. 53AU-Alex Attard, 00:12.996[15]; 16. 33-Scott Broty, 00:13.003[2]; 17. 24-Terry McCarl, 00:13.091[13]; 18. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:13.108[16]; 19. 4W-Matt Wasmund, 00:13.274[5]; 20. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:13.488[14]; 21. 55A-Brandon Allen, 00:13.510[12]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:12.705[9]; 2. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:12.764[1]; 3. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:12.764[3]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:12.806[10]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:12.823[17]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:12.833[19]; 7. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:12.845[15]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:12.880[12]; 9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:12.883[18]; 10. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:12.913[4]; 11. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:12.934[11]; 12. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:12.935[14]; 13. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.012[7]; 14. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:13.032[5]; 15. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:13.049[21]; 16. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:13.111[2]; 17. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:13.152[16]; 18. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:13.300[8]; 19. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:13.321[13]; 20. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:13.380[20]; 21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:15.640[6]