SANDERS TAKES NO PRISONERS AT TARTER MEMORIAL NARC SHOW AT CHICO

By Andrew Kunas

Chico, CA … Justin Sanders continued his recent dominance of Silver Dollar Speedway, leading all 35 laps and winning Saturday’s David Tarter Memorial in convincing fashion, and earning his third NARC 410 sprint car victory of the season.

Sanders has claimed the last three NARC events at the Chico track, going back to his David Tarter Memorial victory last year. He took the lead on the start of the headliner, coming off the outside of the front row, beating his teammate Max Mittry to the line to lead the first lap, and never looked back from there, never being threatened for the lead and picking up the $5,035 paycheck. The winning ride was the Yuba Sutter Aviation-sponsored Mittry Motorsports No. 2x Fisher-powered KPC.

After taking the checkered flag, Sanders parked his car in turn four and continued the tradition of the race winner greeting the David Tarter fans gathered in that area of the grandstands.

“I don’t know about (if it was) easy, but to be honest we got a really good race car right now,” Sanders said in the winner’s circle, praising his team. “I feel like we’ve just made the right choices (lately) on this race car. Right now, my race car is really easy to drive. I can kinda put it anywhere I want and make it do what I want it to do.”

Sanders, now a three-time Tarter winner, shared his appreciation for the event that honors the racer who died in 2012 after a freak pit area accident at Silver Dollar Speedway.

“I wanted to win another Tarter,” said Sanders, “David Tarter was great. We lost him too soon. Nothing else to say. We lost him too soon. I’m just glad I’m able to stand up here and honor these (Tarter) fans in Turn 4 and get these wins for the Tarter family.”

Netto was unable to track down Sanders in traffic and finished in the runner-up spot in the Penny Newman Grain-sponsored Netto Ag No. 88N Rider-powered KPC. Shane Golobic made late moves to finish third aboard the NOS Energy-sponsored Matt Wood Racing No. 17w Kistler-powered KPC. Dylan Bloomfield turned in another strong performance and finished fourth in the Gary Silva Ranches-sponsored Vertullo Racing No. 83v Kistler-powered Maxim.

Dominic Scelzi earned the Williams Roofing Hard Charger nod, coming from the 15th starting position to finish fifth aboard the Red Rose Transportation-sponsored Scelzi Enterprises No. 41 Kistler-powered Maxim.

Pole sitter Max Mittry, Nick Parker, Bud Kaeding, Jake Andreotti and Jace Park rounded out the Top 10.

Heat race victories were captured by Bloomfield, Netto and Parker. Mittry won the Beacon Wealth Strategies Trophy Dash over Sanders to win the pole position for the main event.

Sanders paced the 22-car field in Automotive Racing Products Qualifying with a time of 12.315 seconds around the ¼-mile, high-banked clay oval.

Hoosier Racing Tires Feature (35 laps): 1. 2x Justin Sanders (2), 2. 88n D.J. Netto (4), 3. 17w Shane Golobic (7), 4. 83v Dylan Bloomfield (5), 5. 41 Dominic Scelzi (15), 6. 2xm Max Mittry (1), 7. 15 Nick Parker (3), 8. 29 Bud Kaeding (11), 9. 7p Jake Andreotti (12), 10. 7 Jace Park (13), 11. 88a Joey Ancona (6), 12. 7b Sean Becker (8), 13. 14 Mariah Ede (16), 14. 35km Tyler Thompson (9), 15. 21 Tanner Holmes (21), 16. 11vs John Michael Bunch (20), 17. 12 Jarrett Soares (17), 18. 551 Angelique Bell (22), 19. 2k Gauge Garcia (18), 20. 10 Dominic Gorden (10), 21. 9 Dustin Freitas (14), 22. 121 Caeden Steele (19).

METTEC Titanium Lap Leaders: 2x Justin Sanders 1-35

Williams Roofing Hard Charger: 41 Dominic Scelzi, 15th to 5th (+10)

Automotive Racing Products Quick Qualifier (22 cars): 2x Justin Sanders, 12.315 seconds

Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 83v Dylan Bloomfield, 2. 2x Justin Sanders, 3. 7b Sean Becker, 4. 10 Dominic Gorden, 5. 7 Jace Park, 6. 2k Gauge Garcia, 7. 11vs John Michael Bunch, 8. 551 Angelique Bell.

Kimo’s Tropical Car Wash Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 88n D.J. Netto, 2. 17w Shane Golobic, 3. 88a Joey Ancona, 4. 29 Bud Kaeding, 5. 9 Dustin Freitas, 6. 14 Mariah Ede, 7. 21 Tanner Holmes.

WEDG High Performance Karts Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 15 Nick Parker, 2. 2xm Max Mittry, 3. 35km Tyler Thompson, 4. 7p Jake Andreotti, 5. 41 Dominic Scelzi, 6. 12 Jarrett Soares, 7. 121 Caeden Steele.

Beacon Wealth Strategies – Raymond James Trophy Dash (6 laps): 1. 2xm Max Mittry, 2. 2x Justin Sanders, 3. 15 Nick Parker, 4. 88n D.J. Netto, 5. 83v Dylan Bloomfield, 6. 88a Joey Ancona.