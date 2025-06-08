Sweet Banks $20,000 with Thrilling Jim Boyd Memorial Victory

By Alex Nieten

BEAVER DAM, WI (June 7, 2025) – Beaver Dam Raceway simply does not disappoint.

Saturday’s Jim “JB” Boyd Memorial delivered the latest piece of evidence. The Wisconsin 1/3 mile gave fans 40 laps of non-stop battling. Action was all over the track, especially toward the front of the pack.

The $20,000 prize came down to a late duel between a pair of Californians in Brad Sweet and Carson Macedo. The latter had led from the drop of the green while Sweet arose from a donnybrook to secure the second spot on Lap 25, and he wasted no time taking aim at Macedo.

“The Big Cat” stalked the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 through heavy traffic as the laps dwindled. All it took was for Macedo to have one slow set of corners on the bottom of Turns 1 and 2, and Sweet pounced. The five-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion ripped around Macedo’s outside to take the top spot, and that was that. Sweet expertly navigated traffic on his way to a comfortable victory aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 49.

“I just got up on the wheel,” Sweet said of his win. “I was trying to save my tire and trying to find the right lines, but I just had to go. I’m tired of losing these races. This team is working hard. I’ve been working hard to get better. The competition level is at an all-time high.

“I just tried to stay close if any opportunity presented itself,” Sweet added of the battle with Macedo. “He made a mistake in lapped traffic. There was grip in spots and slick in spots, and he got hung in the slick and I was able to slingshot around him. Then I just told myself to calm down and not make mistakes.”

Sweet pushed his win total to 92 with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Saturday’s score was his fifth at Beaver Dam, equaling him with Sheldon Haudenschild for the most at the facility in World of Outlaws competition. It was also his 13th Series win in the state of Wisconsin.

The runner-up spot went to the Pennsylvania Posse as Anthony Macri traveled far from the porch and impressed in his Beaver Dam debut. The Dillsburg, PA native charged the Macri Motorsports No. 39M from seventh to second to make the “Keystone State” proud.

“It’s badass,” Macri said of his initial Beaver Dam impression. “That was pretty fun right there. We haven’t exactly been doing well, but my guys haven’t given up. They worked really hard today to change a lot of stuff around, and it paid off. I can’t thank these guys enough.”

Sheldon Haudenschild made a late run aboard the NOS Energy Drink No. 17 run to climb onto the podium. The driver for Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing slipped back as far as seventh and overcame a fuel leak for a podium at one of his best tracks.

“I had a lot going on inside the cockpit,” Haudenschild said. “I had a little bit of fuel spraying on me. I had a fitting break on the high speed. It was just dumping fuel down my leg. I was making gameplans to go to the pond for a minute then I said, ‘I should probably get my wing back.’ It took me a minute to get going there. We were really good, but I was just scatterbrained there for a minute.”

David Gravel and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid completed the top five.

Garet Williamson took the Fischer Motorsports No. 23 from 25th to 13th to earn KSE Racing Products Hard Charger honors.

David Gravel grabbed his 133rd career Simpson Quick Time in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Carson Macedo (Real American Beer Heat Two), Sheldon Haudenschild (WIX Filters Heat Three), and Anthony Macri (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Carson Macedo.

Macedo also topped the Toyota Dash.

Chris Windom won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Zach Hampton.

UP NEXT: The Badger State Triple closes out for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on Sunday, June 8 at Sun Prairie, WI’s historic Angell Park Speedway. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 4. 2-David Gravel[5]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[11]; 6. 15-Donny Schatz[10]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[3]; 8. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 9. 88-Tanner Thorson[13]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart[17]; 11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[14]; 12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]; 13. 23-Garet Williamson[25]; 14. 7S-Chris Windom[21]; 15. 9-Kasey Kahne[12]; 16. 2C-Cole Macedo[15]; 17. 17B-Bill Balog[16]; 18. 19-Joel Myers Jr[20]; 19. 37-Bryce Norris[18]; 20. 6-Zach Hampton[6]; 21. 51-Scotty Thiel[8]; 22. 27-Emerson Axsom[24]; 23. 99-Skylar Gee[22]; 24. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[23]; 25. 12X-Kameron Key[19]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 7S-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 3. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[4]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 7. 16C-Max Guilford[5]; 8. 85J-Logan Julien[10]; 9. 28M-Conner Morrell[12]; 10. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[11]; 11. 2W-Scott Neitzel[9]; 12. 87A-Austin Hartmann[15]; 13. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]; 14. 25T-Travis Arenz[14]; 15. 10V-Matt VanderVere[13]; 16. 9C-Tommy Colburn[16]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 3. 24-Rico Abreu[4]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 5. 2-David Gravel[6]; 6. 6-Zach Hampton[5]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]; 8. 51-Scotty Thiel[8]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 51-Scotty Thiel[2]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson[6]; 7. 16C-Max Guilford[9]; 8. 2W-Scott Neitzel[7]; 9. 10V-Matt VanderVere[8]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]; 4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 5. 37-Bryce Norris[4]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee[5]; 7. 1K-Kelby Watt[8]; 8. 85J-Logan Julien[7]; 9. 25T-Travis Arenz[9]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[3]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 5. 12X-Kameron Key[6]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom[7]; 8. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[8]; 9. 87A-Austin Hartmann[9]

The Greatest Show on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 2. 6-Zach Hampton[2]; 3. 9-Kasey Kahne[3]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[5]; 5. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]; 6. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[6]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran[8]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[7]; 9. 9C-Tommy Colburn[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:11.338[28]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.453[6]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:11.470[3]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:11.473[33]; 5. 51-Scotty Thiel, 00:11.475[2]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:11.478[16]; 7. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:11.495[1]; 8. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:11.519[8]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.531[5]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:11.537[31]; 11. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:11.564[21]; 12. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:11.581[32]; 13. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:11.585[10]; 14. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:11.613[19]; 15. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:11.616[11]; 16. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 00:11.631[12]; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:11.639[17]; 18. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:11.668[4]; 19. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:11.689[13]; 20. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:11.690[22]; 21. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:11.691[18]; 22. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:11.748[26]; 23. 12X-Kameron Key, 00:11.764[24]; 24. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 00:11.819[36]; 25. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 00:11.831[7]; 26. 85J-Logan Julien, 00:11.879[34]; 27. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.898[14]; 28. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:11.921[35]; 29. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 00:11.923[25]; 30. 1K-Kelby Watt, 00:11.928[20]; 31. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 00:11.948[15]; 32. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:11.974[29]; 33. 16C-Max Guilford, 00:12.080[27]; 34. 25T-Travis Arenz, 00:12.139[23]; 35. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 00:12.286[9]; 36. 9C-Tommy Colburn, 01:00.000[30]