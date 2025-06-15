Corey Day Tops World of Outlaws for Second Year in a Row at Knoxville!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 14, 2025) – Corey Day loves racing at Knoxville with the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars in June. For the second year in a row, he won the finale of the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash at the Knoxville Raceway on Saturday. The Clovis, California native banked $12,000 for his win.

Brad Sweet led early in a 25-lap main event that went non-stop for the second night in a row. Day, Ryan Timms, Bill Balog and Aaron Reutzel made up the top five early. Timms put a slider on Day in turn four on lap two to take second, but Day got back by the Oklahoma youngster on lap four to retake the spot. Friday winner David Gravel entered the top five at the same time.

Gravel’s charge continued with a pass of Balog for fourth on lap eight. Day reeled in the leader and pounded the cushion around Sweet to lead lap nine. Timms slid by Sweet for second on lap 11, as Day entered traffic. Kofoid moved into the top five on lap 12.

Gravel worked by Sweet for third on lap 16, and rolled by Timms on lap 17 for second as his momentum gained down the final stretch. Sweet and Timms battled for third, but Kofoid got a run in turn three and passed both for the spot with six laps to go. Macri gained fifth with four to go, and took fourth from Sweet with two to go.

Gravel reeled in Day and was within striking distance entering turn three on the last lap, but a lapped car blocked any attempts at a slider and he settled for second. Kofoid was third, ahead of Macri and Sweet. Timms, Kerry Madsen, Gio Scelzi, Reutzel and Rico Abreu rounded out the top ten. Austin McCarl and Sweet set quick time over their respective qualifying groups, and Balog, Timms, Sweet and Gravel won the heats. Kelby Watt and Skylar Gee won Non-Qualifiers, Jack Anderson took the D main, Watt won the C, and Cole Macedo claimed the B main. Sweet won the Dash. Cole Mincer crashed hard in the D main, and Chase Randall flipped in the B. Neither was injured.

“I was trying not to be too tight on the top,” said Day of his winning drive. “I was getting really tight. I didn’t want to be the guy to drop to the bottom and then get circled. I’m glad it worked out. I hate that (Gravel) got close. I don’t like when they’re close. I like to win by a lot. We’ll work on that one for the Nationals. I destroyed our good car at Eagle, and this one has been a work in progress. To win an Outlaw show here at Knoxville in such a short time is something to be proud of. The track had a huge ledge on top all night and I knew it would be fast. When they knocked it down, I could run it wide open. I was hoping those guys would leave me a lane, and they did. We were able to get a run on Brad and slide him. I’m really proud of this team.”

“I felt really good,” said Gravel. “I tried running the bottom a few times, and one time it really cost me a lot of time. Those last ten laps I could really carry some speed through the corner. I wish I could take a couple of laps back and gain some time. These guys continue to give me a fast race car every night. I had to back off in the last corner, but it was a strong weekend for us. To be good every time we hit the track feels good. We’ll put this car in the shop and bring it back for Nationals.”

“Starting on the outside was crucial,” said Kofoid. “They cut the cushion down and it took awhile to get built back up. It took the challenge away honestly. You could just run in there with your whole car and turn left. The bottom was so narrow, it was preferred to be on the outside the way they worked the track this week. We made a lot of speed up there, and we could go on the bottom as well as I ever have here. I felt like the car got better as the race went on.”

Clint Garner led early in the 18-lap Randall Roofing 360 class main event ahead of Cam Martin, Sawyer Phillips, Tasker Phillips and Tyler Groenendyk. Groenendyk moved up to fourth on the second lap in a battle that would continue between he and Tasker. Martin was fast on the low side of the track and drove under Garner to lead lap three. Shortly after, Russell Potter spun in turn three to bring caution.

Martin led Garner, Sawyer, Groenendyk and Tasker back to green. Tasker worked back into fourth on lap four, only to have Groenendyk drive back by him on the low side on lap five. Martin was in lapped traffic eight laps in when Alan Zoutte got sideways in turn four, and collected Potter, who tipped over. No one was injured.

Martin maintained his advantage the last ten laps to claim his first ever feature here and $2,000. Garner held onto second, while Tasker Phillips climbed to third in a late run. Sawyer Phillips was fourth, and Riley Goodno was fifth. Groenendyk, hard-charger Dustin Selvage, Terry McCarl, Ryan Giles and Ryan Leavitt completed the top ten. Sawyer Phillips set quick time over the field, while Selvage, Tasker Phillips and Kade Higday won the heats.

“It’s only my first win here, but it’s one more than a lot (of drivers),” said a happy Martin in Victory Lane. “Knoxville is the greatest place to race in the world, and the 360 class here on a weekly basis is arguably one of the hardest to master. This feels so cool!”

Knoxville Raceway will be taking Saturday, June 21 off, and will return on Saturday, June 28 for Farm Bureau Financial Services Night featuring the Knoxville Championship Series. The 410’s, Randall Roofing 360;s and Pro Sprints will all be in action! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Premier Chevy Dealers Clash Night #1 Results

WoO Results

Time Trials Group A (Qualifying Order), 2 Laps: 1. 88-Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.508[6]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri, Dillsburg, PA, 00:15.590[2]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, Fresno, CA, 00:15.594[27]; 4. 10-Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 00:15.649[11]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog, Hartland, WI, 00:15.699[4]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, Kingdom City, MO, 00:15.777[16]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, Wooster, OH, 00:15.800[9]; 8. 44-Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:15.806[1]; 9. 2C-Cole Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 00:15.807[7]; 10. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr, Cullman, AL, 00:15.812[29]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart, Hanover, PA, 00:15.862[24]; 12. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.881[10]; 13. 27M-Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:15.892[25]; 14. 13-Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, OK, 00:15.900[12]; 15. 28M-Conner Morrell, Bradenton, FL, 00:15.961[30]; 16. 27B-Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO, 00:15.969[19]; 17. 14-Spencer Bayston, Lebanon, IN, 00:16.016[15]; 18. 45X-Landon Crawley, Benton, AR, 00:16.060[32]; 19. 9-Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA, 00:16.061[20]; 20. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:16.072[31]; 21. 1K-Kelby Watt, Adel, IA, 00:16.127[21]; 22. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall, MO, 00:16.210[28]; 23. 15JR-Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 00:16.213[5]; 24. 22-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.227[17]; 25. 51B-Joe B Miller, Millersville, MO, 00:16.246[8]; 26. 23L-Jimmy Light, Pittsboro, IN, 00:16.329[13]; 27. 22M-Rees Moran, Glenpool, OK, 00:16.332[22]; 28. 25-Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 00:16.396[26]; 29. 80P-Jacob Peterson, Hartford, SD, 00:16.423[18]; 30. 71W-Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 00:16.435[3]; 31. 97-Scotty Milan, Fort Collins, CO, 00:16.699[23]; 32. 7S-Chris Windom, Canton, IL, 00:16.805[14]

Time Trials Group B (started), 2 Laps: 1. 49-Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA, 00:15.857[8]; 2. 2-David Gravel, Watertown, CT, 00:15.921[24]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid, Penngrove, CA, 00:16.017[11]; 4. 5-Brenham Crouch, Lubbock, TX, 00:16.055[4]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, Franklin, IN, 00:16.084[18]; 6. 14BC-Corey Day, Clovis, CA, 00:16.086[9]; 7. 87-Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX, 00:16.088[25]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz, Fargo, ND, 00:16.134[2]; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, Sikeston, MO, 00:16.169[16]; 10. 55V-Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:16.184[17]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo, Lemoore, CA, 00:16.209[12]; 12. 2M-JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 00:16.249[3]; 13. 42-Sye Lynch, Apollo, PA, 00:16.251[19]; 14. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:16.257[7]; 15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, Indianapolis, IN, 00:16.301[13]; 16. 6-Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN, 00:16.305[20]; 17. 24A-Rico Abreu, St. Helena, CA, 00:16.338[29]; 18. 71-Parker Price Miller, Kokomo, IN, 00:16.351[26]; 19. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, Fairmount, IN, 00:16.460[23]; 20. 21-Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 00:16.493[21]; 21. 99-Skylar Gee, Leduc, ALB, Can., 00:16.502[15]; 22. 78-Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 00:16.511[27]; 23. 8H-Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD, 00:16.557[28]; 24. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 00:16.562[14]; 25. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:16.582[5]; 26. 2KS-Ian Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust., 00:16.628[22]; 27. 9R-Chase Randall, Waco, TX, 00:16.643[30]; 28. 17A-Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 00:16.718[10]; 29. 44X-Scotty Johnson, Melcher-Dallas, IA, 00:16.982[6]; 30. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, East Grand Forks, MN, 00:17.027[1]; 31. 121-RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 00:17.238[31]; 32. 1-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 01:00.000[32]

Non-Qualifier A (started), 8 Laps, 2:26.8: 1. 1K-Kelby Watt[1]; 2. 25-Jy Corbet[7] / 3. 22-Riley Goodno[4]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown[2]; 6. 15JR-Cole Mincer[3]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[11]; 8. 71W-Brandon Worthington[9]; 9. 23L-Jimmy Light[6]; 10. 80P-Jacob Peterson[8]; 11. 22M-Rees Moran[12]; 12. 97-Scotty Milan[10]

Non-Qualifier B (started), 8 Laps, 2:36.1: 1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]; 2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4] / 3. 9R-Chase Randall[6]; 4. 2KS-Ian Madsen[5]; 5. 78-Scott Bogucki[2]; 6. 17A-Jack Anderson[7]; 7. 8H-Jacob Hughes[3]; 8. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]; 9. 44X-Scotty Johnson[8]; DNS – 39-Lynton Jeffrey; 121-RJ Johnson; 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]; 3. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[2]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl[1] / 6. 2C-Cole Macedo[5]; 7. 14-Spencer Bayston[9]; 8. 9-Kasey Kahne[10]; 9. 27M-Carson McCarl[7]; 10. 1K-Kelby Watt; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:23.2: 1. 10-Ryan Timms[2]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[4]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[10] / 6. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]; 7. 13-Daison Pursley[7]; 8. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley[9]; 10. 25-Jy Corbet; 11. 24-Terry McCarl[6]

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 3:06.0: 1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 4. 24A-Rico Abreu[9]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom[3] / 6. 41-Carson Macedo[6]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 8. 99-Skylar Gee; 9. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]; 10. 42-Sye Lynch[7]; 11. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[10]

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:47.2: 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 14BC-Corey Day[3]; 3. 55V-Kerry Madsen[5]; 4. 5-Brenham Crouch[2]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[4] / 6. 2M-JJ Hickle[6]; 7. 21-Brian Brown[10]; 8. 71-Parker Price Miller[9]; 9. 6-Zach Hampton[8]; 10. 3P-Sawyer Phillips; 11. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]

D main (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. 17A-Jack Anderson[2]; 2. 8H-Jacob Hughes[4] / 3. 71W-Brandon Worthington[5]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[10]; 5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[6]; 6. 23L-Jimmy Light[7]; 7. 44X-Scotty Johnson[8]; 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[9]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan[11]; 10. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 11. 15JR-Cole Mincer[1]; DNS – 39-Lynton Jeffrey; 121-RJ Johnson; 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips

C main (started), 10 Laps, 3:02.8: 1. 1K-Kelby Watt[1]; 2. 9R-Chase Randall[8] / 3. 42-Sye Lynch[2]; 4. 25-Jy Corbet[3]; 5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4]; 6. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[6]; 7. 78-Scott Bogucki[12]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 9. 22-Riley Goodno[7]; 10. 2KS-Ian Madsen[10]; 11. 51B-Joe B Miller[9]; 12. 7B-Ben Brown[11]; 13. 8H-Jacob Hughes[13]; DNS – 24-Terry McCarl; 4W-Jamie Ball; 17A-Jack Anderson

Dash (started), 6 Laps, 1:48.0: 1. 49-Brad Sweet[3]; 2. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 3. 10-Ryan Timms[4]; 4. 14BC-Corey Day[5]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]; 6. 2-David Gravel[6]; 7. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[4]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]; 4. 21-Brian Brown[10] / 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 6. 9-Kasey Kahne[9]; 7. 14-Spencer Bayston[5]; 8. 13-Daison Pursley[7]; 9. 27B-Jake Bubak[11]; 10. 2M-JJ Hickle[6]; 11. 71-Parker Price Miller[14]; 12. 19-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]; 13. 27M-Carson McCarl[13]; 14. 1K-Kelby Watt[16]; 15. 99-Skylar Gee[12]; 16. 6-Zach Hampton[15]; 17. 9R-Chase Randall[17]; DNS – 45X-Landon Crawley

A main (started), 25 Laps, 8:19.3: 1. 14BC-Corey Day[4]; 2. 2-David Gravel[6]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[10]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[7]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms[3]; 7. 55V-Kerry Madsen[12]; 8. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel[8]; 10. 24A-Rico Abreu[14]; 11. 41-Carson Macedo[22]; 12. 1S-Logan Schuchart[13]; 13. 88-Austin McCarl[17]; 14. 5-Brenham Crouch[16]; 15. 15-Donny Schatz[20]; 16. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 17. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[23]; 18. 2C-Cole Macedo[21]; 19. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 20. 23-Garet Williamson[15]; 21. 44-Chris Martin[11]; 22. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[19]; 23. 27-Emerson Axsom[18]; 24. 21-Brian Brown[24]; 25. 7S-Chris Windom[25]. Lap Leaders: Sweet 1-8, Day 9-25. Hard-charger: Ca. Macedo.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 3 laps: 1. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:17.072[7]; 2. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA, 00:17.126[14]; 3. 86-Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 00:17.235[3]; 4. 22X-Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.238[4]; 5. 4W-Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.267[8]; 6. 40-Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 00:17.383[5]; 7. 4-Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 00:17.439[20]; 8. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 00:17.468[6]; 9. 24-Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 00:17.471[18]; 10. 2M-Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA, 00:17.507[25]; 11. 99-Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 00:17.621[24]; 12. 24H-Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.653[23]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can., 00:17.696[17]; 14. 17B-Ryan Bickett, Ramona, SD, 00:17.702[10]; 15. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.723[16]; 16. 6-Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 00:17.734[21]; 17. 22-Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.869[15]; 18. 33-Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 00:17.932[2]; 19. 83-Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 00:18.143[22]; 20. 3R-Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 00:18.169[19]; 21. 38-Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 00:18.298[11]; 22. 31-McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 00:18.668[12]; 23. T4-Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, 00:19.130[13]; 24. 1A-John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 00:19.660[1]; 25. 14-Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, NT[9]

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 2:21.8: 1. 6-Dustin Selvage[1]; 2. 77X-Alex Hill[2]; 3. 4-Cameron Martin[4]; 4. 2M-Ryan Giles[3]; 5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[6]; 6. 22X-Riley Goodno[5]; 7. 83-Kurt Mueller[7]; 8. 31-McCain Richards[8] DNS – 14-Aidan Zoutte

Heat two (stated), 7 Laps, 2:35.6: 1. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]; 2. 22-Ryan Leavitt[1]; 3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[2]; 4. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6]; 5. 4W-Jamie Ball[5]; 6. 99-Tony Rost[3]; 7. 3R-Russell Potter[7]; DNS – T4-Tyler Graves

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:16.7: 1. 24H-Kade Higday[3]; 2. 24-Terry McCarl[4]; 3. 40-Clint Garner[5]; 4. 86-Timothy Smith[6]; 5. 33-Alan Zoutte[1]; 6. 38-Logan Alexander[7]; 7. 1A-John Anderson[8]; 8. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[2]

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. 4-Cameron Martin[1]; 2. 40-Clint Garner[2]; 3. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[3]; 4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[5]; 5. 22X-Riley Goodno[9]; 6. 17-Tyler Groenendyk[6]; 7. 6-Dustin Selvage[13]; 8. 24-Terry McCarl[7]; 9. 2M-Ryan Giles[11]; 10. 22-Ryan Leavitt[15]; 11. 4W-Jamie Ball[8]; 12. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[18]; 13. 77X-Alex Hill[12]; 14. 24H-Kade Higday[10]; 15. 86-Timothy Smith[4]; 16. 17B-Ryan Bickett[14]; 17. 83-Kurt Mueller[20]; 18. 38-Logan Alexander[19]; 19. 31-McCain Richards[23]; 20. 1A-John Anderson[22]; 21. T4-Tyler Graves[24]; 22. 14-Aidan Zoutte[25]; 23. 99-Tony Rost[16]; 24. 33-Alan Zoutte[17]; 25. 3R-Russell Potter[21]. Lap Leaders: Garner 1-2, Ca. Martin 3-18. Hard-charger: Selvage.