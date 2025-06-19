Kyle Larson Drives from Fourth to Huset’s Hustle Prelim Victory

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (June 18, 2025) – Bringing you’re A-game with big money on the line is a requirement with a nickname like “Yung Money.”

That’s never been an issue for Kyle Larson, and he delivered yet again on Wednesday at Huset’s Speedway.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars rolled into the Brandon, SD track to kick off the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards. The two events in one started with a $20,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle prelim, opening a four-day stretch defined by racing for crazy cash.

Larson lined up fourth for the 35-lap main event. It took him only seven circuits to move the Silva Motorsports No. 57 into second. Then a pivotal restart with 20 laps to go gave the Elk Grove, CA native the opportunity he needed as he threw a slider that stuck on early leader Spencer Bayston.

But the race wasn’t over yet as Bayston refused to give up in the hunt for his first Sprint Car win since August of 2023. The driver of the Jason Meyers Racing No. 14 paced Larson as they navigated thick traffic on the tight confines of Huset’s. Larson’s lead slipped away as the laps faded. The white flag flew with Larson committed to the bottom and Bayston railing the cushion. As the two exited Turn 4 Bayston built up momentum but fell just short of eclipsing the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion at the line. Larson got the $20,000 checkered flag and set himself up nicely to go after $100,000 on Thursday.

“When I saw the white, I was like, ‘Okay, just hit two more corners here. I don’t think it’s going to time out where he gets by,'” Larson explained. “Fun race there. Really, really technical cushion. I felt good out in open track, just really kind of balled up and tight once we caught traffic up there, so it made it difficult. Cool to get a win. We’ve had a rough stretch here of really just luck, I feel like, in the Sprint Car. Even the NASCAR stuff has not gone well the last few weeks so good to get back on track, and hopefully we can carry it into some more wins.”

The victory continued Larson’s unreal tear in 2025 as he’s up to four wins in eight tries this year with The Greatest Show on Dirt. It was the 32-year-old’s third Huset’s win in World of Outlaws competition, equaling him with Doug Wolfgang, David Gravel, and Sheldon Haudenschild for the fifth most all-time. His career total overall now sits at 39 triumphs.

The second spot belonged to Spencer Bayston after his last lap run wasn’t quite enough. It gave he and the Jason Meyers Racing team reason for optimism amid what’s been a tough season, but it was also still a hard pill to swallow after leading 15 laps and coming so close to his first win in nearly two years.

“During all those caution laps, I ran through in my head what I wanted to do, and I’m going to have to go back and watch it,” Bayston said. “I’ve got a bunch of our team guys back home watching, and we’ll have a meeting and discuss and figure out how to not lose it like that because I felt like we were the car to beat there.”

Defending Huset’s High Bank Nationals champion Michael “Buddy” Kofoid rounded out the podium. It’s clear he and the Roth Motorsports crew have speed once again at the 1/3 mile as the Penngrove, CA native charged from eighth to third. If luck had been on his side in the redraw for the first four rows of the Feature, Kofoid felt he would’ve a shot at winning.

“I wish we didn’t draw the eight,” Kofoid said. “I feel like we had a car that could contend to win. Kyle and Spencer were right there in front of us the whole time, and my car has always been really good in traffic.”

David Gravel and Garet Williamson completed the top five.

Tanner Thorson wheeled from 19th to eighth to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Rico Abreu claimed his third Simpson Quick Time of 2025 in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heats belonged to Giovanni Scelzi (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Jy Corbet (Real American Beer Heat Two), Conner Morrell (WIX Filters Heat Three), Tim Kaeding (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Four), Andy Pake (Toyota Heat Five), and Christopher Bell (NOS Energy Drink Heat Six).

The #SPATechnique #1 Redraw went to Ashton Torgerson.

Brad Sweet won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Donny Schatz.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars compete for a $100,000 Huset’s Hustle payday on Thursday, June 19 at the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson[4]; 2. 14-Spencer Bayston[2]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[8]; 4. 2-David Gravel[6]; 5. 23-Garet Williamson[7]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri[11]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 8. 88T-Tanner Thorson[19]; 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[9]; 10. 3-Tim Kaeding[10]; 11. 49-Brad Sweet[21]; 12. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[12]; 13. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[1]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[13]; 15. 21-Brian Brown[20]; 16. 41-Carson Macedo[24]; 17. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[22]; 18. 15-Donny Schatz[15]; 19. 69K-Christopher Bell[18]; 20. 83H-Justin Henderson[16]; 21. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[23]; 22. 28M-Conner Morrell[17]; 23. 25-Jy Corbet[5]; 24. 64-Andy Pake[14]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet[1]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[7]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[8]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[9]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms[17]; 7. 9-Kasey Kahne[12]; 8. 23W-Scott Winters[5]; 9. 16-Riley Goodno[14]; 10. 1S-Logan Schuchart; 11. 24-Rico Abreu[15]; 12. 24T-Christopher Thram[10]; 13. 13-Mark Dobmeier; 14. 2C-Cole Macedo[11]; 15. 31-Koby Werkmeister[6]; 16. 55V-Kerry Madsen[2]; 17. O9-Matt Juhl[20]; 18. 9R-Chase Randall[4]; 19. 83JR-Sam Henderson[13]; 20. 2KS-Ian Madsen[16]; 21. 88-Austin McCarl[18]; 22. 33-Scott Broty[19]

C Feature (10 Laps): 1. 13-Mark Dobmeier[2]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]; 4. 4-Cameron Martin[1]; 5. 6-Zach Hampton[7]; 6. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 7. 44-Chris Martin[9]; 8. 8-Jacob Hughes[8]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee[12]; 10. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[11]; 11. 45X-Landon Crawley[16]; 12. 95-Tyler Drueke[14]; 13. 53-Jack Dover[15]; 14. 96-Blaine Stegenga[10]; 15. 8X-Micah Slendy[19]; 16. 2X-Alex Pettas[17]; 17. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[18]; 18. 8H-Jade Hastings[13]; 19. 80P-Jacob Peterson[6]; 20. 11M-Brendan Mullen[20]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]; 2. 2-David Gravel[4]; 3. 88T-Tanner Thorson[2]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[5]; 6. 10-Ryan Timms[8]; 7. 24-Rico Abreu[6]; 8. 4-Cameron Martin[7]; 9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]; 10. 53-Jack Dover[10]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 25-Jy Corbet[2]; 2. 1A-Ashton Torgerson[3]; 3. 23W-Scott Winters[1]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson[6]; 5. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 6. 83JR-Sam Henderson[5]; 7. 7S-Chris Windom[9]; 8. 21H-Brady Bacon[7]; 9. 44-Chris Martin[8]; 10. 2X-Alex Pettas[10]

WIX Filter Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 28M-Conner Morrell[1]; 2. 15-Donny Schatz[2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]; 4. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[6]; 7. 33-Scott Broty[7]; 8. 6-Zach Hampton[8]; 9. 8H-Jade Hastings[9]; 10. 8X-Micah Slendy[10]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Tim Kaeding[1]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[6]; 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister[2]; 5. 55V-Kerry Madsen[4]; 6. 13-Mark Dobmeier[8]; 7. 41-Carson Macedo[5]; 8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[7]; 9. 99-Skylar Gee[9]; 10. 45X-Landon Crawley[10]

Heat 5 (10 Laps): 1. 64-Andy Pake[1]; 2. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 4. 21-Brian Brown[3]; 5. 83H-Justin Henderson[6]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart[8]; 7. 9-Kasey Kahne[5]; 8. 8-Jacob Hughes[7]; 9. 95-Tyler Drueke[9]; 10. 11M-Brendan Mullen[10]

Heat 6 (10 Laps): 1. 69K-Christopher Bell[1]; 2. 14-Spencer Bayston[6]; 3. 24T-Christopher Thram[8]; 4. 9R-Chase Randall[3]; 5. 16-Riley Goodno[2]; 6. O9-Matt Juhl[7]; 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga[9]; 8. 2KS-Ian Madsen[4]; 9. 88-Austin McCarl[5]; 10. 9D-Dominic Dobesh[10]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group A (2 Laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:11.062[30]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:11.137[27]; 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.161[22]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:11.181[25]; 5. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.183[2]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:11.202[9]; 7. 2-David Gravel, 00:11.206[19]; 8. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:11.241[12]; 9. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:11.274[7]; 10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:11.310[13]; 11. 1A-Ashton Torgerson, 00:11.310[10]; 12. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:11.325[28]; 13. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 00:11.328[4]; 14. 25-Jy Corbet, 00:11.329[11]; 15. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:11.344[1]; 16. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 00:11.361[15]; 17. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.375[20]; 18. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:11.412[21]; 19. 4-Cameron Martin, 00:11.452[5]; 20. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:11.454[18]; 21. 33-Scott Broty, 00:11.475[17]; 22. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.481[24]; 23. 44-Chris Martin, 00:11.493[8]; 24. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:11.519[29]; 25. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.566[6]; 26. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:11.619[3]; 27. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.649[14]; 28. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.744[23]; 29. 2X-Alex Pettas, 00:11.822[16]; 30. 8X-Micah Slendy, 00:12.012[26]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Group B (2 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:11.230[11]; 2. 83H-Justin Henderson, 00:11.403[4]; 3. 14-Spencer Bayston, 00:11.410[6]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:11.439[10]; 5. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:11.468[7]; 6. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:11.481[24]; 7. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 00:11.483[20]; 8. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:11.492[16]; 9. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:11.510[9]; 10. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:11.526[13]; 11. 21-Brian Brown, 00:11.564[2]; 12. 9R-Chase Randall, 00:11.576[28]; 13. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.619[8]; 14. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:11.625[27]; 15. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.642[14]; 16. 3-Tim Kaeding, 00:11.647[23]; 17. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.675[3]; 18. 69K-Christopher Bell, 00:11.678[25]; 19. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.699[1]; 20. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.716[19]; 21. O9-Matt Juhl, 00:11.725[30]; 22. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.746[5]; 23. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:11.747[26]; 24. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.763[12]; 25. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:11.770[21]; 26. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.856[29]; 27. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.894[17]; 28. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.928[15]; 29. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:12.052[18]; 30. 9D-Dominic Dobesh, 00:12.343[22]