Jared Hostman takes GLSS win at I-96

Clarksville,Mi (June 20,2025)- Jared Horstman picked up career win #100 Friday night during the Great Lakes Super Sprints 25 lap feature at I-96 Speedway. Horstman and Jac Nickles started on the front row.

Horstman grabbed the lead on lap one and he immediately set sail but a lap four red flag for a nasty flip by Jett Mann off turn two stopped action. Mann was transported for observation but was later released with no serious injuries.

When action resumed there was no stopping Horstman as he was on a mission passing lapped cars at will with Nickles maintaing second. With the track in good shape passing was at a premium as the top five mostly remained the same with Horstman, Nickles, Max Stanbaugh, Keith Sheffer and Dustin Daggett all in hot pursuit. Late in the feature with four laps to go, Sheffer passed Stanbaugh taking third.

There was no stopping Horstman as he took the checkers over Jac Nickles, Keith Sheffer, Max Stanbaugh and Dustin Daggett. In victory lane the crowd cheered their approval with Horstman’s win. A nice 28 car field provided action for the evening.

Ohio CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 2. 31-Jac Nickles[1]; 3. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[8]; 4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]; 5. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]; 6. 01-Brad Lamberson[4]; 7. 16-Ryan Ruhl[9]; 8. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[10]; 9. 49T-Gregg Dalman[15]; 10. 7C-Phil Gressman[14]; 11. 38-Chase Ridenour[11]; 12. 22S-Aaron Shaffer[17]; 13. 27K-Zac Broughman[20]; 14. 66-Chase Dunham[18]; 15. 23-Devon Dobie[13]; 16. 19-Jett Mann[7]; 17. X-Mike Keegan[3]; 18. 10S-Jay Steinebach[19]; 19. 13-Andy Teunessen[16]; 20. (DNS) 51-Scotty Thiel

Operating Engineers 324 B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 13-Andy Teunessen[1]; 2. 22S-Aaron Shaffer[4]; 3. 66-Chase Dunham[11]; 4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[12]; 5. 27K-Zac Broughman[6]; 6. 23B-Charlie Baur[3]; 7. 70-Eli Lakin[7]; 8. 5X-Trent Musk[2]; 9. 22-Tom Lowe[5]; 10. 67-Kevin Martens[8]; 11. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[10]; 12. 84-Levi Poortenga[13]; 13. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[9]

Engler Machine Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]; 2. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 3. 19-Jett Mann[4]; 4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]; 5. 23-Devon Dobie[8]; 6. 13-Andy Teunessen[5]; 7. 22S-Aaron Shaffer[6]; 8. 70-Eli Lakin[7]; 9. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[9]; 10. 84-Levi Poortenga[10]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Jared Horstman[2]; 2. 01-Brad Lamberson[1]; 3. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]; 4. 38-Chase Ridenour[4]; 5. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]; 6. 5X-Trent Musk[9]; 7. 22-Tom Lowe[8]; 8. 67-Kevin Martens[7]; 9. (DNS) 66-Chase Dunham

MacAllister Rental Store Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Jac Nickles[2]; 2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]; 3. 16-Ryan Ruhl[1]; 4. 51-Scotty Thiel[4]; 5. 49T-Gregg Dalman[5]; 6. 23B-Charlie Baur[7]; 7. 27K-Zac Broughman[8]; 8. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[9]; 9. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6]

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:14.051[2]; 2. 01-Brad Lamberson, 00:14.126[1]; 3. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 00:14.141[16]; 4. X-Mike Keegan, 00:14.148[17]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:14.185[9]; 6. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:14.194[20]; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:14.211[3]; 8. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:14.233[5]; 9. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:14.268[15]; 10. 19-Jett Mann, 00:14.321[13]; 11. 38-Chase Ridenour, 00:14.322[11]; 12. 51-Scotty Thiel, 00:14.340[10]; 13. 13-Andy Teunessen, 00:14.349[14]; 14. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:14.400[26]; 15. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:14.405[18]; 16. 22S-Aaron Shaffer, 00:14.514[8]; 17. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:14.601[27]; 18. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 00:14.614[23]; 19. 70-Eli Lakin, 00:14.629[6]; 20. 67-Kevin Martens, 00:14.673[4]; 21. 23B-Charlie Baur, 00:14.690[19]; 22. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:14.771[28]; 23. 22-Tom Lowe, 00:14.927[12]; 24. 27K-Zac Broughman, 00:15.124[25]; 25. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 00:15.153[24]; 26. 5X-Trent Musk, 00:15.341[22]; 27. 33-Jeremy Ferguson, 00:18.648[21]; 28. 84-Levi Poortenga, 00:18.648[7]