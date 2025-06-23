John Mollick wins RUSH sprint car feature at Sharon

By Mike Leone

John Mollick overtook Zach Morrow on lap 12 and fended off Arnie Kent for the second straight race to win the caution-free 20-lap RUSH Sprint Car feature that was timed in 6:45.310. Mollick is now three-for-three in 2025 at Sharon and has won six of the last seven features at the Hartford, Ohio oval dating back to last season. Ironically, Mollick remains winless in RUSH Billy’s Garage Weekly Series circuit outside of Sharon and had never won in the division at the Hartford, Ohio oval prior to his hot streak.

“This place is slick,” stated the 54-year-old Toronto, Ohio standout. “I never thought it would be this slick after the Crown Vics- I’m shocked. We changed the car all around and I’ll be the first to admit that we got lucky. I learned that Ruhlman line- Chad showed me where it’s at; bide my time and roll around the corners. Early on in the race that top was too wet and some guys worked it in halfway through and that’s where you needed to be.”

Mollick, who started third, upped his all-time win total at Sharon to seven, which includes a Big-Block Modified victory. Mollick’s 21st overall RUSH Sprint Car win around the circuit came in the McFadden Machine/Willy’s Car Wash/Rae Lynn Enterprises/Spring Church Car Wash/JET Engines, Scott Clever-owned #4J. Luke Mulichak was third. RUSH’s points leader, Gale Ruth, Jr., was fourth after starting seventh. Morrow dropped to fifth after leading the first 11 laps. Sixth through 10th were Ricky Tucker III, Zack Wilson, Trent Marshall in his season debut, Cooper Fritz, and Brandon Shughart. Heat race winners were Morrow, Kent, and Mollick. The 24-car field was the highest since August 19, 2023.

RUSH Sprint Cars (20 laps): 1. 4J-JOHN MOLLICK[3]; 2. 9-Arnie Kent[2]; 3. 55-Luke Mulichak[4]; 4. 24-Gale Ruth Jr[7]; 5. 68-Zach Morrow[1]; 6. 1T-Ricky Tucker III[5]; 7. 1-Zack Wilson[14]; 8. 17-Trent Marshall[6]; 9. 57C-Cooper Fritz[9]; 10. 29-Brandon Shughart[8]; 11. 21-Grayson Bayle[11]; 12. 62-Brian Cressley[16]; 13. 213-Lucas Roessner[10]; 14. 63L-Wyatt Long[18]; 15. 21N-Samantha Priest[12]; 16. 5B-Joe Buccola[13]; 17. 23-Charlie Utsinger[20]; 18. 16C-Amelia Clay[17]; 19. 13K-Kevin Kaserman[15]; 20. 501-Matt Urey[24]; 21. 2R-Rich Womeldorf[19]; 22. 48T-TJ Rosario[22]; 23. 20A-Jesse Armstrong[21]. DNS: 1E-Curt Emings.