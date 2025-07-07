Varin Wins at Weedsport, Swiernik Wins CNY Speedweek Title

By Curtis Berleue

(Weedsport, NY) | After a grueling 5 straight days of action, the Pitre Painting CNY Speedweek rolled into Weedsport on Sunday night to crown a week-long champion. When the dust settled, it was Danny Varin who found himself in victory lane, and Dylan Swiernik who had captured the week-long title.

Starting on the Pinnacle Pole, Chase Moran jumped out to an early lead over Jordan Hutton, though the start was called back for an incident on the front stretch. When the green flew again, it was the same story with Moran jumping out to a quick lead over Hutton and Danny Varin.

Using the extreme inside of the speedway, Varin was able to sneak past Hutton for second on lap 6. Three laps later, he had caught Moran and was looking to get by him on the bottom as well.

On lap 12, Varin was successful in doing so, and took sole possession of the lead. Behind Varin, the rest of the top 5 of Dylan Swiernik, Moran, Logan Crisafulli, and Hutton were battling for the same real estate. By lap 17, Swiernik had taken second, and two laps later on lap 19 Crisafulli had secured third.

Out front, however, there was no stopping Varin as he sailed to victory hill, picking up the win on the fifth and final night of Pitre Painting CNY Speedweek.

“That was a hard-fought race, that was difficult in lap traffic,” said Varin in victory lane. “It was super, super, super slick. This is the place to win though.”

Dylan Swiernik was able to cap off a dream week with a second-place finish. He ended the week with three wins, a ninth-place finish at Brewerton and a second, earning him his first CNY Speedweek title.

“We’ve worked our tails off for the past week and a half, all of this week,” said Swiernik. “To bring out a new car Wednesday, win thee races out of five and finish second tonight – it’s been a dream week really.”

“The teams been working really hard, just kept our head down all week long and tried to stay focused.”

Rounding out the podium was Logan Crisafulli, who was using a back-up car after an incident the night before at Fulton.

“I did not expect to be up here at all,” said Crisafulli. “This is a prototype car we’re testing, it has coils on it instead of bars, but obviously it works pretty well.”

With 37 cars in the pit area for the final night of Pitre Painting CNY Speedweek, the field was split into 4 timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Kyle Smith, Jordan Poirier, Davie Franek and Dylan Swiernik. Elab Smokers Boutique heat races were won by Larry Wight, Jordan Poirier, Matt Tanner and Jason Barney. The Travis Racing Engines Dash went to Ryan Turner, and Shawn Donath won the Lacaillade Masonry B-Main.

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, July 18 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway – Malta, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, July 19 – Fonda Speedway – Fonda, NY ($2,000 to Win Earl Halaquist Memorial)

Friday, July 25 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Outlaw Summer Nationals)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 01-Danny Varin[4]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[6]; 3. 36-Logan Crisafulli[8]; 4. 4P-Chase Moran[1]; 5. 28-Jordan Poirier[9]; 6. #99L-Larry Wight[11]; 7. 66-Jordan Hutton[2]; 8. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[17]; 9. 90-Matt Tanner[3]; 10. 28F-Davie Franek[10]; 11. 15-Ryan Turner[12]; 12. 87-Jason Barney[7]; 13. 17S-Kyle Smith[5]; 14. 88H-Josh Hansen[14]; 15. 7NY-Matt Farnham[19]; 16. 45-Nick Sheridan[23]; 17. 4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[16]; 18. 41-Dalton Rombough[13]; 19. 96X-Chad Phelps[22]; 20. 98-Joe Trenca[21]; 21. 87XS-Skyler Evans[18]; 22. 38-Zach Sobotka[15]; 23. 33C-Chuck Hebing[24]; 24. 53-Shawn Donath[20]; 25. 33-Lacey Hanson[25]

Lacaillade Masonry B-Main (8 Laps): 1. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 2. 98-Joe Trenca[2]; 3. 96X-Chad Phelps[1]; 4. 45-Nick Sheridan[6]; 5. 33C-Chuck Hebing[5]; 6. 3Z-Johnny Smith[8]; 7. X-Dan Bennett[3]; 8. 100-Chris Hulsizer[13]; 9. 33-Lacey Hanson[9]; 10. 21-Spencer Burley[12]; 11. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[10]; 12. 0-Glenn Styres[17]; 13. 29-Dalton Herrick[11]; 14. 18-Timmy Lotz[7]; 15. 13-Keith Granholm[15]; 16. 3-Parker Evans[16]; 17. (DNS) 13E-Evan Reynolds

Travis Racing Engines Dash (4 Laps): 1. 15-Ryan Turner[1]; 2. 41-Dalton Rombough[2]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[4]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. #99L-Larry Wight[2]; 2. 17S-Kyle Smith[4]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[6]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[3]; 5. 4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[8]; 6. 96X-Chad Phelps[7]; 7. 33C-Chuck Hebing[5]; 8. 33-Lacey Hanson[1]; 9. 100-Chris Hulsizer[10]; 10. 0-Glenn Styres[9]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]; 2. 36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 3. 01-Danny Varin[6]; 4. 41-Dalton Rombough[5]; 5. 3C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]; 6. 98-Joe Trenca[2]; 7. 45-Nick Sheridan[7]; 8. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[8]; 9. 13E-Evan Reynolds[9]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 90-Matt Tanner[2]; 2. 4P-Chase Moran[1]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[4]; 4. 88H-Josh Hansen[5]; 5. 87XS-Skyler Evans[3]; 6. X-Dan Bennett[8]; 7. 18-Timmy Lotz[7]; 8. 29-Dalton Herrick[6]; 9. 13-Keith Granholm[9]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 3. 8-Dillon Paddock[2]; 4. 38-Zach Sobotka[5]; 5. 7NY-Matt Farnham[3]; 6. 53-Shawn Donath[6]; 7. 3Z-Johnny Smith[7]; 8. 21-Spencer Burley[8]; 9. 3-Parker Evans[9]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #17S-Kyle Smith; #28-Jordan Poirier; #28F-Davie Franek; #7C-Dylan Swiernik

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #99L-Larry Wight; #28-Jordan Poirier; #90-Matt Tanner; #87-Jason Barney

Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers / Travis Racing Engines Dash Winner ($125): #15-Ryan Turner

Lacaillade Masonry B Main Winner ($50): #53-Shawn Donath

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #4P-Chase Moran

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #28-Jordan Poirier

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #28F-Davie Franek

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #15-Ryan Turner

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #17S-Kyle Smith

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #7NY-Matt Farnham

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #3C-Paulie Colagiovanni (+9)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #87XS-Skyler Evans

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #01-Danny Varin; #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #36-Logan Crisafulli

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #77E-Ashton VanEvery

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #98-Joe Trenca