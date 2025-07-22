Outlaw, Woodhull To Close Out July for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | As the month of July comes to a close, the Empire Super Sprints are rapidly closing in on the half-way point of their 2025 season. To finish off the month, two more events are on tap, with a trip to the Outlaw Speedway this Friday, followed by the tour’s lone stop at the Woodhull Raceway on Saturday.

Friday night, the Empire Super Sprints will compete in the annual Outlaw Summer Nationals, boasting one of the highest paydays of the season with $4,010.10 to the winner on the line commemorating the 10th running of the event. This will be the first of four scheduled stops at the Yates County oval, as the event scheduled in April fell to Mother Nature. Last July, it was Matt Tanner who picked up the Outlaw Summer Nationals, and he will be looking to repeat that feat this weekend.

Saturday night, the tour moves just south to the Woodhull Raceway. Dubbed ‘New Yorks Toughest Bullring’, the high banks of the Woodhull Raceway always provide some of the best action on the schedule. In 2024, Jared Zimbardi picked up the win at Woodhull over Billy VanInwegen and Jason Barney.

Additional support on the weekend will come from Lanes Yamaha and Grimes Dairy equipment. Both companies have signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Cobra Dash Series dash’s this weekend, with Lanes Yamaha presenting the dash Friday at Outlaw, and Grimes Dairy Equipment supporting Saturday’s dash at Woodhull.

The points standings remain largely unchanged after last weekends events at Albany-Saratoga and Fonda, with Jordan Poirier still atop the leaderboard with a 160 point advantage over Dylan Swiernik. Jason Barney sits in third, with Paulie Colagiovanni fourth and Davie Franek rounding out the top five.

For a full list of gate times and admission prices to both events this weekend, please be sure to visit the Outlaw Speedway and Woodhull Raceway social media pages and websites, along with the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, July 25 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,010.10 to Win Outlaw Summer Nationals)

Saturday, July 26 – Woodhull Raceway – Woodhull, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, August 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)