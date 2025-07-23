2025 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PREVIEW! USAC SPRINTS FACE 38TH EDITION JULY 24-AUG 2

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (July 23, 2025)………Since 1988, midsummer in the Hoosier State has been the focal point for drivers, teams, and the throngs of race fans from around the world who converge on Indiana for a weeklong extravaganza of sprint car racing unlike any other.

For the 38th straight season, and the 30th under USAC sanction, NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing provides a sensational slate of dirt tracks and drivers from across the nation vying to become the next to conquer one of the most grueling yet rewarding adventures of the year.

The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway kicks off the week with a twist on Thursday, July 24, for an invitational event that does not pay points toward the Indiana Sprint Week title race.

Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway will host the first ISW points race of the week on Friday, July 25. From there, the tour travels to Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 26, followed by dates at Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday, July 27, Circle City Raceway on Wednesday, July 30, the Terre Haute Action Track on Thursday, July 31, Bloomington Speedway on Friday, August 1, and the finale at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, August 2.

Eight events across 10 nights await one of the most anticipated events on the annual motorsports calendar. And here are some of the storylines to keep yourself affixed to!

$25,000 ISW CHAMPIONSHIP, $50,000 POINT FUND

First and foremost, the 2025 edition of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing will pay $25,000 to the champion with an overall point fund of more than $50,000.

The Indiana Sprint Week championship driver’s share of $25,000 exceeds the entire payout among the top eight for the 2024 series, which totaled $24,000.

Furthermore, the 2025 Indiana Sprint Week payout of $50,000 among the top eight in points will double that. The breakdown of pay for the top eight in the end-of-week standings is as follows: 1) $25,000, 2) $10,000, 3) $5,000, 4) $3,000, 5) $2,200, 6) $1,800, 7) $1,600, 8) $1,400.

The IMS opener will pay $10,000-to-win while the remaining seven events will pay out a feature winner’s share of $8,000.

Throughout ISW, the Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Challenge will reward each fast qualifier with $200, plus an extra $200 for each additional fast time. For example, a driver would collect $200 for the first fast time, $400 for the second fast qualifying award, $600 for their third quick time of the week and so on.

Rod End Supply has added a $200 hard charger bonus at each feature throughout Indiana Sprint Week. Parallax Group will present a $500 reward to the Passing Master – the driver advancing the most total positions throughout Indiana Sprint Week. Additionally, ProSource will reward the slowest qualifying driver who advances to the feature with a $100 Hard Work bonus.

Semi-Feature transfer money has been upped for the non-transfer finishing positions of 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th. Fifth will receive $300; sixth $275; seventh $250; eighth $225. All other non-transfers will receive $200.

Furthermore, as has been a tradition since 2010, the Indiana Sprint Week champion car owner will receive a custom, handcrafted Bridgeport Rocker courtesy of John Youngs from Vincennes, Ind.

SIX PAST ISW CHAMPS

Six past USAC Indiana Sprint Week champions are vying for another title in 2025, including defending titlist Logan Seavey, plus Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chase Stockon, C.J. Leary, and Robert Ballou.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) was masterful in 2024, winning three times en route to his first Indiana Sprint Week crown on the path to the USAC National Sprint Car championship, and is shooting to become the first back-to-back ISW titlist since Bryan Clauson in 2013-14.

Grant (Ione, Calif.) collected the ISW title in 2022 and has finished inside the top five of the ISW points in five of the past six seasons since 2019.

Thomas (Cullman, Ala.) comes in as a two-time ISW champion in 2017 and 2021. And like Grant, Thomas also scored his very first career USAC National Sprint Car feature win during Indiana Sprint Week back in 2012.

Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) has captured victories in both the opening and closing races of ISW during his career. He locked down an ISW championship in 2020.

Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) tripled up in 2019 with an Eastern Storm crown followed by an Indiana Sprint Week title and the USAC National Sprint Car championship all in a single season.

In 2015, Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) experienced one of the most masterful seasons of all-time in USAC National Sprint Car competition, winning 13 times while also grabbing an Indiana Sprint Week title en route to the season championship.

RECORD WATCHING

Milestones are aplenty throughout Indiana Sprint Week 2025 and two of the most successful drivers in the history of the series are on the cusp of some pretty big ones.

Justin Grant currently stands at 323 consecutive USAC National Sprint Car feature starts dating back to 2016. That’s just one shy of Chase Stockon’s all-time record of 324. Grant also owns 97 career USAC feature wins. Three more would put him in exclusive company alongside Rich Vogler, A.J. Foyt, Sleepy Tripp, Mel Kenyon, Dave Darland, Bryan Clauson, and Damion Gardner as drivers with 100 or more career USAC sanctioned main event wins.

Brady Bacon is in for Indiana Sprint Week through at least the four events. His USAC National Sprint Car win total at press time is 61, just one behind Dave Darland’s all-time series record of 62. Justin Grant is lurking just behind with 60 career wins in what is a compelling race for the record.

SEEKING ISW GLORY & A TITLE

However, there are several drivers in wait who are seeking to earn their first USAC Indiana Sprint Week championship, five of whom currently reside inside the top 10 of the USAC National Sprint Car points.

USAC point leader Kyle Cummins has been on an absolute tear this year, winning seven times in 23 starts with only one finish outside the top 10 in that span. Cummins has also captured seven career Indiana Sprint Week victories, the most by any driver without an ISW title.

Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) corralled a feature victory in his debut ISW run in 2022 at Lincoln Park and has already won a weeklong USAC Eastern Storm tour through Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2024. He hopes that’s just the precursor for an ISW championship this week.

Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) is heating up at just the right time. He comes in as the most recent ISW feature winner, taking the Bloomington finale of 2024, and is also the most recent USAC national winner, scoring last Saturday’s Silver Crown show at Kansas’ Salt City Speedway.

During the weeklong Eastern Storm tour in June, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) was a force, finishing inside the top five of the standings while finishing 5th, 4th, 6th, and 2nd in his final four starts of the week. He was an ISW feature winner at Lincoln Park in 2023.

Kale Drake (Collinsville, Okla.) began his Indiana Sprint Week by flying through the turn one billboards at Lincoln Park in 2024. This year, he’s been a contender for top fives and victories, and Indiana Sprint Week could very well provide that stage this week.

BREAKING AWAY & BREAKING THROUGH

A couple of other drivers are zeroed in on breaking through for a first career USAC Indiana Sprint Week feature triumph this week after notching at least one previous USAC National Sprint Car score.

Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) flexed his muscles in the most recent USAC National Sprint Car race at Lincoln Park Speedway on July 5, becoming a first-time series winner in the process while grabbing a $10,000 prize.

No driver has won more local Indiana Sprint Car feature events during the decade of the 2020s than Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.). He has 27 victories between 2020-2025, including three this year alone at Tri-State, Lincoln Park and Circle City, all of which are on the Indiana Sprint Week slate. He also has a USAC win to his credit in 2022 at Tri-State.

MAKING THE FIRST ONE A MEMORABLE ONE

Twenty drivers have won their first career USAC National Sprint Car feature during Indiana Sprint Week.

It’s a list that includes the likes of Brad Marvel, Brad Fox, Bill Rose, Derek Davidson, Terry Pletch, Cory Kruseman, Bud Kaeding, A.J. Anderson, Brady Short, Jeff Bland Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Blake Fitzpatrick, Casey Riggs, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Aaron Farney, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Brent Beauchamp, and Carson Short.

It’s an occasion that hasn’t occurred in more than nine years, since the 2016 season, but could become a forefront storyline throughout the week if one of these names were to pop up at the top of the running order.

Like Kale Drake is intending to do, Hayden Reinbold also finds himself in the same spot, vying for a first career USAC National Sprint Car win during Indiana Sprint Week. Reinbold recently scored a 2nd and a 4th on consecutive nights at Lincoln Park in his two most recent series starts.

Ricky Lewis (Camarillo, Calif.) just finished on the podium in his most recent USAC National Sprint Car start at Lincoln Park to start July, taking third. He’s also been a star on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car scene this season where he leads the standings and has won seven features in 12 series starts.

Similar to Reinbold, Gunnar Setser (Columbus, Ind.) is also a USAC National Sprint Car Rookie who is taking on his first run at Indiana Sprint Week. Setser has finished a best of 5th this season and is with the KO Motorsports team who captured the 2020 Indiana Sprint Week title with Chase Stockon.

THE POINT OF IT ALL

Unquestionably, Kyle Cummins has been on a tear of late and thus leads the USAC National Sprint Car standings by an 87-point margin and has held the top position since February.

With eight races across 10 nights during ISW, things can turn on a dime with one bad night here or there, or conversely, stringing together consistent fine runs throughout the week.

Now Cummins is laser-focused on emerging from the week unscathed and coming out of the other side of ISW with a firmer grip on the season long title.

In 15 of the 29 Indiana Sprint Weeks held under USAC sanction since 1996, one driver has entered ISW as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader, left ISW as the point leader and wound up as the champion at year’s end: Brian Tyler (1996 & 1997), Dave Darland (1999), Tony Elliott (2000), Tracy Hines (2002), J.J. Yeley (2003), Jay Drake (2004), Levi Jones (2009-2010-2011), Brady Bacon (2016 & 2021), C.J. Leary (2019), Justin Grant (2022) and Logan Seavey (2024).

On six other occasions, a driver entered and exited ISW as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader but wound up short of the USAC national title at the close of the season: Kevin Thomas (1998), Dave Darland (2001), Levi Jones (2008), Jon Stanbrough (2012) and Justin Grant (2017 & 2020).

Five other times, a driver entered ISW as the point leader but left the week trailing the USAC season championship standings, and ultimately, missed out on the year-end USAC crown: Jay Drake (2005), Darren Hagen (2007), Dave Darland (2013), Chase Stockon (2015) and Jake Swanson (2023).

There have been three moments in which a driver entered ISW as the point leader, lost it by the end of ISW, but then regained it in time to score the USAC National Sprint Car title at the end of the campaign: Josh Wise (2006), Brady Bacon (2014) and Tyler Courtney (2018).

RACE DETAILS

For more details, starting times and ticket info, please visit www.usacracing.com, go to the USAC National Sprint Car schedule and click on the Event Info tab next to each event.

All USAC Indiana Sprint Week events can be watched live and on-demand at https://flosports.link/usac.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1624, 2-Justin Grant-1537, 3-Mitchel Moles-1401, 4-Logan Seavey-1334, 5-Briggs Danner-1301, 6-Robert Ballou-1258, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1211, 8-Jake Swanson-1194, 9-C.J. Leary-1158, 10-Kale Drake-1151.

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2024)

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS

1988: Randy Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)

1989: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois)

1990: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois) & Gary Trammell (Bloomington, Indiana)

1991: Bob Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)

1992: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1993: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1994: Kelly Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)

1995: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1996: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)

1997: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)

1998: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)

1999: Tony Elliott (Kokomo, Indiana)

2000: Jay Drake (Val Verde, California)

2001: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)

2002: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)

2003: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)

2004: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2005: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)

2006: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)

2007: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)

2008: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2009: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2010: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)

2011: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)

2012: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)

2013: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)

2014: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)

2015: Robert Ballou (Rocklin, California)

2016: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)

2018: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)

2019: C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Indiana)

2020: Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Indiana)

2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)

2022: Justin Grant (Ione, California)

2023: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

2024: Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:

20-Dave Darland

16-Jon Stanbrough

12-Cory Kruseman

9-Justin Grant & J.J. Yeley

7-Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary

6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Robert Ballou, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas

4-Brady Bacon, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Kelly Kinser & Logan Seavey

3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines & Hunter Schuerenberg

2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom

1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2024)

431-Dave Darland

413-Jon Stanbrough

276-Cory Kruseman

249-Justin Grant

242-Brady Bacon

220-Kevin Thomas Jr.

205-Robert Ballou

187-J.J. Yeley

186-C.J. Leary

176-Jay Drake

173-Bryan Clauson

148-Chris Windom

147-Logan Seavey

133-Kyle Cummins

124-Levi Jones

121-Tracy Hines

103-Hunter Schuerenberg

101-Tyler Courtney

98-Kevin Briscoe

97-Brady Short

94-Jerry Coons Jr.

85-Chase Stockon

82-Jack Hewitt

76-Tony Elliott

68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull

63-Jake Swanson

57-Shane Cottle & Bud Kaeding

52-Brad Sweet

51-Briggs Danner

50-Derek Davidson

43-Cole Whitt

42-Chad Boespflug

38-Carson Short

36-Damion Gardner

35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines

33-Josh Wise

31-Mitchel Moles

30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel

29-Bill Rose

26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir

25-Brad Fox

24-John Memmer

23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty

22-Darren Hagen, & Brian Tyler

21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp & Eric Shively

20-Kevin Doty

18-Boston Reid

17-Xavier Doney

16-Emerson Axsom, Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs

14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre

13-Jeff Bland Jr.

12-Christopher Bell

11-Bobby Stines

10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal

9-Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas

8-Carson Garrett, Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills

6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith

5-John Wolfe

4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel

3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson

1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard

ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP FIVE FINISHES (1988-2024)

66-Dave Darland

51-Jon Stanbrough

47-Brady Bacon

45-Levi Jones

33-Tony Elliott, Justin Grant & Chris Windom

31-Robert Ballou & J.J. Yeley

30-Kevin Thomas Jr.

29-Bryan Clauson

27-Kevin Thomas

26-Shane Cottle

25-Cory Kruseman, C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon

23-Kyle Cummins

20-Jerry Coons Jr.

19-Jay Drake & Tracy Hines

15-Brady Short

14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose, Hunter Schuerenberg & Logan Seavey

13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding

10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser

9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith

8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser, Thomas Meseraull

7-Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise

6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt

5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley & Joe Roush

4-Emerson Axsom, Briggs Danner, Mike Mann, Carson Short, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker

2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer

1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Hud Cone, Troy Cline, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Rylan Gray, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Mike Kirby, Frankie Kerr, Chris LaFollette, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Jadon Rogers, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP 10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2024)

98-Dave Darland

74-Jon Stanbrough

71-Brady Bacon

66-Levi Jones

64-Robert Ballou

59-Chris Windom

58-Shane Cottle

56-Justin Grant

53-Kevin Thomas Jr.

50-Chase Stockon

46-Jerry Coons Jr. & C.J. Leary

45-Bryan Clauson

43-Cory Kruseman

42-Tracy Hines

40-J.J. Yeley

39-Kyle Cummins & Tony Elliott

31-Jay Drake

30-Brady Short

24-Hunter Schuerenberg

21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding, Bill Rose & Logan Seavey

20-Kevin Thomas

19-Chad Boespflug

17-Kevin Briscoe & Scotty Weir

16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen & Brian Hayden

15-Thomas Meseraull

14-Dickie Gaines

13-Daron Clayton, Mitchel Moles, Carson Short & Josh Wise

12-Kevin Doty & Jason McDougal

11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Jadon Rogers, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt

10-Jake Swanson

9-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Jack Hewitt, Josh Hodges

8-Jarett Andretti, Jeff Bland Jr. & Briggs Danner

7-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Daison Pursley, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman, Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall

6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Eric Shively & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5-Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer

4-Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Jimmy Sills, & John Wolfe

3-A.J. Anderson, Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Ricky Lewis, Rusty McClure, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd, Steve Surniak & Ryan Timms

2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Carson Garrett, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson

1-Max Adams, Garrett Aitken, Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Colten Cottle, Tim Cox, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Rylan Gray, Kurt Gross, Anton Hernandez, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams, Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2024)

12-Brady Bacon & Dave Darland

9-Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

8-Levi Jones

7-Tracy Hines, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley

6-Daron Clayton, Richard Griffin & Mitchel Moles

5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Hunter Schuerenberg

4-Tyler Courtney & Jay Drake

3-Robert Ballou, Cory Kruseman, Logan Seavey, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise

2-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Kyle Cummins, Brayden Fox, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir

1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Carson Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2024)

33-Robert Ballou

32-Dave Darland

30-Jon Stanbrough

26-Shane Cottle

22-C.J. Leary

21-Brady Bacon

19-Cory Kruseman

18-Chris Windom

17-Brady Short

16-Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

15-Kyle Cummins

13-Jerry Coons Jr., Justin Grant & Thomas Meseraull

12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott & Tracy Hines

11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

10-Bryan Clauson

9-Hunter Schuerenberg

8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Carson Short, Kevin Thomas & Matt Westfall

7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner, Mitchel Moles & Terry Pletch

6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen & Scotty Weir

5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Carson Garrett, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer & Brian Tyler

4-Emerson Axsom, Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Logan Seavey, Corey Smith, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller

3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Brad Fox, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Boston Reid, Jadon Rogers, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson

2-Max Adams, Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Kris Deckard, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Tye Mihocko, Dustin Morgan, Daison Pursley, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Alex Shanks, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller

1-Joey Amantea, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Clark, Henry Clarke, Colten Cottle, Anthony D’Alessio, Briggs Danner, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Brayden, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Hunter Maddox, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Jerry Miller Jr., Kevin Miller, Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Ande Possman, Michael Pickens, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Kyle Shipley, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Stevie Sussex, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe

ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2024)

158-Dave Darland

119-Jon Stanbrough

105-Robert Ballou

104-Shane Cottle

96-Jerry Coons Jr.

90-Brady Bacon

89-Kevin Thomas Jr.

88-Chris Windom

86-Tracy Hines

85-Chase Stockon

84-Levi Jones

82-Justin Grant

81-C.J. Leary

68-Kyle Cummins

65-Cory Kruseman

62-Hunter Schuerenberg

61-Brady Short

58-Tony Elliott

56-Bryan Clauson & Thomas Meseraull

54-Chad Boespflug

53-Damion Gardner & Scotty Weir

50-J.J. Yeley

47-Jay Drake

41-Darren Hagen

40-Tyler Courtney

39-Bill Rose

38-Matt Westfall

37-Bud Kaeding

36-Daron Clayton

34-Derek Davidson

33-Jarett Andretti

32-Kevin Briscoe & Logan Seavey

31-Brian Hayden & Carson Short

30-A.J. Anderson

29-Brent Beauchamp & Brandon Mattox

28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines & Justin Marvel

27-Josh Hodges & Kevin Thomas

25-Mat Neely & Brandon Petty

24-Jake Swanson & Josh Wise

23-Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch, Jadon Rogers & Casey Shuman

22-Jeff Bland Jr. & Brian Tyler

21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet

20-Mitchel Moles

19-Brody Roa, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt

18-Charles Davis Jr. & Blake Fitzpatrick

17-Max Adams, Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Critter Malone

16-Hud Cone, Briggs Danner, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth & Dustin Morgan

15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas

14-Henry Clarke, Carson Garrett, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively

13-Emerson Axsom, Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, Daison Pursley & Richard Vander Weerd

12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard

11-Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann & Corey Smith

10-Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe

9-Shane Cockrum, Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, J.J. Hughes, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak, Stevie Sussex & Kody Swanson

8-Joey Amantea, Cole Bodine, Richard Griffin, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell

7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Kale Drake, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Ricky Lewis, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Christopher Bell, Nick Bilbee, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Michael Trimble

5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Mario Clouser, Cary Faas, Brayden Fox, Chris Gurley, Anton Hernandez, Shane Hmiel, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams

4-Caleb Armstrong, Donny Brackett, Dustin Clark, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Xavier Doney, Geoff Ensign, Rickie Gaunt, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Aaron Mosley, Kendall Ruble, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Shipley, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson

3-Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Sterling Cling, Zach Daum, Mike English, A.J. Fike, Aric Gentry, Kurt Gross, Jack Hoyer, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Hunter Maddox, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Ande Possman, Zack Pretorius, Davey Ray, Alex Shanks, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams & Jeff Wilson

2-Rodney Argo, Koby Barksdale, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Alex Bright, Harley Burns, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Colten Cottle, Braydon Cromwell, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Travis Gregg, Frankie Guerrini, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Trey Osborne, Seth Parker, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Leon Thickstun & Shawn Westerfeld

1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Dustin Beck, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Weston Gorham, Rylan Gray, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Sam Hinds, Todd Hobson, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Riley Kreisel, David McCreary, Matt McDonald, Austin Mero, Travis Millar, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Brandon Morin, Evan Mosley, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Nate Schank, Adyn Schmidt, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Jake Simmons, Kobe Simpson, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Chet Williams, Rick Ziehl & Justin Zimmerman

INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS

1988

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

July 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing

July 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing

1989

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 28, 1989 | Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing

July 29, 1989 | Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing

July 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

1990

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing

July 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing

1991

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing

July 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing

July 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing

1992

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing

Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing

Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing

1993

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing

July 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing

Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing

Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing

1994

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

July 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing

July 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing

1995

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing

Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing

Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing

1996

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC

July 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC

July 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC

1997

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC

July 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

July 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC

July 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

July 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC

July 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC

July 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC

1998

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

July 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC

July 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC

July 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC

July 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

1999

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC

July 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC

July 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

July 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC

July 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC

2000

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC

July 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC

2001

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC

July 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC

July 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC

July 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC

July 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC

2002

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC

July 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

2003

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC

July 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC

July 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

2004

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

July 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

July 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC

July 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC

July 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC

2005

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

July 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC

July 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC

July 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

2006

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

July 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

2007

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

July 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC

July 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC

2008

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC

July 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC

July 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC

July 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC

2009

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

July 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC

July 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC

July 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC

July 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC

July 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

2010

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC

July 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC

July 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC

July 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC

July 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC

2011

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

July 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

July 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC

July 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC

July 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC

July 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC

July 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC

2012

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC

July 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC

July 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

July 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC

July 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC

July 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC

July 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC

2013

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC

July 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC

July 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

2014

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC

July 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC

July 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

July 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC

July 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC

2015

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

July 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC

July 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC

July 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

2016

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC

July 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

July 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC

July 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC

July 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC

July 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC

July 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC

2017

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

July 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC

July 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC

July 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC

2018

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC

July 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

July 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC

July 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC

July 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

July 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC

July 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC

2019

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC

July 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

July 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC

July 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC

July 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC

July 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2020

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

July 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC

July 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

2021

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC

July 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC

July 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

2022

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 22, 2022 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Hodges Motorsports #74x | USAC

July 25, 2022 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Michael Motorsports #77m | USAC

July 26, 2022 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 28, 2022 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Mitchel Moles | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC

July 29, 2022 | Bloomington Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 30, 2022 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC

2023

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 21, 2023 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 22, 2023 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x | USAC

July 23, 2023 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 24, 2023 | Circle City Raceway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC

July 26, 2023 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

July 27, 2023 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | USAC

July 28, 2023 | Bloomington Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | USAC

2024

DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE

July 26, 2024 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

July 27, 2024 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Petty Performance Racing #3p | USAC

July 30, 2024 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

July 31, 2024 | Circle City Raceway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC

August 1, 2024 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brady Bacon | Dynamics Inc. #69 | USAC

August 3, 2024 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC

﻿August 4, 2024 | Bloomington Speedway | Briggs Danner | Hogue Racing Enterprises #39 | USAC