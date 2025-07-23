2025 INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PREVIEW! USAC SPRINTS FACE 38TH EDITION JULY 24-AUG 2

By Richie Murray
Speedway, Indiana (July 23, 2025)………Since 1988, midsummer in the Hoosier State has been the focal point for drivers, teams, and the throngs of race fans from around the world who converge on Indiana for a weeklong extravaganza of sprint car racing unlike any other.
For the 38th straight season, and the 30th under USAC sanction, NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented By Honest Abe Roofing provides a sensational slate of dirt tracks and drivers from across the nation vying to become the next to conquer one of the most grueling yet rewarding adventures of the year.
The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway kicks off the week with a twist on Thursday, July 24, for an invitational event that does not pay points toward the Indiana Sprint Week title race.
Honest Abe Roofing Lincoln Park Speedway will host the first ISW points race of the week on Friday, July 25. From there, the tour travels to Kokomo Speedway on Saturday, July 26, followed by dates at Lawrenceburg Speedway on Sunday, July 27, Circle City Raceway on Wednesday, July 30, the Terre Haute Action Track on Thursday, July 31, Bloomington Speedway on Friday, August 1, and the finale at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, August 2.
Eight events across 10 nights await one of the most anticipated events on the annual motorsports calendar. And here are some of the storylines to keep yourself affixed to!
$25,000 ISW CHAMPIONSHIP, $50,000 POINT FUND
First and foremost, the 2025 edition of USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing will pay $25,000 to the champion with an overall point fund of more than $50,000.
The Indiana Sprint Week championship driver’s share of $25,000 exceeds the entire payout among the top eight for the 2024 series, which totaled $24,000.
Furthermore, the 2025 Indiana Sprint Week payout of $50,000 among the top eight in points will double that. The breakdown of pay for the top eight in the end-of-week standings is as follows: 1) $25,000, 2) $10,000, 3) $5,000, 4) $3,000, 5) $2,200, 6) $1,800, 7) $1,600, 8) $1,400.
The IMS opener will pay $10,000-to-win while the remaining seven events will pay out a feature winner’s share of $8,000.
Throughout ISW, the Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Challenge will reward each fast qualifier with $200, plus an extra $200 for each additional fast time. For example, a driver would collect $200 for the first fast time, $400 for the second fast qualifying award, $600 for their third quick time of the week and so on.
Rod End Supply has added a $200 hard charger bonus at each feature throughout Indiana Sprint Week. Parallax Group will present a $500 reward to the Passing Master – the driver advancing the most total positions throughout Indiana Sprint Week. Additionally, ProSource will reward the slowest qualifying driver who advances to the feature with a $100 Hard Work bonus.
Semi-Feature transfer money has been upped for the non-transfer finishing positions of 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th. Fifth will receive $300; sixth $275; seventh $250; eighth $225. All other non-transfers will receive $200.
Furthermore, as has been a tradition since 2010, the Indiana Sprint Week champion car owner will receive a custom, handcrafted Bridgeport Rocker courtesy of John Youngs from Vincennes, Ind.
SIX PAST ISW CHAMPS
Six past USAC Indiana Sprint Week champions are vying for another title in 2025, including defending titlist Logan Seavey, plus Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Chase Stockon, C.J. Leary, and Robert Ballou.
Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) was masterful in 2024, winning three times en route to his first Indiana Sprint Week crown on the path to the USAC National Sprint Car championship, and is shooting to become the first back-to-back ISW titlist since Bryan Clauson in 2013-14.
Grant (Ione, Calif.) collected the ISW title in 2022 and has finished inside the top five of the ISW points in five of the past six seasons since 2019.
Thomas (Cullman, Ala.) comes in as a two-time ISW champion in 2017 and 2021. And like Grant, Thomas also scored his very first career USAC National Sprint Car feature win during Indiana Sprint Week back in 2012.
Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) has captured victories in both the opening and closing races of ISW during his career. He locked down an ISW championship in 2020.
Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) tripled up in 2019 with an Eastern Storm crown followed by an Indiana Sprint Week title and the USAC National Sprint Car championship all in a single season.
In 2015, Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) experienced one of the most masterful seasons of all-time in USAC National Sprint Car competition, winning 13 times while also grabbing an Indiana Sprint Week title en route to the season championship.
RECORD WATCHING
Milestones are aplenty throughout Indiana Sprint Week 2025 and two of the most successful drivers in the history of the series are on the cusp of some pretty big ones.
Justin Grant currently stands at 323 consecutive USAC National Sprint Car feature starts dating back to 2016. That’s just one shy of Chase Stockon’s all-time record of 324. Grant also owns 97 career USAC feature wins. Three more would put him in exclusive company alongside Rich Vogler, A.J. Foyt, Sleepy Tripp, Mel Kenyon, Dave Darland, Bryan Clauson, and Damion Gardner as drivers with 100 or more career USAC sanctioned main event wins.
Brady Bacon is in for Indiana Sprint Week through at least the four events. His USAC National Sprint Car win total at press time is 61, just one behind Dave Darland’s all-time series record of 62. Justin Grant is lurking just behind with 60 career wins in what is a compelling race for the record.
SEEKING ISW GLORY & A TITLE
However, there are several drivers in wait who are seeking to earn their first USAC Indiana Sprint Week championship, five of whom currently reside inside the top 10 of the USAC National Sprint Car points.
USAC point leader Kyle Cummins has been on an absolute tear this year, winning seven times in 23 starts with only one finish outside the top 10 in that span. Cummins has also captured seven career Indiana Sprint Week victories, the most by any driver without an ISW title.
Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) corralled a feature victory in his debut ISW run in 2022 at Lincoln Park and has already won a weeklong USAC Eastern Storm tour through Pennsylvania and New Jersey in 2024. He hopes that’s just the precursor for an ISW championship this week.
Briggs Danner (Allentown, Pa.) is heating up at just the right time. He comes in as the most recent ISW feature winner, taking the Bloomington finale of 2024, and is also the most recent USAC national winner, scoring last Saturday’s Silver Crown show at Kansas’ Salt City Speedway.
During the weeklong Eastern Storm tour in June, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) was a force, finishing inside the top five of the standings while finishing 5th, 4th, 6th, and 2nd in his final four starts of the week. He was an ISW feature winner at Lincoln Park in 2023.
Kale Drake (Collinsville, Okla.) began his Indiana Sprint Week by flying through the turn one billboards at Lincoln Park in 2024. This year, he’s been a contender for top fives and victories, and Indiana Sprint Week could very well provide that stage this week.
BREAKING AWAY & BREAKING THROUGH
A couple of other drivers are zeroed in on breaking through for a first career USAC Indiana Sprint Week feature triumph this week after notching at least one previous USAC National Sprint Car score.
Carson Garrett (Littleton, Colo.) flexed his muscles in the most recent USAC National Sprint Car race at Lincoln Park Speedway on July 5, becoming a first-time series winner in the process while grabbing a $10,000 prize.
No driver has won more local Indiana Sprint Car feature events during the decade of the 2020s than Jadon Rogers (Worthington, Ind.). He has 27 victories between 2020-2025, including three this year alone at Tri-State, Lincoln Park and Circle City, all of which are on the Indiana Sprint Week slate. He also has a USAC win to his credit in 2022 at Tri-State.
MAKING THE FIRST ONE A MEMORABLE ONE
Twenty drivers have won their first career USAC National Sprint Car feature during Indiana Sprint Week.
It’s a list that includes the likes of Brad Marvel, Brad Fox, Bill Rose, Derek Davidson, Terry Pletch, Cory Kruseman, Bud Kaeding, A.J. Anderson, Brady Short, Jeff Bland Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Blake Fitzpatrick, Casey Riggs, Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Aaron Farney, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins, Brent Beauchamp, and Carson Short.
It’s an occasion that hasn’t occurred in more than nine years, since the 2016 season, but could become a forefront storyline throughout the week if one of these names were to pop up at the top of the running order.
Like Kale Drake is intending to do, Hayden Reinbold also finds himself in the same spot, vying for a first career USAC National Sprint Car win during Indiana Sprint Week. Reinbold recently scored a 2nd and a 4th on consecutive nights at Lincoln Park in his two most recent series starts.
Ricky Lewis (Camarillo, Calif.) just finished on the podium in his most recent USAC National Sprint Car start at Lincoln Park to start July, taking third. He’s also been a star on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car scene this season where he leads the standings and has won seven features in 12 series starts.
Similar to Reinbold, Gunnar Setser (Columbus, Ind.) is also a USAC National Sprint Car Rookie who is taking on his first run at Indiana Sprint Week. Setser has finished a best of 5th this season and is with the KO Motorsports team who captured the 2020 Indiana Sprint Week title with Chase Stockon.
THE POINT OF IT ALL
Unquestionably, Kyle Cummins has been on a tear of late and thus leads the USAC National Sprint Car standings by an 87-point margin and has held the top position since February.
With eight races across 10 nights during ISW, things can turn on a dime with one bad night here or there, or conversely, stringing together consistent fine runs throughout the week.
Now Cummins is laser-focused on emerging from the week unscathed and coming out of the other side of ISW with a firmer grip on the season long title.
In 15 of the 29 Indiana Sprint Weeks held under USAC sanction since 1996, one driver has entered ISW as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader, left ISW as the point leader and wound up as the champion at year’s end: Brian Tyler (1996 & 1997), Dave Darland (1999), Tony Elliott (2000), Tracy Hines (2002), J.J. Yeley (2003), Jay Drake (2004), Levi Jones (2009-2010-2011), Brady Bacon (2016 & 2021), C.J. Leary (2019), Justin Grant (2022) and Logan Seavey (2024).
On six other occasions, a driver entered and exited ISW as the USAC National Sprint Car point leader but wound up short of the USAC national title at the close of the season: Kevin Thomas (1998), Dave Darland (2001), Levi Jones (2008), Jon Stanbrough (2012) and Justin Grant (2017 & 2020).
Five other times, a driver entered ISW as the point leader but left the week trailing the USAC season championship standings, and ultimately, missed out on the year-end USAC crown: Jay Drake (2005), Darren Hagen (2007), Dave Darland (2013), Chase Stockon (2015) and Jake Swanson (2023).
There have been three moments in which a driver entered ISW as the point leader, lost it by the end of ISW, but then regained it in time to score the USAC National Sprint Car title at the end of the campaign: Josh Wise (2006), Brady Bacon (2014) and Tyler Courtney (2018).
RACE DETAILS
For more details, starting times and ticket info, please visit www.usacracing.com, go to the USAC National Sprint Car schedule and click on the Event Info tab next to each event.
All USAC Indiana Sprint Week events can be watched live and on-demand at https://flosports.link/usac.
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Kyle Cummins-1624, 2-Justin Grant-1537, 3-Mitchel Moles-1401, 4-Logan Seavey-1334, 5-Briggs Danner-1301, 6-Robert Ballou-1258, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-1211, 8-Jake Swanson-1194, 9-C.J. Leary-1158, 10-Kale Drake-1151.
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK STATS: (1988-2024)
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK CHAMPIONS
1988: Randy Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)
1989: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois)
1990: Chuck Amati (Freeman Spur, Illinois) & Gary Trammell (Bloomington, Indiana)
1991: Bob Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)
1992: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1993: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1994: Kelly Kinser (Bloomington, Indiana)
1995: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1996: Kevin Thomas (Danville, Indiana)
1997: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)
1998: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)
1999: Tony Elliott (Kokomo, Indiana)
2000: Jay Drake (Val Verde, California)
2001: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)
2002: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)
2003: J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, Arizona)
2004: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2005: Cory Kruseman (Ventura, California)
2006: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)
2007: Dave Darland (Lincoln, Indiana)
2008: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2009: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2010: Jon Stanbrough (Avon, Indiana)
2011: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)
2012: Levi Jones (Olney, Illinois)
2013: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)
2014: Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana)
2015: Robert Ballou (Rocklin, California)
2016: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
2017: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)
2018: Chris Windom (Canton, Illinois)
2019: C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Indiana)
2020: Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Indiana)
2021: Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Alabama)
2022: Justin Grant (Ione, California)
2023: Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)
2024: Logan Seavey (Sutter, California)
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:
20-Dave Darland
16-Jon Stanbrough
12-Cory Kruseman
9-Justin Grant & J.J. Yeley
7-Bryan Clauson, Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary
6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.
5-Robert Ballou, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas
4-Brady Bacon, Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones, Kelly Kinser & Logan Seavey
3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines & Hunter Schuerenberg
2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom
1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK WINS:
20-Dave Darland
16-Jon Stanbrough
12-Cory Kruseman
10-Justin Grant
9-J.J. Yeley
8-Kyle Cummins
7-Bryan Clauson, C.J. Leary & Logan Seavey
6-Jay Drake, Danny Smith & Kevin Thomas Jr.
5-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Kevin Briscoe, Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott, Brady Short & Kevin Thomas
4-Jack Hewitt, Levi Jones & Kelly Kinser
3-Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tracy Hines & Hunter Schuerenberg
2-Chuck Amati, Shane Cottle, Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Rick Hood, Bud Kaeding, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon & Chris Windom
1-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Jeff Bland Jr., Chad Boat, Briggs Danner, Derek Davidson, Cary Faas, Aaron Farney, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Dickie Gaines, Damion Gardner, Tray House, Bob Kinser, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Mitchel Moles, Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Carson Short, Mickey Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Brian Tyler & Cole Whitt
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK LAPS LED (USAC ERA 1996-2024)
431-Dave Darland
413-Jon Stanbrough
276-Cory Kruseman
249-Justin Grant
242-Brady Bacon
220-Kevin Thomas Jr.
205-Robert Ballou
187-J.J. Yeley
186-C.J. Leary
176-Jay Drake
173-Bryan Clauson
148-Chris Windom
147-Logan Seavey
133-Kyle Cummins
124-Levi Jones
121-Tracy Hines
103-Hunter Schuerenberg
101-Tyler Courtney
98-Kevin Briscoe
97-Brady Short
94-Jerry Coons Jr.
85-Chase Stockon
82-Jack Hewitt
76-Tony Elliott
68-Daron Clayton & Thomas Meseraull
63-Jake Swanson
57-Shane Cottle & Bud Kaeding
52-Brad Sweet
51-Briggs Danner
50-Derek Davidson
43-Cole Whitt
42-Chad Boespflug
38-Carson Short
36-Damion Gardner
35-Aaron Farney & Dickie Gaines
33-Josh Wise
31-Mitchel Moles
30-Chad Boat & Brad Marvel
29-Bill Rose
26-Robbie Rice, Stephen Schnapf & Scotty Weir
25-Brad Fox
24-John Memmer
23-Cary Faas & Brandon Petty
22-Darren Hagen, & Brian Tyler
21-A.J. Anderson, Brent Beauchamp & Eric Shively
20-Kevin Doty
18-Boston Reid
17-Xavier Doney
16-Emerson Axsom, Justin Marvel & Casey Riggs
14-Mike Mann & Wes McIntyre
13-Jeff Bland Jr.
12-Christopher Bell
11-Bobby Stines
10-Brian Hayden & Jason McDougal
9-Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas
8-Carson Garrett, Mat Neely & Jimmy Sills
6-Jarett Andretti, Cole Bodine, Terry Pletch & Dustin Smith
5-John Wolfe
4-Kent Christian, Blake Fitzpatrick & Derek Scheffel
3-Keith Bloom Jr., Rickie Gaunt & Tanner Thorson
1-Jesse Hockett, Logan Jarrett, Rusty McClure, Dustin Morgan, Jadon Rogers, Jeremy Sherman & Jonathan Vennard
ALL-TIME INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP FIVE FINISHES (1988-2024)
66-Dave Darland
51-Jon Stanbrough
47-Brady Bacon
45-Levi Jones
33-Tony Elliott, Justin Grant & Chris Windom
31-Robert Ballou & J.J. Yeley
30-Kevin Thomas Jr.
29-Bryan Clauson
27-Kevin Thomas
26-Shane Cottle
25-Cory Kruseman, C.J. Leary & Chase Stockon
23-Kyle Cummins
20-Jerry Coons Jr.
19-Jay Drake & Tracy Hines
15-Brady Short
14-Kevin Briscoe, Bill Rose, Hunter Schuerenberg & Logan Seavey
13-Tyler Courtney & Bud Kaeding
10-Jack Hewitt & Randy Kinser
9-Derek Davidson & Danny Smith
8-Damion Gardner, Brian Hayden, Bob Kinser, Kelly Kinser, Thomas Meseraull
7-Kevin Doty, Tim Gee, Darren Hagen, Tray House, Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch & Josh Wise
6-Chuck Amati, Chad Boespflug, Daron Clayton, Dickie Gaines, Mat Neely, Terry Shepherd, Brian Tyler, Scotty Weir & Cole Whitt
5-A.J. Anderson, Chad Boat, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley & Joe Roush
4-Emerson Axsom, Briggs Danner, Mike Mann, Carson Short, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
3-Jeff Bland Jr., Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, Rick Hood, Kevin Huntley, Tony Jarrett, Dustin Morgan, Robbie Rice, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Gary Trammell & Jeff Walker
2-Brent Beauchamp, Christopher Bell, Larry Bland, Tom Chalk, Blake Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jeff Gordon, Coleman Gulick, Kurt Hawkins, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Dave Peperak, Boston Reid, Casey Riggs, Jon Sciscoe, John Scott, Jeremy Sherman, Eric Shively, Casey Shuman & Mike Spencer
1-Garrett Aitken, Jarett Andretti, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Mike Bowling, Kent Christian, Hud Cone, Troy Cline, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Cary Faas, Gary Fisher, Josh Ford, Russ Gamester, Carson Garrett, Dink Glidden, Eric Gordon, Rylan Gray, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Blake Hollingsworth, Shane Hollingsworth, Danny Holtsclaw, A.J. Hopkins, Kasey Kahne, Doug Kalitta, Todd Kane, Todd Kelley, Mike Kirby, Frankie Kerr, Chris LaFollette, Troy Link, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Wes McIntyre, Joe Miller, Brandon Petty, Jadon Rogers, Joey Saldana, Derek Scheffel, Stephen Schnapf, Todd Shields, Jimmy Sills, Mickey Smith, Greg Staab, Steve Surniak, Tyler Thomas, Lee Underwood, Rick Ungar, Jonathan Vennard, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall, Rip Williams & Greg Wilson
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK TOP 10 FINISHES (USAC ERA 1996-2024)
98-Dave Darland
74-Jon Stanbrough
71-Brady Bacon
66-Levi Jones
64-Robert Ballou
59-Chris Windom
58-Shane Cottle
56-Justin Grant
53-Kevin Thomas Jr.
50-Chase Stockon
46-Jerry Coons Jr. & C.J. Leary
45-Bryan Clauson
43-Cory Kruseman
42-Tracy Hines
40-J.J. Yeley
39-Kyle Cummins & Tony Elliott
31-Jay Drake
30-Brady Short
24-Hunter Schuerenberg
21-Tyler Courtney, Damion Gardner, Bud Kaeding, Bill Rose & Logan Seavey
20-Kevin Thomas
19-Chad Boespflug
17-Kevin Briscoe & Scotty Weir
16-Derek Davidson, Darren Hagen & Brian Hayden
15-Thomas Meseraull
14-Dickie Gaines
13-Daron Clayton, Mitchel Moles, Carson Short & Josh Wise
12-Kevin Doty & Jason McDougal
11-Mat Neely, Terry Pletch, Jadon Rogers, Brad Sweet & Cole Whitt
10-Jake Swanson
9-A.J. Anderson, Emerson Axsom, Jack Hewitt, Josh Hodges
8-Jarett Andretti, Jeff Bland Jr. & Briggs Danner
7-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Bobby East, Blake Fitzpatrick, Coleman Gulick, Todd Kane, Justin Marvel, Daison Pursley, Boston Reid, Casey Shuman, Brian Tyler & Matt Westfall
6-Kent Christian, Troy Cline, Eric Shively & Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5-Christopher Bell, Shane Hollingsworth, Tony Jarrett, Critter Malone, Dustin Morgan, Jeremy Sherman & Mike Spencer
4-Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Aaron Farney, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Wes McIntyre, Brandon Petty, Robbie Rice, Brody Roa, Jimmy Sills, & John Wolfe
3-A.J. Anderson, Josh Ford, Brad Fox, Carson Garrett, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jonathan Hendrick, Dakota Jackson, Ricky Lewis, Rusty McClure, Casey Riggs, Derek Scheffel, Jon Sciscoe, Neil Shepherd, Steve Surniak & Ryan Timms
2-Ryan Bernal, Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Henry Clarke, Xavier Doney, Mike English, Carson Garrett, Danny Holtsclaw, Kasey Kahne, Mike Kirby, Jason Knoke, Chris LaFollette, Mike Mann, Brad Marvel, Brandon Mattox, Max McGhee, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Tim Montgomery, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Kendall Ruble, Stephen Schnapf, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kevin Swindell, Tyler Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd & Jeff Wilson
1-Max Adams, Garrett Aitken, Joey Amantea, Chris Beaver, Kevin Besecker, Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Timmy Buckwalter, Brett Burdette, Mark Cassella, Mark Clark, Shane Cockrum, Chris Coers, Colten Cottle, Tim Cox, Zach Daum, Cary Faas, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Rylan Gray, Kurt Gross, Anton Hernandez, Tom Hessert III, Tray House, J.J. Hughes, Kevin Huntley, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Doug Kalitta, Joey Kerr, Jimmy Light, Jason McCord, Matt Mitchell, Vince Osman, Richard Ott, Dave Peperak, Davey Ray, Jason Robbins, Kyle Robbins, Eric Roberts, Joe Roush, Alex Shanks, Corey Smith, Dustin Smith, Stevie Sussex, Tanner Thorson, Lee Underwood, Jonathan Vennard, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams, Greg Wilson & Kyle Wissmiller
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (USAC ERA 1996-2024)
12-Brady Bacon & Dave Darland
9-Justin Grant & C.J. Leary
8-Levi Jones
7-Tracy Hines, Jon Stanbrough, Kevin Thomas Jr. & J.J. Yeley
6-Daron Clayton, Richard Griffin & Mitchel Moles
5-Bryan Clauson, Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Hunter Schuerenberg
4-Tyler Courtney & Jay Drake
3-Robert Ballou, Cory Kruseman, Logan Seavey, Carson Short, Chase Stockon, Brad Sweet & Josh Wise
2-Brent Beauchamp, Chad Boat, Chad Boespflug, Kyle Cummins, Brayden Fox, Justin Marvel, Kevin Miller, Brandon Petty, Boston Reid, Tanner Thorson & Scotty Weir
1-Nick Bilbee, Keith Bloom Jr., Kevin Briscoe, Mark Cassella, Shane Cottle, Briggs Danner, Derek Davidson, Kevin Doty, Bobby East, Nic Faas, Blake Fitzpatrick, Jared Fox, Damion Gardner, Carson Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Darren Hagen, Jonathan Hendrick, Josh Hodges, Ray Kenens, Dustin Morgan, Mat Neely, Ande Possman, Jadon Rogers, Bill Rose, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Jimmy Sills, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Thomas, Shawn Westerfeld, Rip Williams, Chris Windom, Mitch Wissmiller & John Wolfe
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK HEAT RACE WINS (USAC ERA 1996-2024)
33-Robert Ballou
32-Dave Darland
30-Jon Stanbrough
26-Shane Cottle
22-C.J. Leary
21-Brady Bacon
19-Cory Kruseman
18-Chris Windom
17-Brady Short
16-Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.
15-Kyle Cummins
13-Jerry Coons Jr., Justin Grant & Thomas Meseraull
12-Tyler Courtney, Tony Elliott & Tracy Hines
11-Chad Boespflug, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley
10-Bryan Clauson
9-Hunter Schuerenberg
8-Kent Christian, Jay Drake, Carson Short, Kevin Thomas & Matt Westfall
7-Kenny Carmichael, Damion Gardner, Mitchel Moles & Terry Pletch
6-Kevin Briscoe, Dickie Gaines, Darren Hagen & Scotty Weir
5-Blake Fitzpatrick, Carson Garrett, Josh Hodges, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Mat Neely, Brandon Petty, Bill Rose, Eric Shively, Mike Spencer & Brian Tyler
4-Emerson Axsom, Daron Clayton, Hud Cone, Charles Davis Jr., Brian Hayden, Danny Holtsclaw, Logan Jarrett, Brandon Mattox, Jason McDougal, Logan Seavey, Corey Smith, Cole Whitt & Mitch Wissmiller
3-A.J. Anderson, Jarett Andretti, Brad Fox, Jack Hewitt, Mike Kirby, Justin Marvel, Wes McIntyre, Boston Reid, Jadon Rogers, Derek Scheffel, John Scott, Casey Shuman, Dustin Smith, Jake Swanson, Brad Sweet & Tanner Thorson
2-Max Adams, Brent Beauchamp, Nick Bilbee, Jeff Bland Jr., Troy Cline, Tim Cox, Derek Davidson, Kris Deckard, Bobby East, Aaron Farney, Josh Ford, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, A.J. Hopkins, Tray House, Dakota Jackson, Todd Kane, Mike Mann, Bret Mellenberndt, Tye Mihocko, Dustin Morgan, Daison Pursley, Casey Riggs, Brody Roa, Stephen Schnapf, Alex Shanks, Kody Swanson, Greg Wilson, Josh Wise & Kyle Wissmiller
1-Joey Amantea, Rodney Argo, Chris Beaver, Ryan Bernal, Keith Bloom Jr., Cole Bodine, Eric Burns, Josh Burton, Mark Cassella, Isaac Chapple, Roger Chaudion, Dustin Clark, Henry Clarke, Colten Cottle, Anthony D’Alessio, Briggs Danner, Ron Dennis, Kevin Doty, Cary Faas, Brayden, Jared Fox, Brian Gerster, Travis Gregg, Bart Grider, Kurt Gross, Chris Gurley, Chayse Hayhurst, Tom Hessert III, Jesse Hockett, J.J. Hughes, Marc Jessup, Chase Johnson, Kasey Kahne, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Hunter Maddox, Critter Malone, Brad Marvel, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, John Memmer, Jerry Miller Jr., Kevin Miller, Jim Moughan, Derek O’Dell, Ande Possman, Michael Pickens, Robbie Rice, Kyle Robbins, Joe Roush, Bryan Ruble, Jon Sciscoe, Jason Setser, Neil Shepherd, Kyle Shipley, Jimmy Sills, Landon Simon, Tim Spindler, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Stevie Sussex, Gary Taylor, Tyler Thomas, Ryan Timms, Michael Trimble, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Ricky Williams & John Wolfe
ALL-TIME USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE STARTS (USAC ERA 1996-2024)
158-Dave Darland
119-Jon Stanbrough
105-Robert Ballou
104-Shane Cottle
96-Jerry Coons Jr.
90-Brady Bacon
89-Kevin Thomas Jr.
88-Chris Windom
86-Tracy Hines
85-Chase Stockon
84-Levi Jones
82-Justin Grant
81-C.J. Leary
68-Kyle Cummins
65-Cory Kruseman
62-Hunter Schuerenberg
61-Brady Short
58-Tony Elliott
56-Bryan Clauson & Thomas Meseraull
54-Chad Boespflug
53-Damion Gardner & Scotty Weir
50-J.J. Yeley
47-Jay Drake
41-Darren Hagen
40-Tyler Courtney
39-Bill Rose
38-Matt Westfall
37-Bud Kaeding
36-Daron Clayton
34-Derek Davidson
33-Jarett Andretti
32-Kevin Briscoe & Logan Seavey
31-Brian Hayden & Carson Short
30-A.J. Anderson
29-Brent Beauchamp & Brandon Mattox
28-Kent Christian, Dickie Gaines & Justin Marvel
27-Josh Hodges & Kevin Thomas
25-Mat Neely & Brandon Petty
24-Jake Swanson & Josh Wise
23-Jason McDougal, Terry Pletch, Jadon Rogers & Casey Shuman
22-Jeff Bland Jr. & Brian Tyler
21-Isaac Chapple, Jack Hewitt, Mike Spencer & Brad Sweet
20-Mitchel Moles
19-Brody Roa, Derek Scheffel & Cole Whitt
18-Charles Davis Jr. & Blake Fitzpatrick
17-Max Adams, Kevin Doty, Aaron Farney & Critter Malone
16-Hud Cone, Briggs Danner, Bobby East, Shane Hollingsworth & Dustin Morgan
15-Dustin Smith & Tyler Thomas
14-Henry Clarke, Carson Garrett, Jesse Hockett, A.J. Hopkins, Dakota Jackson, Wes McIntyre & Eric Shively
13-Emerson Axsom, Chad Boat, Troy Cline, Coleman Gulick, Daison Pursley & Richard Vander Weerd
12-Logan Jarrett, Robbie Rice & Jonathan Vennard
11-Ryan Bernal, Josh Ford, Eric Gordon, Tony Jarrett, Todd Kane, Mike Mann & Corey Smith
10-Eric Burns, Kenny Carmichael, Jonathan Hendrick, Boston Reid, Kyle Robbins, John Scott, Tim Spindler, Kyle Wissmiller & John Wolfe
9-Shane Cockrum, Tom Hessert III, Danny Holtsclaw, J.J. Hughes, Tye Mihocko, Kevin Miller, Matt Mitchell, Steve Surniak, Stevie Sussex & Kody Swanson
8-Joey Amantea, Cole Bodine, Richard Griffin, Chase Johnson, Mike Kirby, Jimmy Laser, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Casey Riggs, Jeremy Sherman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Kevin Swindell
7-Timmy Buckwalter, Tim Cox, Kale Drake, Andrew Elson, Brad Fox, Jordan Kinser, Jason Knoke, Ricky Lewis, Rusty McClure, Max McGhee, Joe Roush, Neil Shepherd, Josh Spencer, Tanner Thorson, Jace Vander Weerd & Mitch Wissmiller
6-Christopher Bell, Nick Bilbee, Tony DiMattia, Jared Fox, Marc Jessup, Ryan Pace, Jason Robbins, Troy Rutherford, Jimmy Sills, Eddie Tafoya Jr. & Michael Trimble
5-Keith Bloom Jr., Clinton Boyles, Mario Clouser, Cary Faas, Brayden Fox, Chris Gurley, Anton Hernandez, Shane Hmiel, Jon Sciscoe, Brian VanMeveren & Ricky Williams
4-Caleb Armstrong, Donny Brackett, Dustin Clark, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Xavier Doney, Geoff Ensign, Rickie Gaunt, Bart Grider, Ted Hines, Aaron Mosley, Kendall Ruble, Kent Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Kyle Shipley, Landon Simon, Mark Smith, Gus Wasson & Greg Wilson
3-Chris Beaver, Mike Boat, Chase Briscoe, Brett Burdette, Michael Burthay, Sterling Cling, Zach Daum, Mike English, A.J. Fike, Aric Gentry, Kurt Gross, Jack Hoyer, Kasey Kahne, Brad Kuhn, Hunter Maddox, Brad Marvel, Jason McCord, Cannon McIntosh, Nate McMillin, Bret Mellenberndt, John Memmer, Jeff O’Banion, Richard Ott, Ande Possman, Zack Pretorius, Davey Ray, Alex Shanks, Gary Taylor, Ryan Timms, Danny Williams Jr., Rip Williams & Jeff Wilson
2-Rodney Argo, Koby Barksdale, Ethan Barrow, Donnie Beechler, Robert Bell, Kevin Besecker, Greg Bragg, Alex Bright, Harley Burns, Mark Cassella, Roger Chaudion, Mark Clark, Colten Cottle, Braydon Cromwell, Kris Deckard, Ty Deckard, Ron Dennis, Gregg Dillion, Nic Faas, Russ Gamester, Chris Gansen, Travis Gregg, Frankie Guerrini, Max Guilford, Tom Harris, Rick Hayden, Tray House, Kevin Huntley, Cole Ketcham, Sheldon Kinser Jr., Chris LaFollette, Jimmy Light, Zach Martini, Joss Moffatt, Tim Montgomery, Derek O’Dell, Scott Orr, Trey Osborne, Seth Parker, Tony Ploughe, Davey Pombo, Terry Richards, Eric Roberts, Bryan Ruble, Bryan Stanfill, Dave Steele, Greg Stephens, Dalton Stevens, Leon Thickstun & Shawn Westerfeld
1-Garrett Abrams, Nick Adams, Garrett Aitken, Marc Arnold, Chris Babcock, Dustin Beck, Dean Billings, J.C. Bland, Steve Buckwalter, Wyatt Burks, Josh Burton, Cole Carter, Kevin Chambers, Rob Chaney, Chris Coers, Jesse Cramer, Buddy Cunningham, Anthony D’Alessio, Eric Davis, Mitchell Davis, J.R. Douglas, Nick Drake, Brian Gerster, Dennis Gile, Matt Goodnight, Weston Gorham, Rylan Gray, Russ Harper, Jared Harris, Ed Hassler, Kurt Hawkins, Chayse Hayhurst, Zane Hendricks, Jordan Hermansader, Sam Hinds, Todd Hobson, Gary Howard, Chris Hoyer, Logan Hupp, Sammy Imel, Dustin Ingle, R.J. Johnson, Chase Jones, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Ryan Kaplan, Brian Karraker, Tyler Kendall, Ray Kenens, Joey Kerr, Larry Kingseed Jr., Riley Kreisel, David McCreary, Matt McDonald, Austin Mero, Travis Millar, Jerry Miller Jr., Ray Morgan, Brandon Morin, Evan Mosley, Jim Moughan, Nick Naber, Wil Newlin, Paul Nienhiser, Vince Osman, Steve Ott, Mark Perry III, Chris Phillips, Michael Pickens, Bart Pletch, Brett Pool, Travis Rilat, Charlie Sarver, Nate Schank, Adyn Schmidt, Jason Setser, Danny Sheridan, Jake Simmons, Kobe Simpson, Bobby Smith, Eric Smith, Brandon Spencer, J.T. Stapp, Bobby Stines, Joe Stornetta, Lee Underwood, Chris Urish, Chet Williams, Rick Ziehl & Justin Zimmerman
INDIANA SPRINT WEEK FEATURE WINNERS
1988
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 27, 1988 | Avilla Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 28, 1988 | Paragon Speedway | Rick Hood | Campbell #1N | Wing
July 29, 1988 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 31, 1988 | Kokomo Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
Aug 6, 1988 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tim Gee | Gee #88 | Wing
1989
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1989 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1989 | Bloomington Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Wing
July 29, 1989 | Paragon Speedway | Mickey Smith | Smith #14 | Wing
July 30, 1989 | Kokomo Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
1990
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1990 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1990 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | Wing
July 28, 1990 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
Aug 5, 1990 | Kokomo Speedway | Chuck Amati | Tate #66 | Non-Wing
1991
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 25, 1991 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | Non-Wing
July 26, 1991 | Bloomington Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 27, 1991 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Gohr #56 | Wing
July 28, 1991 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Darland #36D | Non-Wing
1992
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 31, 1992 | Bloomington Speedway | Bob Kinser | Bayless #17B | Wing
Aug 1, 1992 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Hazen #57 | Non-Wing
Aug 9, 1992 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Newkirk #17 | Non-Wing
1993
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 1993 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Dave Darland | Earlywine #36D | Non-Wing
July 16, 1993 | Bloomington Speedway | Cary Faas | Faas #37 | Non-Wing
Aug 1, 1993 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Black #2B | Non-Wing
Aug 6, 1993 | Paragon Speedway | Tray House | Frampton #95 | Non-Wing
1994
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 1994 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 15, 1994 | Bloomington Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
July 16, 1994 | Paragon Speedway | Danny Smith | Bodkins #00 | Wing
July 17, 1994 | Kokomo Speedway | Kelly Kinser | Kinser #4K | Wing
1995
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
Jun 15, 1995 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Tony Elliott | Hazen/Walker #57 | Non-Wing
Jun 16, 1995 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 17, 1995 | Paragon Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | Non-Wing
Jun 18, 1995 | Kokomo Speedway | Mike Mann | Mann #37m | Non-Wing
1996
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 1996 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas | Applebee #3 | USAC
July 27, 1996 | Paragon Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Law #77 | USAC
July 28, 1996 | Kokomo Speedway | Brad Marvel | Black #2m | USAC
1997
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 1997 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brian Tyler | Contos #4c | USAC
July 20, 1997 | Kokomo Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 23, 1997 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Yeley #4J | USAC
July 24, 1997 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 25, 1997 | Bloomington Speedway | Brad Fox | Fox #53 | USAC
July 26, 1997 | Paragon Speedway | Bill Rose | Gardner #96 | USAC
July 27, 1997 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Hampshire #63 | USAC
1998
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 1998 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 1998 | Evans Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 23, 1998 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Kevin Doty | Chrisman #25 | USAC
July 24, 1998 | Bloomington Speedway | Tony Elliott | Vance/Walker #2 | USAC
July 25, 1998 | Paragon Speedway | Derek Davidson | BWB #62 | USAC
July 26, 1998 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
1999
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 1999 | Terre Haute Action Track | Terry Pletch | Pletch #29 | USAC
July 22, 1999 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jack Hewitt | Newkirk #17 | USAC
July 23, 1999 | Bloomington Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 24, 1999 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 25, 1999 | Kokomo Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Ellis #21 | USAC
July 28, 1999 | Eldora Speedway | Tracy Hines | Willoughby #97 | USAC
2000
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2000 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Bud Kaeding | BK #129 | USAC
July 21, 2000 | Bloomington Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2000 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 23, 2000 | Kokomo Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 28, 2000 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 29, 2000 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 30, 2000 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Potter #3p | USAC
2001
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2001 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57H | USAC
July 22, 2001 | Tri-State Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 24, 2001 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Jack Hewitt | Kaser #31 | USAC
July 26, 2001 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | DeSalle #3AC | USAC
July 27, 2001 | Bloomington Speedway | A.J. Anderson | Edison #10 | USAC
July 29, 2001 | Kokomo Speedway | Tony Elliott | Walker/Gratton #66 | USAC
2002
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 19, 2002 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2002 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2002 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 22, 2002 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | GT Racing #76 | USAC
July 25, 2002 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 26, 2002 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 27, 2002 | Terre Haute Action Track | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
2003
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 17, 2003 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 18, 2003 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 19, 2003 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jay Drake | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 20, 2003 | Tri-State Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 23, 2003 | Kokomo Speedway | Bud Kaeding | BK #29 | USAC
July 24, 2003 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Hazen #57 | USAC
July 25, 2003 | Bloomington Speedway | J.J. Yeley | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 26, 2003 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
2004
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 15, 2004 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
July 17, 2004 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 18, 2004 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Stewart #21 | USAC
July 22, 2004 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 23, 2004 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Briscoe | Briscoe #5 | USAC
July 24, 2004 | Terre Haute Action Track | J.J. Yeley | Stanton #75 | USAC
2005
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 14, 2005 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 15, 2005 | Bloomington Speedway | Tracy Hines | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 17, 2005 | Tri-State Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 19, 2005 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
July 20, 2005 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cory Kruseman | Kunz #67 | USAC
July 21, 2005 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dickie Gaines | Roberts #21x | USAC
July 22, 2005 | Terre Haute Action Track | Levi Jones | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
2006
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2006 | Twin Cities Raceway Park | Mat Neely | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 14, 2006 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 15, 2006 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 16, 2006 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2006 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
2007
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 12, 2007 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 13, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Daron Clayton | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 14, 2007 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2007 | Kokomo Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 19, 2007 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 20, 2007 | Bloomington Speedway | Dave Darland | Pace #44 | USAC
July 21, 2007 | Tri-State Speedway | Daron Clayton | Walker/Guiducci #11D | USAC
2008
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Jeff Bland Jr. | Bland #21s | USAC
July 10, 2008 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 11, 2008 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Cole Whitt | Kunz #67K | USAC
July 13, 2008 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | 2B Racing #2B | USAC
July 17, 2008 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2008 | Bloomington Speedway | Jerry Coons Jr. | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 19, 2008 | Tri-State Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Walker/Guiducci #11 | USAC
2009
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2009 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 11, 2009 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 12, 2009 | Kokomo Speedway | Chad Boat | Boat #30 | USAC
July 15, 2009 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brad Sweet | Kahne/Curb #9 | USAC
July 16, 2009 | Kamp Motor Speedway | Dave Darland | RWB #2B | USAC
July 17, 2009 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker #7 | USAC
July 18, 2009 | Tri-State Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
2010
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 9, 2010 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight #39 | USAC
July 10, 2010 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 11, 2010 | Kokomo Speedway | Levi Jones | Stewart #20 | USAC
July 14, 2010 | Terre Haute Action Track | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 15, 2010 | Brownstown Speedway | Brady Short | Short #36 | USAC
July 16, 2010 | Bloomington Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Fox #53 | USAC
July 17, 2010 | Tri-State Speedway | Blake Fitzpatrick | Fitzpatrick #10F | USAC
2011
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2011 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Dave Darland | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 9, 2011 | Kokomo Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 10, 2011 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Robert Ballou | MPHG #81 | USAC
July 13, 2011 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chris Windom | Baldwin #5x | USAC
July 14, 2011 | Brownstown Speedway | Casey Riggs | Indiana Underground #37 | USAC
July 15, 2011 | Bloomington Speedway | Hunter Schuerenberg | Byram #35 | USAC
July 16, 2011 | Tri-State Speedway | Damion Gardner | DG #71 | USAC
2012
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 13, 2012 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Tucker/BCI/Curb-Agajanian #7 | USAC
July 15, 2012 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | Hery #40 | USAC
July 16, 2012 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
July 18, 2012 | Terre Haute Action Track | Daron Clayton | Clayton #92 | USAC
July 20, 2012 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Black Jack #9K | USAC
July 21, 2012 | Tri-State Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Roberts/Tate #21x | USAC
July 22, 2012 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Walker #11 | USAC
2013
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 12, 2013 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Wade #66 | USAC
July 13, 2013 | Kokomo Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 14, 2013 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 17, 2013 | Terre Haute Action Track | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Dutcher/RW/Tri-Star #17RW | USAC
July 18, 2013 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2013 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
2014
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 11, 2014 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Jon Stanbrough | Dutcher #37RW | USAC
July 12, 2014 | Kokomo Speedway | Dave Darland | Phillips #71p | USAC
July 16, 2014 | Terre Haute Action Track | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 17, 2014 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
July 18, 2014 | Bloomington Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Stewart/Curb-Agajanian #20 | USAC
July 19, 2014 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12x | USAC
2015
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 10, 2015 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
July 12, 2015 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 15, 2015 | Terre Haute Action Track | Aaron Farney | Farney #15F | USAC
July 16, 2015 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics #69 | USAC
July 18, 2015 | Tri-State Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
2016
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2016 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Tyler Courtney | TOPP #23c | USAC
July 9, 2016 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 10, 2016 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Bryan Clauson | Dooling/Hayward #63 | USAC
July 14, 2016 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Brady Short | Pottorff #11p | USAC
July 15, 2016 | Bloomington Speedway | Brent Beauchamp | Olson #34 | USAC
July 16, 2016 | Tri-State Speedway | Carson Short | Short #21 | USAC
July 17, 2016 | Terre Haute Action Track | Chase Stockon | 32 TBI #32 | USAC
2017
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 8, 2017 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 9, 2017 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 10, 2017 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 14, 2017 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | KT #9K | USAC
July 15, 2017 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady #3R | USAC
July 16, 2017 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou #12 | USAC
2018
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 20, 2018 | Plymouth Speedway | Brady Bacon | Bacon #99 | USAC
July 22, 2018 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 24, 2018 | Kokomo Speedway | Thomas Meseraull | Briscoe #5B | USAC
July 25, 2018 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson Marshall Newman #7BC | USAC
July 26, 2018 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
July 27, 2018 | Bloomington Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary #30 | USAC
July 28, 2018 | Tri-State Speedway | Dave Darland | Goodnight/Curb-Agajanian #36D | USAC
2019
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 18, 2019 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Epperson Racing #2E | USAC
July 19, 2019 | Plymouth Speedway | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 20, 2019 | Kokomo Speedway | Chris Windom | Parallax Group/Goacher Racing #5G | USAC
July 21, 2019 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2019 | Terre Haute Action Track | Tyler Courtney | Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing #7BC | USAC
July 25, 2019 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2019 | Bloomington Speedway | Kevin Thomas Jr. | Hayward/Thomas Motorsports #19 | USAC
July 27, 2019 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2020
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2020 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 25, 2020 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 26, 2020 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | C.J. Leary | Leary Racing #30 | USAC
July 29, 2020 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
Aug 2, 2020 | Tri-State Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
2021
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 24, 2021 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 25, 2021 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 26, 2021 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 28, 2021 | Terre Haute Action Track | Logan Seavey | Baldwin-Fox Racing #5 | USAC
July 29, 2021 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Tanner Thorson | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 30, 2021 | Bloomington Speedway | Brady Bacon | Dynamics, Inc. #69 | USAC
July 31, 2021 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
2022
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 22, 2022 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Shane Cottle | Hodges Motorsports #74x | USAC
July 25, 2022 | Circle City Raceway | C.J. Leary | Michael Motorsports #77m | USAC
July 26, 2022 | Kokomo Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 28, 2022 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Mitchel Moles | Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ | USAC
July 29, 2022 | Bloomington Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 30, 2022 | Tri-State Speedway | Robert Ballou | Ballou Motorsports #12 | USAC
2023
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 21, 2023 | Gas City I-69 Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 22, 2023 | Kokomo Speedway | C.J. Leary | BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x | USAC
July 23, 2023 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 24, 2023 | Circle City Raceway | Kyle Cummins | Rock Steady Racing #3R | USAC
July 26, 2023 | Terre Haute Action Track | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
July 27, 2023 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Jake Swanson | Team AZ Racing #21AZ | USAC
July 28, 2023 | Bloomington Speedway | Emerson Axsom | Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC | USAC
2024
DATE | TRACK | DRIVER | CAR | TYPE
July 26, 2024 | Lincoln Park Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
July 27, 2024 | Kokomo Speedway | Kyle Cummins | Petty Performance Racing #3p | USAC
July 30, 2024 | Lawrenceburg Speedway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
July 31, 2024 | Circle City Raceway | Logan Seavey | Abacus Racing #57 | USAC
August 1, 2024 | Terre Haute Action Track | Brady Bacon | Dynamics Inc. #69 | USAC
August 3, 2024 | Tri-State Speedway | Justin Grant | TOPP Motorsports #4 | USAC
August 4, 2024 | Bloomington Speedway | Briggs Danner | Hogue Racing Enterprises #39 | USAC