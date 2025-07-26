Scotty Thiel flies to I-96 GLSS victory

By Bob Buffenbarger

Lake Odessa,MI (July 25,2025)- Scotty Thiel won the 25 lap Michigan Cat Great Lakes Super Sprint feature at I-96 Speedway Friday night.

Max Stambaugh and Chase Dunham sat on the front row and Stambaugh shot to the lead as the green flew but Dunham was extremely fast and grabbed the point early and led until Scotty Thiel took over on lap nine. Thiel who set fast time earlier in the night, started fourth and was on a mission.

At midway in the 25 lapper Dustin Daggett who started ninth had moved forward to the second spot with Stambaugh, Keith Sheffer and Dunham all chasing Thiel on the lightning fast track. With six laps remaining the yellow flew for Sheffer as he exited with mechanical troubles.

A six lap dash was set up with Daggett on Thiel’s bumper but there was no touching the #51 of Thiel as he powered to the win over Daggett, Max Stambaugh, (14 year old, Scotland,Ontario) Skyler Evans and Jared Horstman from 17th.

Heats were won by Thiel, Max Stambaugh and Keith Sheffer. Phil Gressman picked up the B feature victory.

Michigan CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 51-Scotty Thiel[4]; 2. 85-Dustin Daggett[9]; 3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[1]; 4. 87XS-Skyler Evans[6]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman[17]; 6. 15-Ryan Turner[7]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[11]; 8. 66-Chase Dunham[2]; 9. 23-Devon Dobie[3]; 10. 7C-Phil Gressman[16]; 11. 6Coniam[14]; 12. 10S-Jay Steinebach[13]; 13. 49-Brian Ruhlman[15]; 14. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]; 15. 49T-Gregg Dalman[18]; 16. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[20]; 17. 16-Ryan Ruhl[8]; 18. 38-Chase Ridenour[19]; 19. 31-Jac Nickles[10]; 20. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[12]

Miami Paint B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 7C-Phil Gressman[1]; 2. 17-Jared Horstman[9]; 3. 49T-Gregg Dalman[4]; 4. 38-Chase Ridenour[5]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[2]; 6. 27K-Zac Broughman[10]; 7. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[11]; 8. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[13]; 9. 67-Kevin Martens[6]; 10. (DNF) 84-Levi Poortenga[7]; 11. (DNF) 20A-Andy Chehowski[3]; 12. (DNS) 22-Tom Lowe; 13. (DNS) 70-Eli Lakin; 14. (DNS) 13-Andy Teunessen

Engler Machine Tool Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Scotty Thiel[1]; 2. 66-Chase Dunham[3]; 3. 15-Ryan Turner[2]; 4. 31-Jac Nickles[4]; 5. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]; 6. 7C-Phil Gressman[6]; 7. 49T-Gregg Dalman[7]; 8. 84-Levi Poortenga[8]; 9. 27K-Zac Broughman[9]; 10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[10]

Beacon Bridge Markets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie[1]; 3. 16-Ryan Ruhl[5]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[4]; 5. 6-Ryan Coniam[3]; 6. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[7]; 7. 38-Chase Ridenour[6]; 8. 22-Tom Lowe[9]; 9. 33-Jeremy Ferguson[8]; 10. (DNS) 13-Andy Teunessen

MacAllister CAT Rental Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr[2]; 2. 87XS-Skyler Evans[1]; 3. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]; 4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]; 5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]; 6. 20A-Andy Chehowski[9]; 7. 67-Kevin Martens[7]; 8. (DNF) 17-Jared Horstman[3]; 9. (DNS) 70-Eli Lakin

Ti22 Performance Qualifying 1 (99 Laps): 1. 51-Scotty Thiel, 00:14.236[28]; 2. 23-Devon Dobie, 00:14.248[3]; 3. 87XS-Skyler Evans, 00:14.333[21]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner, 00:14.341[26]; 5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 00:14.386[9]; 6. 14-Keith Sheffer Jr, 00:14.417[8]; 7. 66-Chase Dunham, 00:14.477[2]; 8. 6-Ryan Coniam, 00:14.511[11]; 9. 17-Jared Horstman, 00:14.515[17]; 10. 31-Jac Nickles, 00:14.530[25]; 11. X-Mike Keegan, 00:14.540[5]; 12. 85-Dustin Daggett, 00:14.567[7]; 13. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 00:14.585[12]; 14. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 00:14.588[19]; 15. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 00:14.619[14]; 16. 7C-Phil Gressman, 00:14.757[24]; 17. 38-Chase Ridenour, 00:14.762[15]; 18. 70-Eli Lakin, 00:14.896[29]; 19. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 00:14.923[13]; 20. 77E-Ashton VanEvery, 00:14.948[1]; 21. 67-Kevin Martens, 00:15.116[16]; 22. 84-Levi Poortenga, 00:15.190[20]; 23. 33-Jeremy Ferguson, 00:15.226[4]; 24. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 00:15.306[6]; 25. 27K-Zac Broughman, 00:15.446[10]; 26. 22-Tom Lowe, 00:15.526[22]; 27. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 00:15.677[23]; 28. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 00:15.851[27]; 29. (DNS) 13-Andy Teunessen, 00:15.851