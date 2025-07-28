Five Big Nights of Racing Remain at Huset’s Speedway This Season

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (July 28, 2025) – The racing season is down to five nights at Huset’s Speedway.

The high-banked oval is taking the next two weekends off in support of marquee events in the region before a three-week run wraps up a competitive year at the end of August.

Royal River Casino Night is the next scheduled event – on Aug. 17 – and welcomes the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars in addition to the usual three racing divisions.

The following Sunday – Aug. 24 – is Heiman Fire Equipment Night showcasing the $5,000-to-win Heiman Challenge feature for the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks. All three premier Huset’s Speedway divisions will compete that night with it being Championship Night for the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

On Friday, Aug. 29, the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking kicks off a tripleheader weekend with Championship Night for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

The next two nights – Aug. 30-31 – the track hosts the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series during the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout. The Saturday night show is presented by Ace Ready Mix and the Sunday finale, which pays $25,000 to win, is presented by Myrl & Roy’s Paving.

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Kaleb Johnson – 3 (May 11, May 18 and May 25); Ryan Timms – 3 (June 1, June 8 and July 13); Chase Randall – 1 (June 15) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (July 27)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 13); Brady Donnohue – 1 (May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15); Jared Jansen – 1 (June 1); John Lambertz – 1 (May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8); Gunnar Pike – 1 (July 27) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2 (May 25 and June 8); Ryan DeBoer – 1 (May 18); Ron Howe – 1 (July 27); Zach Olivier – 1 (July 19); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 11); Shaun Taylor – 1 (June 15); Trevor Tesch – 1 (July 13) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 17 for Royal River Casino Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

