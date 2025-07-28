Hebing Tames Highbanks of Woodhull Raceway

By Curtis Berleue

(Woodhull, NY) | Though only running a limited schedule in 2025, Chuck Hebing once again found his way to victory lane at the highbanks of the Woodhull Raceway on Saturday night. ‘The Cobra’ added one more to his win total, breaking a tie for third with Lance Yonge on the all-time Empire Super Sprints feature win list with his 40th victory.

Jason Barney drew the Pinnacle Pole Award and thus led the field to green alongside of Hebing. Hebing used his outside starting position to his advantage, and immediately opened lead over Shawn Donath and Barney.

As the laps clicked off, Hebing, Donath and Barney began to separate themselves from the rest of the field. By lap 10, Hebing had reached the back of the field, beginning to navigate lap traffic.

Behind Hebing and Donath, Barney, Davie Franek and Jordan Poirier were having a spirited battle for the final podium spot, with Poirier emerging with possession of third place on lap 15.

For the second straight night, a non-stop feature with a total run time of less than 7 minutes took place, and ultimately Donath nor Poirier had anything for Hebing as he picked up the win.

“Woodhull has been awful good to me over the years,” said Hebing in victory lane. “The moisture they put on it made it kinda locked down, but it awas good.”

“I wanted to retire again, so this is a good way to do it. We had a good career, we’ll do some boating now.”

Shawn Donath picked up a second place finish.

“These guys gave me a heck of a racecar,” said Donath. “I didn’t think anyone was going to try the bottom, but with the conditions they were dealt today, they did a great job with the track.”

Jordan Poirier finished third, rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium.

“We’re pretty happy with third, we have struggled here in the past,” said Poirier. “We started sixth which is pretty deep, I didn’t know how much the track was going to widen out with the water they put on it before the feature but it was actually super racey.”

With the threat of rain all night, the field was split into two timed hot lap groups with Dylan Swiernik and Jared Zimbardi earning Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards. Elab Smokers Boutique heat wins went to Dylan Swiernik and Davie Franek, and Trevor Years won the Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers dash presented by Grimes Dairy Equipment.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Friday, August 1st at the Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, August 1 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday, August 2 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)

Friday, August 22 – Autodrome Granby – Granby, QC ($3,000 to Win)

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 33H-Chuck Hebing[2]; 2. 53-Shawn Donath[4]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[6]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 5. 35-Jared Zimbardi[8]; 6. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[7]; 7. 13T-Trevor Years[9]; 8. 87-Jason Barney[1]; 9. 98-Joe Trenca[5]; 10. 3-Parker Evans[12]; 11. 10-Nathan Pierce[10]; 12. X-Dan Bennett[11]

Grimes Dairy Equipment Dash (4 Laps): 1. 13T-Trevor Years[1]; 2. 10-Nathan Pierce[4]; 3. X-Dan Bennett[3]; 4. 3-Parker Evans[2]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[1]; 2. 53-Shawn Donath[3]; 3. 98-Joe Trenca[2]; 4. 87-Jason Barney[4]; 5. 13T-Trevor Years[5]; 6. X-Dan Bennett[6]

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 35-Jared Zimbardi[1]; 3. 33H-Chuck Hebing[4]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 5. 3-Parker Evans[6]; 6. 10-Nathan Pierce[5]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #35-Jared Zimbardi

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #7C-Dylan Swiernik; #28F-Davie Franek

Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers / Grimes Dairy Equipment Dash Winner ($125): #13T-Trevor Years

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #87-Jason Barney

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #35-Jared Zimbardi

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #3-Parker Evans

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #10-Nathan Pierce

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #28-Jordan Poirier

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #X-Dan Bennett

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #33H-Chuck Hebing; #53-Shawn Donath; #28-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #87-Jason Barney

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #7C-Dylan Swiernik