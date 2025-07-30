17TH ANNUAL “LOU BLANEY MEMORIAL” SATURDAY AT SHARON; $12,000 TO-WIN/$1,200 TO-START FOR “410” SPRINTS

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway is preparing for one its biggest races of the 96th anniversary season this Saturday night (August 2). The 17th annual “Lou Blaney Memorial” will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars in the region’s richest non-sanctioned Sprint Car event and the BRP Tour for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds. Hot lap/qualifying for the Sprints will begin at 6:40 p.m. with racing at 7:30. It’s Ryan Blaney Family Foundation and Bala Management Night.

The “Lou Blaney Memorial” will celebrate the life and accomplishments of the Hall of Fame driver, who won more than 600 feature victories during a five-decade career. The legend has at least 121 Modified wins and another 11 documented in a Sprint Car at Sharon alone. Blaney passed away in 2009 after battling Alzheimer’s. Not only does the event focus on remembering the late Lou Blaney, but also honors him by raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Association.

For the second straight year, the “Lou Blaney Memorial” for the Sprint Car boasts a feature payoff $45,750 with $12,000 going to the winner and a whopping $1,200 to-start! It took 10 years, but there was finally a repeat winner for the Sprint Car portion of the event in 2018, and it was none other than track owner, Dave Blaney. Blaney then became the event’s only three-time winner when he won last year’s event and abruptly announced his retirement from racing in victory lane. Blaney fended off central Pa. standout Danny Dietrich, who will return to the event for the second straight year on Saturday night.

Tony Stewart, won the inaugural event in 2009. Mike Lutz was the first local winner taking the 2010 version. Texan Sam Hafertepe, Jr. won in 2011, while five-time World of Outlaws Champion, Brad Sweet, was victorious in 2012. Jack Sodeman, Jr. became the second local driver to win the prestigious event in 2013, while Dave Blaney won his father’s memorial for the first time in 2014. Another WoO racer in Sheldon Haudenschild won the 2015 event.

Pittsburgh’s Danny Holtgraver won the biggest race of his career in 2016. Christopher Bell, who has went on to NASCAR glory, won his first race at the track in 2017. In 2019, Dave’s younger brother Dale captured his first event, while in 2020 year it was Dave’s son-in-law, Cale Conley, winning his first! Spencer Bayston became a new winner in 2021 before becoming a national touring driver. Ohio standout Cap Henry etched his name in the history books by winning in 2022. Two-time All Star Champion, Tyler Courtney, become the 14th different winner in 15 years when he won the 2023 event.

This year, Dale Blaney’s attempt at a second “Lou Blaney Memorial” victory will come in the Dave Blaney-owned #10 as he seeks to give his brother a fourth win in the event as a car owner.

Sharon has completed just three “410” Sprint Car events thus far in 2025 as the World of Outlaws, Western PA Speedweek, and the Ohio Speedweek All Star Circuit of Champions events unfortunately all fell victim to Mother Nature back in May and June in addition to this past Saturday night’s Bala Management “Super Series” event. After being shutout of victory lane the last two seasons, A.J. Flick scored his first Sharon win since August 6, 2022 when he topped a 37-car field on opening night. On May 17, Dale Blaney drove his brother Dave’s #10 to victory over a 34-car field. After back-to-back rainouts on May 24 and May 31, Blaney scored another $4,000 victory on June 7- the 23rd of his career at Sharon.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds will race in a $2,500 to-win BRP Tour-sanctioned event on August 2. There have been 12 different winners in 16 “Lou Blaney Memorial” Modified events; however, it has been six years since a local was victorious.

New York legend Jack Johnson captured the inaugural 2009 race, while local Ohio drivers Jim Rasey and Rob Kristyak stole the thunder in 2010 and 2011. Kevin Bolland won the prestigious event in 2012 and fellow western Pa. racer Dave Murdick joined him in 2013. In 2014, Rex King, Jr. won the event part of his dream season, while in 2015 the late Jim Weller, Jr. added his name to the win list. Rasey became the first repeat winner in 2016. Jeremiah Shingledecker got his first event win in 2017, while New York’s Mike Maresca ended the locals’ run of eight straight event wins thanks to his victory in 2019.

Five years after his first win, King, Jr. added his second event win in 2019. Erick Rudolph and Chad Brachmann became the third and fourth Empire State racer to be victorious in the event in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Rudolph became the event’s third repeat winner by capturing the 2022 event. In 2023, another invader won as Mat Williamson of Ontario, Canada captured his first career Sharon Speedway victory. Last year, Rudolph joined Dave Blaney as the only three-time winners of the “Lou Blaney Memorial” across both divisions.

The BRP Tour has completed four events this season with three different winners. King is the only repeat winner with northern invaders Rudolph and Williamson also victorious. King leads Garrett Krummert in the points. Canadian Tyler Willard is third with Shingledecker and Murdick completing the top five.

Thus far this season at Sharon in Big-Block Modified action, Krummert won back on June 21 for a $2,000 payday ending a two-year winless drought in the division.

Numerous bonus monies have been posted. The leader on lap 10 in both the “410” Sprint Car and Modified features will receive $500 from Bala Management. The hard charger in both features will receive $500 from Bala Management. The hard charger in the Sprints will also receive a $100 Summit Racing Equipment gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature. The hard luck recipient in both classes will receive $250 from Sunburst Environmental Services.

The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation was founded in 2018 by Lou’s grandson, Ryan Blaney, and his family, and they work hard to make a difference for Alzheimer’s patients and the families and caregivers that surround them. On Saturday, the RBFF will provide many opportunities to donate to the cause while experiencing the excitement of the night.

The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation will be on hand with merchandise including Lou Blaney Memorial T-shirts, a silent auction, raffle auction, and lap sponsor board, which is already in progress. A link to purchase lap sponsors and view the silent auction can be found here: www.lbm25.cbo.ioThose activities will get underway at 4 p.m.

All money raised by the Foundation will be split between the Walk to End Alz – Mahoning Valley and the Rowan-Cabarrus (NC) Walk to End Alzheimer’s.This year we want to honor Kate Blaney, who started the first “Lou Blaney Memorial” in honor of her husband Lou in 2009 (the year he passed away). The “Lou Blaney Memorial”has been going strong ever since with over $400,000 being donated to local Alzheimer’s chapters as well the Alzheimer’s Association. Her dedication and commitment to help raise funds for this disease that her husband Lou suffered from came from her heart and she also spent many years volunteering with the Greater East Ohio Alzheimer’s chapter. Kate recently passed away on July 14 at the age of 87.

Co-owner Ryan Blaney will be unable to be in attendance due to racing in Iowa; however, in honor of his win at last year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup event, there will be multiple promotions going on. One will see the first 300 kids through the general admission gates receive a 1/64th scale diecast car commemorating Blaney’s 2024 win courtesy of Advance Auto Parts.

In addition, Menards®, the home improvement giant that features building materials, tools, gardening supplies, groceries, appliances, and more will provide attending fans the ability to win a $500 Menards® gift card (first prize), a charbroil grill (second prize), and a Masterforce® drill/driver combo! Three admission tickets will be drawn during the night; no additional purchase or sign-up is required.

The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by Millcraft Barns autograph session will take place from 5-5:30 p.m. at the Lou Blaney Memorial Pavilion followed up by the Willy’s World Games from 5:30-6 p.m. There will be a Spider-Man obstacle course with Sprint Car and Modified drivers. Expected participating drivers include Danny Dietrich, A.J. Flick, Carl Bowser, Brandon Spithaler, Adam Kekich, Jeremy Weaver, David Kalb, Jr., Jimmy Morris Jacob Begenwald, Leyton Wagner, Rayce Jacobs and Chris Verda in the Sprints along with Garett Krummert, Rex King, Jr., Brad Rapp, Dalton Slack, Ayden Cipriano, Steve Barr, Rick Regalski, Shawn Kozar, and Jeff and Colton Walters in the Mods. During intermission behind the flagstand, there will be a tug-o-war with Sprint Car drivers taking on Modified drivers.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $12,000 2. $4,000 3. $2,500 4. $1,800 5. $1,500 6. $1,450 7. $1,400 8. $1,375 9. $1,350 10. $1,325 11. $1,300 12. $1,275 13. $1,250 14. $1,225 15-24. $1,200. First 4 non-transfers in B main $200, all other starters $150.

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concession and restrooms, debuted in 2020. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 3 p.m. General admission will also open early at 4 p.m. Motor heat for the Sprints will follow the drivers meeting at 6:15 p.m. Hot lap/qualifying for the Sprints will be at 6:40 p.m. followed by Modified warm-ups with heat race action set for 7:30.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $30. Children under 14 and parking are FREE. Advanced general admission and reserved tickets are on sale by visiting https://sharonspeedway.simpletix.com/. Pit passes are $40. Camping is $25; permits must be obtained through the above ticket link. As a reminder, stadium seats, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Following the “Lou Blaney Memorial”, the next event on the 96th anniversary season schedule will be August 9 for a five-division “Steel Valley Thunder” program featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods, and the Crown Vics. It’s Twin-State Auto Racing Club Night. Race time is 7 p.m.

Two nights later on Monday, August 11 will be the return of the Super DIRTcar Series for Big-Block Modifieds in a $10,000 to-win event along with the “410” Sprint Cars for $4,000 to-win. The event is presented by Capital Renegade Custom Coaches and Trailers, Al Heinke, Thermo Supply, Russ King Racing, King Sanitary, and King Bros.

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.