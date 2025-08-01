Abreu Wins 360 Nationals Prelim; Earns Pole Position for Saturday’s Finale

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 1, 2025) — Rico Abreu won Friday’s preliminary feature during the 35th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway with the ASCS National Tour.

Abreu, from St. Helena, California, moved up from fifth position to trade the lead with Ryan Timms until taking the top position for good with four laps to go.

Cameron Martin led the first four laps before Timms took over the lead on lap five. Timms lost the lead to Abreu on lap nine before taking the position back on lap 11. Timms continued to lead until the duo started overtaking slower traffic. Abreu was able to slide in front of Timms on lap 17, with a late caution and restart securing the victory for Abreu.

Timms held on for second with Parker-Price Miller, Martin, and Carson McCarl rounding out the top five.

The victory also secured Abreu the top point position after the two preliminary nights, earning the pole position for Saturday’s finale.

35th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

ASCS National Tour

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, August 1, 2025

Qualifying

1. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.020[42]

2. 71P-Parker Price Miller, 16.154[1]

3. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 16.170[40]

4. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.180[2]

5. 40G-Clint Garner, 16.186[38]

6. 22-Riley Goodno, 16.244[24]

7. 24R-Rico Abreu, 16.292[33]

8. 10-Ryan Timms, 16.314[26]

9. 3-Daryn Pittman, 16.327[15]

10. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 16.339[27]

11. 24-Terry McCarl, 16.345[8]

12. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.391[18]

13. 21-Brian Brown, 16.421[21]

14. 36-Jason Martin, 16.421[23]

15. 17-Tyler Groenendyk, 16.432[20]

16. 77X-Alex Hill, 16.471[22]

17. 5-Brenham Crouch, 16.494[3]

18. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.502[13]

19. 25-Tim Kaeding, 16.517[36]