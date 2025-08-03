Henry Malcuit wins at WCS

In the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprint feature, Malcuit would take the lead at the drop of the green flag and quickly opened up a two second lead with Tyler Street and Trey Jacobs in pursuit until lap 14 when a tie rod would break on Jacobs’ machine sending him spinning into the infield and at the same time 5th running Chris Meyers blew a right rear tire ending both of their nights.

On the restart, Street would stay within striking distance as Tanner Tecco, Danny Mumaw, Jamie Myers and Jonah Aumend were going back and forth for third place. As the laps dwindled down, Street would close in on Malcuit but the Strasburg driver and his Sugarcreek Cartage, McIntosh Oil and Red Malcuit Inc. #70 would finish three car lengths ahead of Street for his first win of the season. Tecco would finish a season best third followed by Mumaw and Jamie Myers.

WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SUMMARY

August 2, 2025

PINE TREE TOWING & RECOVERY SPRINTS

Fast Qualifier Tyler Street 15.128 seconds

Henthorn Golf Cart Sales Heat 1 Henry Malcuit, Tyler Street, Chris Myers, Tanner Tecco, Dustin Feller, Chris Plascak, Charles Russell, Aaron Middaugh

TruForm Products Heat 2 Trey Jacobs, Jamie Myers, Danny Mumaw, Shawn Hubler,

Jonah Aumend, Dylan Kingan, Joe Adorjan

Feature Henry Malcuit, Tyler Street, Tanner Tecco, Danny Mumaw, Jamie Myers, Jonah Aumend, Dylan Kingan, Charles Russell, Chris Myers, Trey Jacobs, Chris Plascak, Dustin Feller, Aaron Middaugh, Joe Adorjan dns, Shawn Hubler dns, Jeremy Duposki dns