Ryan Timms and Carson Macedo Earn Front Row Starting Positions for Saturday’s Knoxville Finale

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 7, 2025) — Ryan Timms and Carson Macedo will lead the field to the start of the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s A-Main on Saturday. Based on his winning performance on Saturday Timms, just 18 years of age, earned the pole position by four points over Macedo.

Logan Schuchart, Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild and Corey Day round out the first three rows on Saturday’s finale.

Two of the favorites going into the weekend, defending Knoxville Nationals champion Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu, will start ninth and seventh respectively.

Spencer Bayston earned the 16th and final locked in position for Saturday’s feature with a podium finish on Thursday night, topping Chris Windom by a single point.

The top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s feature while 17-26 are locked into the B-Main. The remainder of the field will compete in “Hard Knox” Friday where the top four finishers in the feature will earn the 21-24th starting positions in Saturday’s A-Main.

64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s

Toyota Qualifying Night #2

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Locked into Saturday’s A-Main

1. 10-Ryan Timms, 487

2. 41-Carson Macedo, 483

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 471

4. 49-Brad Sweet, 471

5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 469

6. 14BC-Corey Day, 468

7. 24R-Rico Abreu, 468

8. 18-Emerson Axsom, 467

9. 57-Kyle Larson, 463

10. 26-Justin Peck, 460

11. 23-Garet Williamson, 460

12. 88-Austin McCarl, 455

13. 17B-Bill Balog, 449

14. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 448

15. 4C-Cameron Martin, 447

16. 14-Spencer Bayston, 446

Locked Into the Saturday’s B-Main

17. 7S-Chris Windom, 445

18. 19-Brent Marks, 444

19. 17A-Jack Anderson, 444

20. 21T-James McFadden, 443

21. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, 443

22. 71P-Parker Price Miller, 441

23. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 439

24. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 434

25. 48-Danny Dietrich, 431

26. 45C-Derek Hagar, 429

Competing in Hard Knox Friday:

27. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 418

28. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 418

29. 42-Sye Lynch, 417

30. 13-Daison Pursley, 415

31. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 414

32. 27-Carson McCarl, 414

33. 3L-Daryn Pittman, 413

34. 21H-Brady Bacon, 412

35. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 410

36. 52-Blake Hahn, 410

37. 27B-Jake Bubak, 406

38. 1-Sammy Swindell, 405

39. 2-David Gravel, 403

40. 28M-Conner Morrell, 402

41. 1K-Kelby Watt, 401

42. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 400

43. 1a-Ashton Torgerson, 400

44. 45X-Landon Crawley, 398

45. 33W-Cap Henry, 395

46. 24D-Danny Sams III, 395

47. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 394

48. 53-Jack Dover, 393

49. 23L-Jimmy Light, 393

50. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 393

51. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 392

52. 87-Justin Sanders, 391

53. 44-Chris Martin, 390

54. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 390

55. 2C-Cole Macedo, 389

56. 39m-Anthony Macri, 388

57. 24T-Christopher Thram, 386

58. 5-Brenham Crouch, 386

59. 11-Roger Crockett, 384

60. 32B-Brandon Spithaler, 384

61. 22-Riley Goodno, 378

62. 83-Michael Kofoid, 376

63. 36-Jason Martin, 374

64. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 372

65. 23D-Chase Dietz, 371

66. 99-Skylar Gee, 370

67. 15-Donny Schatz, 362

68. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 362

69. 85J-Logan Julien, 360

70. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 359

71. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr, 357

72. 21-Brian Brown, 357

73. 2M-J.J. Hickle, 352

74. 9-Matt Juhl, 347

75. 23W-Scott Winters, 346

76. 40-Clint Garner, 343

77. 6-Zach Hampton, 340

78. 74-Xavier Doney, 330

79. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 321

80. 2KS-Brooke Tatnell, 316

81. 83H-Justin Henderson, 315

82. 25-Tim Kaeding, 311

83. 8-Jacob Hughes, 309

84. 9R-Chase Randall, 308

85. 16g-Austyn Gossel, 308

86. 12X-Hank Davis, 305

87. 67-Justin Whittall, 301

88. 15J-Jack Potter, 293

89. 10W-Matt VanderVere, 290

90. 4-Matt Wasmund, 284

91. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 278

92. 121-R.J. Johnson, 275

93. 24-Terry McCarl, 274

94. 95-Tyler Drueke, 273

95. 10V-Ben Brown, 268

96. 71-Brandon Worthington, 267

97. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 267

98. 4W-Jamie Ball, 267

99. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 259

100. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 234