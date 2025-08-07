Ryan Timms and Carson Macedo Earn Front Row Starting Positions for Saturday’s Knoxville Finale

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 7, 2025) — Ryan Timms and Carson Macedo will lead the field to the start of the 64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s A-Main on Saturday. Based on his winning performance on Saturday Timms, just 18 years of age, earned the pole position by four points over Macedo.
Logan Schuchart, Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild and Corey Day round out the first three rows on Saturday’s finale.
Two of the favorites going into the weekend, defending Knoxville Nationals champion Kyle Larson and Rico Abreu, will start ninth and seventh respectively.
Spencer Bayston earned the 16th and final locked in position for Saturday’s feature with a podium finish on Thursday night, topping Chris Windom by a single point.
The top 16 in points are locked into Saturday’s feature while 17-26 are locked into the B-Main. The remainder of the field will compete in “Hard Knox” Friday where the top four finishers in the feature will earn the 21-24th starting positions in Saturday’s A-Main.
64th NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey’s
Toyota Qualifying Night #2
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Thursday, August 7, 2025
Locked into Saturday’s A-Main
1. 10-Ryan Timms, 487
2. 41-Carson Macedo, 483
3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 471
4. 49-Brad Sweet, 471
5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 469
6. 14BC-Corey Day, 468
7. 24R-Rico Abreu, 468
8. 18-Emerson Axsom, 467
9. 57-Kyle Larson, 463
10. 26-Justin Peck, 460
11. 23-Garet Williamson, 460
12. 88-Austin McCarl, 455
13. 17B-Bill Balog, 449
14. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 448
15. 4C-Cameron Martin, 447
16. 14-Spencer Bayston, 446
Locked Into the Saturday’s B-Main
17. 7S-Chris Windom, 445
18. 19-Brent Marks, 444
19. 17A-Jack Anderson, 444
20. 21T-James McFadden, 443
21. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, 443
22. 71P-Parker Price Miller, 441
23. 15h-Sam Hafertepe Jr, 439
24. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 434
25. 48-Danny Dietrich, 431
26. 45C-Derek Hagar, 429
Competing in Hard Knox Friday:
27. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 418
28. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 418
29. 42-Sye Lynch, 417
30. 13-Daison Pursley, 415
31. 55V-Kerry Madsen, 414
32. 27-Carson McCarl, 414
33. 3L-Daryn Pittman, 413
34. 21H-Brady Bacon, 412
35. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 410
36. 52-Blake Hahn, 410
37. 27B-Jake Bubak, 406
38. 1-Sammy Swindell, 405
39. 2-David Gravel, 403
40. 28M-Conner Morrell, 402
41. 1K-Kelby Watt, 401
42. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 400
43. 1a-Ashton Torgerson, 400
44. 45X-Landon Crawley, 398
45. 33W-Cap Henry, 395
46. 24D-Danny Sams III, 395
47. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 394
48. 53-Jack Dover, 393
49. 23L-Jimmy Light, 393
50. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 393
51. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 392
52. 87-Justin Sanders, 391
53. 44-Chris Martin, 390
54. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 390
55. 2C-Cole Macedo, 389
56. 39m-Anthony Macri, 388
57. 24T-Christopher Thram, 386
58. 5-Brenham Crouch, 386
59. 11-Roger Crockett, 384
60. 32B-Brandon Spithaler, 384
61. 22-Riley Goodno, 378
62. 83-Michael Kofoid, 376
63. 36-Jason Martin, 374
64. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 372
65. 23D-Chase Dietz, 371
66. 99-Skylar Gee, 370
67. 15-Donny Schatz, 362
68. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 362
69. 85J-Logan Julien, 360
70. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 359
71. 19H-Kevin Thomas Jr, 357
72. 21-Brian Brown, 357
73. 2M-J.J. Hickle, 352
74. 9-Matt Juhl, 347
75. 23W-Scott Winters, 346
76. 40-Clint Garner, 343
77. 6-Zach Hampton, 340
78. 74-Xavier Doney, 330
79. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 321
80. 2KS-Brooke Tatnell, 316
81. 83H-Justin Henderson, 315
82. 25-Tim Kaeding, 311
83. 8-Jacob Hughes, 309
84. 9R-Chase Randall, 308
85. 16g-Austyn Gossel, 308
86. 12X-Hank Davis, 305
87. 67-Justin Whittall, 301
88. 15J-Jack Potter, 293
89. 10W-Matt VanderVere, 290
90. 4-Matt Wasmund, 284
91. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 278
92. 121-R.J. Johnson, 275
93. 24-Terry McCarl, 274
94. 95-Tyler Drueke, 273
95. 10V-Ben Brown, 268
96. 71-Brandon Worthington, 267
97. 88T-Tanner Thorson, 267
98. 4W-Jamie Ball, 267
99. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 259
100. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 234