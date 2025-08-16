Samuel Wagner Snags First Career Win with POWRi WAR/MWRA in Weld Memorial at Lakeside Speedway

From POWRi

Kansas City, KS. (8/15/25) Samuel Wager would dominate all night in the Weld Memorial at Lakeside Speedway featuring the Wholesale Batteries POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series, to notch his first career feature victory by leading all twenty laps on the way to the checkers.

Clashing in Kansas City, Kansas, POWRi WAR/MWRA would find talented traditional sprinters witnessing Samuel Wagner set the quickest qualifying hot-lap time of 17.637-second lap as Samuel Wagner and Isaac Chapple each earned heat racing victories.

Kick-starting the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Samuel Wagner and Isaac Chapple lined up in the front row, Samuel Wagner would gain the lead on the opening lap with the field forming behind the speedy pace setter.

Holding steady over the full feature, Samuel Wagner would emerge victorious with the POWRi WAR/MWRA to notch his first yearly league victory. Staying in the hunt and challenging late Wyatt Burks would finish runner-up as point-leader Jack Wagner completed the final podium placements.

“This is unbelievable, I don’t think it has truly set in yet that I just won the feature,” said Samuel Wagner in the Lakeside Speedway victory lane. Adding “Wyatt got beside me late, and I was able to get to the exit of the corner first and hold the front to finally get it done.”

Challenging closely behind would find Anthony Nicholson finish fourth as Isaac Chapple rounded out the top-five finishers for the Wholesale Batteries Inc. POWRi WAR/MWRA Challenge Series at Lakeside Speedway in the Weld Memorial event.

Lakeside Speedway | POWRi WAR/MWRA | Weld Memorial | 8/15/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Hot Lap Time: 73-Samuel Wagner(17.637)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 73-Samuel Wagner

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 6-Isaac Chapple

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 73-Samuel Wagner

Smileys Racing Products Hard Charger: 9-Chad Goff(+9)

Wholesale Batteries Inc. Feature Winner: 73-Samuel Wagner

Wholesale Batteries A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[7]; 5. 6-Isaac Chapple[2]; 6. 9-Chad Goff[15]; 7. 26-Zachary Clark[5]; 8. 27-Justin Johnson[10]; 9. 75-Glen Saville[9]; 10. 03-Tyler Burton[12]; 11. 93-JR Parkinson[16]; 12. 18K-Kyle Gorham[14]; 13. 20-Steve Thomas[17]; 14. 48-Taylor Forbes[13]; 15. 15E-Dakota Earls[4]; 16. 2-Luke Howard[6]; 17. 11X-Tom Curran[11]; 18. 25-Mike McCleary[18].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 73-Samuel Wagner[4]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]; 3. 2-Luke Howard[1]; 4. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]; 5. 77-Jack Wagner[8]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran[6]; 7. 18K-Kyle Gorham[7]; 8. 9-Chad Goff[2]; 9. (DNS) 25-Mike McCleary.

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Isaac Chapple[4]; 2. 15E-Dakota Earls[2]; 3. 26-Zachary Clark[3]; 4. 75-Glen Saville[1]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson[5]; 6. 03-Tyler Burton[6]; 7. 48-Taylor Forbes[7]; 8. 93-JR Parkinson[8]; 9. 20-Steve Thomas[9].

Start2Finish Qualifying 1: 1. 73-Samuel Wagner, 00:17.637[8]; 2. 11W-Wyatt Burks, 00:17.827[7]; 3. 9-Chad Goff, 00:18.022[2]; 4. 2-Luke Howard, 00:18.240[6]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 00:18.340[3]; 6. 11X-Tom Curran, 00:18.484[9]; 7. 18K-Kyle Gorham, 00:20.273[5]; 8. 77-Jack Wagner, 01:00.000[1]; 9. 25-Mike McCleary, 01:01.000[4].

Start2Finish Qualifying 2: 1. 6-Isaac Chapple, 00:17.823[7]; 2. 26-Zachary Clark, 00:18.004[8]; 3. 15E-Dakota Earls, 00:18.008[6]; 4. 75-Glen Saville, 00:18.766[9]; 5. 27-Justin Johnson, 00:18.779[2]; 6. 03-Tyler Burton, 00:19.000[3]; 7. 48-Taylor Forbes, 00:19.308[4]; 8. 93-JR Parkinson, 00:19.498[5]; 9. 20-Steve Thomas, 00:19.853[1].

