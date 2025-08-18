Timms, Hanson and Taylor Hit the Jackpot at Huset’s Speedway With Royal River Casino Night Wins

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 17, 2025) – Ryan Timms, Hunter Hanson and Shaun Taylor cashed in at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Royal River Casino Night.

Timms produced his track-best fourth feature victory of the season by leading the entirety of the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event, which was co-sanctioned with the Cressman Sanitation Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars. It was his third MSTS 410 Sprint Cars win of the season.

“At the beginning of the night I thought it’d be just dry slick to the wall, really wide, two lanes,” he said. “The track kept getting better and better. I got going around there. I was watching the board and looking at the difference between me and second. I was really good in (turns) one and two the whole time on the bottom. It was a really good race. I wasn’t sure what to do on that (final) restart, but I’m glad it worked out.”

The only thing that slowed Timms was a red flag on Lap 2 followed by cautions on Lap 10 and Lap 24, setting up a green-white-checkered finish.

While Timms was strong out front, the show after the final restart was Gage Pulkrabek, who jumped to the top of the track and hustled from fifth on the final restart to a career-best second-place finish.

“I just seen it was a good time when everyone went to the bottom,” he said. “It means everything.”

Matt Juhl rounded out the podium for his season-best result at the track.

“The last couple of years have been really tough, but it’s good to be standing up here,” he said.

Mark Dobmeier advanced from 10th to fourth place and points leader Kaleb Johnson was fifth.

Jack Dover was quickest in Nordica Warehouses qualifying as he, Landon Crawley, Kelby Watt and Christopher Thram timed in quickest in their qualifying groups. Johnson, Juhl, Trevor Serbus and Scott Winters won the heat races, and Sam Henderson claimed the B Main.

Hanson became the ninth different Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature winner in nine races at the track this season. It marked the first career win at Huset’s Speedway for the 15-year-old.

“It means a lot,” he said. “We’ve been racing here pretty much every weekend since I started racing sprint cars. We’ve come close before, but hadn’t been able to fully complete a full night.”

Hanson held off Zach Patterson through the first half of the race before Brady Donnohue moved into second place near the midpoint of the 20-lap feature. Donnohue – like Patterson before him – attempted to make the top of the track work to make a bid for the lead, but Hanson was consistent on the favored bottom lane to win by 0.855 seconds.

Donnohue ran second with points leader Dylan Waxdahl placing third. John Lambertz was fourth and Patterson finished fifth.

Lee Goos Jr., Brandon Halverson and Donnohue were the heat race winners.

Taylor led the distance of the 18-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event for his second triumph of the season at the track. It marked his 10th division win and his 30th career victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“The car handles like a dream,” he said. “I’ve got to thank my wife and kids at home for letting me do what I love to do. It’s really special tonight. My son is here. He’s never been to a win ever. He’s 8-years-old. I’m just blessed to be here.”

While Taylor paced the field for the duration of the race, Tim Dann ran a close second throughout. Dann favored the very bottom lane of the track – a car length lower than Taylor – and nearly pulled even in the waning laps before finishing 0.225 seconds behind Taylor.

Matt Steuerwald finished third with Ryan DeBoer ending fourth and J.J. Zebell fifth.

The heat races were won by Kyle DeBoer and Taylor.

Next Sunday is Heiman Fire Equipment Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

ROYAL RIVER CASINO NIGHT RACE RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (Aug. 17, 2025) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 10-Ryan Timms (1); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (4); 3. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (10); 5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (6); 6. 45X-Landon Crawley (5); 7. 11M-Brendan Mullen (14); 8. 64-Andy Pake (15); 9. 24T-Christopher Thram (7); 10. 14H-Kelby Watt (13); 11. 16-Riley Goodno (16); 12. 83JR-Sam Henderson (21); 13. 27-Weston Olson (9); 14. 96-Blaine Stegenga (19); 15. 31-Koby Werkmeister (17); 16. 35-Skylar Prochaska (24); 17. 80P-Jacob Peterson (22); 18. 95-Tyler Drueke (23); 19. (DNF) 10J-Justin Jacobsma (18); 20. (DNF) 53-Jack Dover (11); 21. (DNF) 9-Dominic Dobesh (12); 22. (DNF) 10X-Trevor Serbus (8); 23. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters (3); 24. (DNS) 2-Alex Pettas.

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 2. 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 3. 95-Tyler Drueke (4); 4. 35-Skylar Prochaska (3); 5. 8-Micah Slendy (6); 6. 77-Logan Domagala (5); 7. (DNF) 86-Ryan Bickett (8); 8. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (7).

Heat 1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps): 1. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 2. 9-Dominic Dobesh (1); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (3); 4. 53-Jack Dover (4); 5. 2-Alex Pettas (6); 6. 80P-Jacob Peterson (5); 7. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (7).

Heat 2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps): 1. 09-Matt Juhl (1); 2. 10-Ryan Timms (3); 3. 45X-Landon Crawley (4); 4. 64-Andy Pake (2); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (6); 6. 35-Skylar Prochaska (5); 7. 8-Micah Slendy (7).

Heat 3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps): 1. 10X-Trevor Serbus (2); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (3); 3. 11M-Brendan Mullen (1); 4. 16-Riley Goodno (5); 5. 14H-Kelby Watt (4); 6. (DNF) 95-Tyler Drueke (6); 7. (DNF) 86-Ryan Bickett (7).

Heat 4 – MAXIM (8 Laps): 1. 23W-Scott Winters (1); 2. 27-Weston Olson (2); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (6); 5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (5); 6. 77-Logan Domagala (7); 7. (DNF) 83JR-Sam Henderson (3).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 53-Jack Dover, 00:11.228 (1); 2. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.292 (7); 3. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.299 (6); 4. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 00:11.441 (3); 5. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 00:11.465 (4); 6. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:11.817 (2); 7. 18-Corbin Erickson, 00:11.922 (5).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:11.254 (7); 2. 10-Ryan Timms, 00:11.373 (2); 3. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.377 (1); 4. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.559 (5); 5. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 00:11.588 (4); 6. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.615 (6); 7. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:11.839 (3).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 14H-Kelby Watt, 00:11.449 (2); 2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.461 (5); 3. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.552 (1); 4. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.612 (7); 5. 16-Riley Goodno, 00:11.643 (3); 6. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.774 (4); 7. 86-Ryan Bickett, 00:12.088 (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying 4 (2 Laps): 1. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.560 (6); 2. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.688 (5); 3. 27-Weston Olson, 00:11.721 (2); 4. 23W-Scott Winters, 00:11.901 (4); 5. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.958 (1); 6. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 00:11.967 (7); 7. 77-Logan Domagala, 00:12.096 (3).

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 9A-Hunter Hanson (2); 2. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (5); 3. X-Dylan Waxdahl (7); 4. 12L-John Lambertz (8); 5. 93-Zach Patterson (3); 6. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (9); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 8. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (4); 9. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (10); 10. 48-Cole Olson (16); 11. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (13); 12. 81-Jared Jansen (15); 13. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (18); 14. 14-Nick Barger (17); 15. 72-Tye Wilke (23); 16. 33-Trevor Smith (11); 17. 17V-Casey Abbas (19); 18. 55R-Ryan Serrao (21); 19. 62J-Jay Masur (22); 20. 41-Jeff Wilke (14); 21. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 22. (DNF) 23L-Aydin Lloyd (12); 23. (DNS) 18-Corbin Erickson; 24. (DNS) 28M-Madison Miller.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 – Gunderson Racing (8 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (1); 2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (4); 3. 9A-Hunter Hanson (2); 4. 33-Trevor Smith (5); 5. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (6); 6. 48-Cole Olson (7); 7. 17V-Casey Abbas (8); 8. (DQ) 72-Tye Wilke (3).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 – Saldana Racing (8 Laps): 1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (2); 2. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (1); 3. 12L-John Lambertz (6); 4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (5); 5. 41-Jeff Wilke (4); 6. 14-Nick Barger (7); 7. 18-Corbin Erickson (3); 8. (DNF) 28M-Madison Miller (8).

Circle Performance Heat 3 – Circle Performance (8 Laps): 1. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (2); 2. 93-Zach Patterson (1); 3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (4); 4. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (5); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (8); 6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (7); 7. 55R-Ryan Serrao (6); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (3).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 71-Shaun Taylor (2); 2. 40-Tim Dann (4); 3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (3); 4. 99-Ryan DeBoer (5); 5. 29Z-JJ Zebell (9); 6. 64-Cory Yeigh (11); 7. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 8. 1X-Aaron Foote (6); 9. 21-Ron Howe (7); 10. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (13); 11. 12-Mike Chaney (16); 12. 33-Garet Deboer (15); 13. 2-Chris Ellingson (10); 14. 83-Nick Janssen (14); 15. 21T-Trevor Tesch (8); 16. (DNF) 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (12).

Fastenal Heat 1 – Fastenal (8 Laps): 1. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (2); 3. 40-Tim Dann (3); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (7); 5. 21-Ron Howe (5); 6. 64-Cory Yeigh (8); 7. 1K-Kinzer Glanzer (4); 8. 33-Garet Deboer (6).

Performance One Heat 2 – Performance One (8 Laps): 1. 71-Shaun Taylor (1); 2. 99-Ryan DeBoer (3); 3. 2-Chris Ellingson (7); 4. 1X-Aaron Foote (4); 5. 21T-Trevor Tesch (6); 6. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (8); 7. 83-Nick Janssen (2); 8. (DNF) 12-Mike Chaney (5).

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 4 (June 1, June 8, July 13 and Aug. 17); Kaleb Johnson – 3 (May 11, May 18 and May 25); Chase Randall – 1 (June 15) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (July 27)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 13); Brady Donnohue – 1 (May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15); Hunter Hanson – 1 (Aug. 17); Jared Jansen – 1 (June 1); John Lambertz – 1 (May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8); Gunnar Pike – 1 (July 27) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2 (May 25 and June 8); Shaun Taylor – 2 (June 15 and Aug. 17); Ryan DeBoer – 1 (May 18); Ron Howe – 1 (July 27); Zach Olivier – 1 (July 19); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 11); Trevor Tesch – 1 (July 13) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Heiman Fire Equipment Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks