Corey Day Wins the Gold Cup Race of Champions

CHICO, CA (August 23, 2025) — Corey Day was able to maintain composure after losing the lead in the early stages of the 71st Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NOS Energy Drink and regain the top spot in route to the $100,071 feature victory.

Fellow California driver Justin Sanders look the lead from Day on lap five, but Day rallied to drive around Sanders on lap 23 and hold on for the victory. Sanders, Brad Sweet, James McFadden, and Tanner Carrick rounded out the top five.

71st Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by NOS Energy Drink

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Saturday, August 23, 2025

TJ Forged Qualifier #1 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 9-Chase Randall[4]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

4. 73X-Brady Bacon[5]

5. 121-Caeden Steele[3]

6. 7C-Tony Gomes[6]

7. 17-Colby Copeland[7]

8. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]

9. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[9]

10. 9L-Luke Hayes[8]

11. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[11]

DMI Qualifier #2 (8 Laps)

1. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]

2. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[1]

3. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]

4. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]

6. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[8]

7. 21L-Landon Brooks[4]

8. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

9. 21X-Shane Hopkins[10]

10. 5K-Blaine Cory[9]

11. 22K-Kayden Smith[11]

BR Motorsports Qualifier #3 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Daison Pursley[3]

2. X1-Chance Grasty[2]

3. 7B-Sean Becker[4]

4. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[5]

6. 5-Brenham Crouch[6]

7. 26-Justin Peck[8]

8. 12J-John Clark[10]

9. 21W-Jake Wheeler[9]

10. 14E-Mariah Ede[7]

Rod End Supply Qualifier #4 (8 Laps)

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]

2. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]

3. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

4. 73-Ryan Bernal[4]

5. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]

6. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[7]

7. 2K-Gauge Garcia[3]

8. 17S-Jace Park[6]

9. 76-Jennifer Osborne[9]

10. 91-Chase Goetz[10]

WEDG Karts C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 21P-Robbie Price[2]

2. 17S-Jace Park[4]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

4. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[5]

5. 12J-John Clark[3]

6. 21X-Shane Hopkins[6]

7. 21W-Jake Wheeler[7]

8. 9L-Luke Hayes[9]

9. 91-Chase Goetz[12]

10. 14E-Mariah Ede[11]

11. 5K-Blaine Cory[10]

12. 76-Jennifer Osborne[8]

13. 2S-Jayce Steinberg[13]

14. 22K-Kayden Smith[14]

Winters Performance B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 2XM-Max Mittry[1]

2. 73X-Brady Bacon[3]

3. 73-Ryan Bernal[5]

4. 121-Caeden Steele[2]

5. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[4]

6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[7]

7. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]

8. 17-Colby Copeland[13]

9. 21P-Robbie Price[17]

10. 21L-Landon Brooks[14]

11. 5-Brenham Crouch[11]

12. 2K-Gauge Garcia[16]

13. 92-Andy Forsberg[8]

14. 24D-Danny Sams III[19]

15. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[20]

16. 17S-Jace Park[18]

17. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[10]

18. 7C-Tony Gomes[9]

19. 26-Justin Peck[15]

20. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[12]

Kubota A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[1]

2. 87-Justin Sanders[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

4. 21-James McFadden[7]

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[12]

6. 13-Daison Pursley[11]

7. W-Spencer Bayston[6]

8. 41-Dominic Scelzi[18]

9. 88A-Joey Ancona[10]

10. 42-Sye Lynch[17]

11. 121-Caeden Steele[24]

12. 9-Chase Randall[13]

13. X1-Chance Grasty[15]

14. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

15. 19-Brent Marks[4]

16. 88-Tanner Thorson[8]

17. 2XM-Max Mittry[21]

18. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[14]

19. 24-Rico Abreu[20]

20. 73X-Brady Bacon[22]

21. 73-Ryan Bernal[23]

22. 0-Tim Kaeding[16]

23. 7B-Sean Becker[19]

24. 45-Cory Eliason[9]