Macedo Bests Haudenschild in Red River Valley Thriller

WEST FARGO, ND (August 23, 2025) — Sprint Car racing doesn’t get much better than what it delivered on Saturday at Red River Valley Speedway.

The West Fargo, ND track served up a 30-lapper that won’t be forgotten any time soon. Three different leaders. A three-wide pass for the lead. A late restart that set up a wild duel. Contact for the top spot at the white flag. Two passes for the lead on the final lap. Red River Valley truly gave fans everything they could ask for and then some.

The early stages saw Sheldon Haudenschild and Christopher Thram going at it at the front of the field. Haudenschild took the initial lead before Thram ripped by around the outside in search of his first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series win. Thram played defense as Haudenschild looked to get back by, and that allowed David Gravel to close in. Gravel looked under both of them, and Haudenschild made a breathtaking move, splitting between the two of them down the back straightaway and pulling ahead.

That looked to be the winning move as the laps clicked away, but a late yellow set the stage for a chaotic four-lap shootout. Carson Macedo had charged from sixth to the runner-up spot, and he came after Haudenschild right away. The driver of the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 launched a slide job in Turns 3 and 4 that cleared, but Haudenschild was able to cross under him.

The Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 then shifted to a defensive line before Macedo gathered enough momentum to throw another slide job coming to the white flag that cleared again. Haudenschild then made contact with the tail tank as they crossed under the line, which allowed Haudenschild to retake the lead entering Turn 1 as Macedo corrected his machine. The Lemoore, CA driver wasn’t rattled as he stuck the bottom in Turns 1 and 2 and pulled alongside Haudenschild down the back straightaway. The Wooster, OH native anticipated the slider and backed off early to see if he could make the bottom work but no dice. Macedo slid across and caught the cushion, which propelled him to a victory that brought the fans to their feet.

“I think Sheldon is an extremely good race car driver, and I think that was just two guys giving it absolutely everything they had for the last four laps,” Macedo said. “What a great job by Philip Dietz, Adam Zimmerman, and Robby McQuinn. They just executed huge there. I felt really bad in the Dash and almost felt like I was lost, made some bad decisions. They went to work on this thing, and I knew the minute we lined up to the pace truck we were going to be in good shape. We just had a ton of grip. It says a lot to be able to turn it around from not being very good and then make some adjustments and be so good. Hats off to them.

“That was one of the coolest endings to a race that I’ve ran in a long time. I could hear Sheldon giving it everything, and I was giving everything on my end. It was just two hard racers racing really hard.”

The thrilling triumph upped Macedo’s 2025 tally to 10 with The Greatest Show on Dirt, marking his fourth double digit win season. His third Red River Valley victory makes him the seventh driver in Series history to top at least a trio at the 3/8 mile. The 57th overall of his career moves him within one of equaling Jason Meyers as the second winningest Californian in World of Outlaws history.

Haudenschild took the second spot after leading the most laps. Even with the disappointment of being in position to win and not taking home the trophy, Haudenschild was still all smiles as he reflected on a fun battle with Macedo on a perfect racing surface.

“Sometimes it’s better to be running second,” Haudenschild. “I feel like I survived his slider that first go round. The last restart I kind of got tight up there and didn’t get quite as good of a jump and didn’t come off (Turns) 2 very well, so I kind of knew the door was open. I was able to get crossed back under him and get going a little bit. Then he got another one, and I kind of bumped him down the straightaway. I didn’t mean to do that. Like Carson said we were going at it, and I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better track.”

The podium was rounded out by David Gravel and the Big Game Motorsports team. They’ve reeled off five top threes in the last six races as they continue to motor toward a second consecutive championship. The Watertown, CT native felt he might’ve had a shot at his 13th win of the year if it wasn’t for a poorly timed caution.

“I really took care of my tires and bided my time and felt like I was going to be really good at the end,” Gravel said. “Lapped traffic kind of hung me up there a little bit, and I tried to diamond in (Turns) 3 and 4 and clipped the infield tire. Carson must’ve just had me beat at the line there because I passed him back in (Turns) 1 and 2 and the caution came out. Definitely an untimely caution for us. That probably sealed the deal on us trying to win this race.”

Logan Schuchart and Buddy Kofoid completed the top five.

Cole Macedo advanced from 17th to eighth to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

David Gravel earned his 17th Simpson Quick Time of 2025 and the 139th of his career in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Sheldon Haudenschild (Real American Beer Heat Two), and Carson Macedo (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Christopher Thram.

Sheldon Haudenschild topped the Toyota Dash.

Chris Windom won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Skylar Gee.

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying

1. 2-David Gravel, 11.647[11]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.844[8]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.882[6]

4. 24T-Christopher Thram, 11.888[1]

5. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.926[21]

6. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.937[4]

7. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.941[3]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo, 11.957[9]

9. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.958[14]

10. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.983[24]

11. 6-Zach Hampton, 11.999[17]

12. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.031[2]

13. 27-Weston Olson, 12.032[12]

14. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.053[18]

15. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.079[19]

16. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 12.095[28]

17. 64-Andy Pake, 12.102[13]

18. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk, 12.125[15]

19. 18-Emerson Axsom, 12.146[23]

20. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 12.152[10]

21. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.179[27]

22. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.187[22]

23. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 12.231[30]

24. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 12.260[7]

25. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.275[29]

26. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 12.292[25]

27. 15L-Laela Eisenschenk, 12.352[26]

28. 17M-Zach Omdahl, 12.631[20]

29. 4S-Jeremy Snow, 12.795[16]

30. 77-Dalton Domagala, 12.844[5]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2-David Gravel[1]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

4. 15S-Kerry Madsen[6]

5. 17B-Bill Balog[9]

6. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[3]

7. 18-Emerson Axsom[7]

8. 27-Weston Olson[5]

9. 17M-Zach Omdahl[10]

10. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

Real American Beer Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

2. 99-Skylar Gee[2]

3. 6-Zach Hampton[4]

4. 64-Andy Pake[6]

5. 13-Mark Dobmeier[8]

6. 2C-Cole Macedo[3]

7. 7S-Chris Windom[5]

8. 11M-Brendan Mullen[9]

9. 96-Blaine Stegenga[7]

10. 4S-Jeremy Snow[10]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[4]

3. 83-Michael Kofoid[7]

4. 23-Garet Williamson[2]

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[5]

6. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[3]

7. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk[6]

8. 15L-Laela Eisenschenk[9]

9. 9-Dominic Dobesh[8]

10. 77-Dalton Domagala[10]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[2]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

3. 99-Skylar Gee[3]

4. 2-David Gravel[5]

5. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 7S-Chris Windom[2]

2. 18-Emerson Axsom[3]

3. 27-Weston Olson[1]

4. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk[4]

5. 15L-Laela Eisenschenk[6]

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen[5]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]

8. 96-Blaine Stegenga[8]

9. 17M-Zach Omdahl[7]

10. 4S-Jeremy Snow[11]

11. 77-Dalton Domagala[12]

12. 9-Dominic Dobesh[9]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

3. 2-David Gravel[4]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

5. 83-Michael Kofoid[9]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[13]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[7]

8. 2C-Cole Macedo[17]

9. 13-Mark Dobmeier[14]

10. 23-Garet Williamson[12]

11. 6-Zach Hampton[8]

12. 7S-Chris Windom[19]

13. 18-Emerson Axsom[20]

14. 64-Andy Pake[11]

15. 24T-Christopher Thram[2]

16. 15S-Kerry Madsen[10]

17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[15]

18. 11M-Brendan Mullen[24]

19. 6K-Kaleb Johnson[18]

20. 27-Weston Olson[21]

21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[16]

22. 15L-Laela Eisenschenk[23]

23. 1-Amelia Eisenschenk[22]

24. 99-Skylar Gee[3]