Parker Price-Miller Doubles Up in All Star Circuit of Champions Action

From Brian Liskai

Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, OH (August 23, 2025) — It was a slide-fest at Waynesfield Raceway Park Saturday, Aug. 23 with the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Valvoline on Darmofal Racing Night. Ultimately it was Kokomo, Indiana’s Parker Price Miller earning his third series win in a row.

Price Miller, aboard the Indy Race Parts #71, secured his fourth All Star win of 2025 – the 7th series win of his career and second straight at Waynesfield.

“Sometimes luck rolls your way. Earlier in the year it didn’t. Cap was very fast but I was able to do a good job of changing lanes on the restarts. That was great clean hard racing and I hope the fans enjoyed that one. We had some help here tonight but is really just me and Bernie (Stuebgen) out here. Bernie works his tail off and I’m happy and I can reward him. My grandparents are here tonight and got to see us win,” said Price Miller beside his Garrett Racing Engines powered machine.

Pole-sitter Devon Borden jumped into the early lead of the 35-lap feature on the high banks of “The Field” with Price Miller, Cap Henry and Bobby Elliott in tow. It only took five laps before the leaders caught the back of the field setting up a torrid three car battle for the lead between Borden, Price Miller and Henry. A caution on lap seven gave Borden a clear track and he pulled away slightly before lapped traffic again came into play on lap 13. Henry used it to his advantage, driving into the lead on lap 17 after several slide job swaps for the lead with Borden.

Henry was able to build a 1.3 second lead by lap 20 with Borden, a charging Nate Dussel (from eighth) and Price Miller giving chase. It looked like Henry was headed to his 13th win of the season until his left rear tire let go with seven laps to go.

On the restart Price Miller, who had taken third from Dussel two laps earlier, slid up in front of Borden to regain the lead. Over the next six laps Price Miller and Borden exchanged sliders in each turn with Dussel staying within a car length.

For Borden the second place run after leading the first 12 laps was disappointing.

“I just didn’t get the job done. My guys have given me a great car all year. We have speed and just need some breaks. That was intense racing,” said the Raymond, Washington native of his CEI Craine and Rigging/Starrett Services/DB Power Washing/Premier Pallets/Baker Mobile Home Transport #45.

Dussel was elated with his charge from eighth to third.

“We didn’t qualify or race well in our heat two nights in a row but my guys worked their asses off and gave me a great car. I was able to race with the leaders. I ran 33 clean laps and they capitalized on the two bad ones,” said Dussel beside his Fausey Farms/Industrial Movers/S & S Hauling/VRF Specialties backed #1.

Dalton Lane led all 15 laps of the DIRTCar UMP Modified feature but was pressured the entire way by Jeff Koz and Aaron Orr. It was his second win of the season at Waynesfield.

“This is the third night in this new car and the first two times didn’t go well. We made some changes and this thing was very fast,” said the Botkins, Ohio driver of his Hawk Farm Drainage/Victory Machine/Connie Sidey Photography/AK Electric backed #14.

NAPA All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline

Waynesfield Raceway Park

Waynesfield, Ohio

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Capital Renegade Qualifying

1. 71-Parker Price Miller, 10.233[5]

2. 33W-Cap Henry, 10.376[11]

3. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 10.389[4]

4. 49X-Cale Thomas, 10.446[9]

5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 10.483[13]

6. 17GP-Tim Shaffer, 10.490[7]

7. 45-Devon Borden, 10.504[16]

8. 4-Zane DeVault, 10.516[21]

9. 7N-Darin Naida, 10.518[3]

10. 1-Nate Dussel, 10.610[15]

11. 29-Zeth Sabo, 10.623[17]

12. 20B-Cody Bova, 10.633[1]

13. 24-Cole Duncan, 10.650[14]

14. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 10.667[6]

15. 2MD-Aiden Price, 10.757[12]

16. 38-Leyton Wagner, 10.809[20]

17. 5-Kody Brewer, 10.822[10]

18. 101-Kalib Henry, 10.827[19]

19. 16E-Caleb Erwin, 10.866[2]

20. 19-TJ Michael, 10.893[18]

21. W20-Greg Wilson, 10.903[8]

Premier Planning Premier Planning Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[1]

2. 45-Devon Borden[2]

3. 24-Cole Duncan[5]

4. 71-Parker Price Miller[4]

5. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]

6. 16E-Caleb Erwin[7]

7. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]

All Pro All Pro Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]

2. 4-Zane DeVault[2]

3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

7. 19-TJ Michael[7]

Adaptive One Adaptive One Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

2. 5E-Bobby Elliott[4]

3. 20B-Cody Bova[1]

4. 101-Kalib Henry[6]

5. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[3]

6. 2MD-Aiden Price[5]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[7]

Level Utilities Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps)

1. 45-Devon Borden[1]

2. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 33W-Cap Henry[3]

4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[4]

5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[5]

NAPA Auto Parts A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 45-Devon Borden[1]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[8]

4. 101-Kalib Henry[14]

5. 24-Cole Duncan[12]

6. 4-Zane DeVault[7]

7. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

8. 17GP-Tim Shaffer[10]

9. 33W-Cap Henry[3]

10. 22-Brandon Spithaler[13]

11. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

12. 49X-Cale Thomas[19]

13. 5-Kody Brewer[17]

14. 29-Zeth Sabo[9]

15. 5E-Bobby Elliott[4]

16. 2MD-Aiden Price[16]

17. 20B-Cody Bova[11]

18. 16E-Caleb Erwin[18]

19. W20-Greg Wilson[21]

20. 38-Leyton Wagner[15]

21. 19-TJ Michael[20]