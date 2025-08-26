Huset’s Speedway Wrapping Up Season This Weekend With Huge Tripleheader Featuring Two Points Championships and Two Nights of World of Outlaws

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 25, 2025) – The final weekend of the Huset’s Speedway season has arrived with a marquee tripleheader on tap.

The action begins on Friday with the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars duking it out for the $7,500 top prize and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades the high-banked oval on Saturday and Sunday for the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving.

Saturday’s World of Outlaws program pays $15,000 to win and $1,200 to start. Sunday’s season finale is $25,000 to win and $1,750 to start.

The track has hosted four World of Outlaws races this season with Kyle Larson and Bill Balog winning preliminary nights before Michael “Buddy” Kofoid cleaned up during the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle and the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by Menards in June.

David Gravel enters this weekend leading the World of Outlaws championship standings by 172 points overall Kofoid. Carson Macedo is 228 points behind Gravel with Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild, Donny Schatz, Balog, Garet Williamson, Chris Windom and Cole Macedo rounding out the top 10, respectively.

Carson Macedo, Haudenschild, Gravel, Schuchart and Schatz have all visited Victory Lane during a World of Outlaws event at Huset’s Speedway.

But first there’s two points championships that will be decided on Friday evening.

Kaleb Johnson leads Ryan Timms by only 12 points in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings. Timms has won the last two races at the track and has a track-best five triumphs this season while Johnson was victorious during the first three races of the year.

The top five in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks championship standings are separated by single digits. Chris Ellingson holds a two-point lead over Cory Yeigh with J.J. Zebell only four points back. Matt Steuerwald is eight points behind Ellingson with Aaron Foote nine points from the top spot.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with racing at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Tickets are available online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Also of note, the SD BBQ Shootout runs on Friday and Saturday. A driver cookoff with multiple World of Outlaws competitors begins at 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the North Campground. On Saturday, more than 40 teams are currently signed up to compete with the People’s Choice Contest at 1:45 p.m. and the BBQ Awards at 4 p.m.

2025 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 5 (June 1, June 8, July 13, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24); Kaleb Johnson – 3 (May 11, May 18 and May 25); Chase Randall – 1 (June 15) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (July 27)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Dusty Ballenger – 1 (Aug. 24); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 13); Brady Donnohue – 1 (May 25); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (June 15); Hunter Hanson – 1 (Aug. 17); Jared Jansen – 1 (June 1); John Lambertz – 1 (May 11); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (June 8); Gunnar Pike – 1 (July 27) and Tye Wilke – 1 (May 18)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Mike Chaney – 2 (May 25 and June 8); Shaun Taylor – 2 (June 15 and Aug. 17); Ryan DeBoer – 1 (May 18); Dustin Gulbrandson – 1 (Aug. 24); Ron Howe – 1 (July 27); Zach Olivier – 1 (July 19); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 11); Trevor Tesch – 1 (July 13) and Cory Yeigh – 1 (June 1)

UP NEXT –

Friday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks; and Saturday and Sunday for the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

