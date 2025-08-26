USAC Contenders Emerge at Springfield, Head for DuQuoin

By Jay Hardin Track Enterprises

August 25, 2025-DuQuoin, IL-The August 16 Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield, run in high heat and humidity, saw several contenders for victory emerge in the USAC Silver Crown Series event. The Bettenhausen was the first of two traditional one-mile dirt track races on the schedule. The second and final mile race is also a daytime event on Saturday, August 30 when the Ted Horn 100 is contested at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. The Springfield race saw several potential first-time winners on the Illinois mile.

While Kody Swanson captured his fourth Bettenhausen and 49th Silver Crown race overall, it wasn’t without competition. Ohio’s Matt Westfall led the first few laps in the brutal heat, then dropped back and for the most part kept pace with the race leader. Westfall finished second and held onto third in the Silver Crown point standings. Westfall comes to DuQuoin with six starts in the Ted Horn 100 and a best finish of tenth in 2022.

Pennsylvania’s Carmen Perigo burst onto the Silver Crown scene in 2020 making two starts. At Springfield two weeks ago, the 54-year old shocked everyone when he came from 8th starting spot and passed Swanson on the outside going into the third turn on lap 34. Perigo pulled away from the 8-time Silver Crown champ but near halfway he appeared to be slowing. On lap 59, Swanson repassed him and Perigo dropped back to 8th at the finish. Perigo has one start at DuQuoin, coming from 22nd to 11th in 2021.

Chatham, Illinois Mario Clouser got the ride ordinarily held by Silver Crown champ and Ted Horn 100 winner Logan Seavey and had a strong run. In just his second start at Springfield, Clouser qualified fourth and finished a strong third. Mario has two Ted Horn 100 starts, with an 18th in 2023 and a 6th in 2024.

Indiana’s Chase Stockon is a winner on sprint car tracks but is still seeking his first win on one of the big miles. His Indiana based team continues to improve and at Springfield Stockon qualified fifth and ended the day with a fine seventh place run. Stockon finished thirteenth in his first Ted Horn 100 last year.

Veterans to watch on Saturday include Brian Tyler, a two-time (2008, 2021) Ted Horn 100 winner, who came from 26th to 6th at Springfield. Pennsylvania’s Jimmy Light had one of his best runs at Springfield, qualifying third and getting a top ten. Two-time Bettenhausen 100 winner A.J. Fike returned to the series in his own equipment and ran just outside the top ten.

It’s all part of a huge weekend of racing in Southern Illinois that opens on Saturday afternoon, August 30 for the Ted Horn 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Series. Then, Sunday night, August 31, the ARCA Menards Series returns for the Southern Illinois 100 for an evening under the lights. The DIRTcar Modifieds will race both days with prelims Saturday and the feature Sunday night.

Fans can save by purchasing advance sale discount tickets for the DuQuoin events by calling the DuQuoin State Fair box office at 618-542-1535 or Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200.

For more information on the DuQuoin State Fair Racing Weekend, including full schedules and event details, visit www.trackenterprises.com