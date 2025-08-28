Huset’s is the Labor Day Weekend Destination for World of Outlaws

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (August 27, 2025) – Labor Day weekend doesn’t mean time off for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

One of motorsports’ most demanding schedules marches on as the tour heads to Huset’s Speedway for the holiday. The Brandon, SD oval welcomes The Greatest Show on Dirt for the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 30-31.

Per usual at Huset’s, the stakes are heightened as the country’s best Sprint Car drivers will battle for paydays of $15,000 on Saturday and $25,000 on Sunday. The finale will make it five World of Outlaws races paying at least $20,000-to-win at Huset’s alone in 2025 to go along with the four featured at June’s BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals.

If the pair of World of Outlaws races isn’t enough for fans, Friday, Aug. 29, will showcase the track’s final points night of the year to kick off the weekend. Kaleb Johnson holds a slim 12-point advantage over Ryan Timms in the chase for the track title.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

BUDDY’S BANK: Huset’s Speedway has become the International Bank of Buddy Kofoid over the last year.

Ever since heartbreak struck at Huset’s in 2023 when mechanical woes ripped a potential $250,000 payday from his grasp, the Penngrove, CA native has been unstoppable when major money is on the line. The Brandon, SD track has hosted a trio of six-figure payday races since then, and Kofoid and the Roth Motorsports team have claimed every single one, including two in one week during June this year. Huset’s is also home to Kofoid’s first career World of Outlaws win (2022), which means he’s topped four total at the 1/3 mile, good enough for fourth most all-time.

There’s no reason to think the 23-year-old won’t be in contention this weekend. Kofoid has reeled off 19 top fives in the last 21 races including 15 podiums. He currently holds down the runner-up position in points.

BALOG’S BREAKOUT WEEK: Bill Balog was already plenty well known entering June’s Huset’s High Bank Nationals, but he firmly established himself in the national conversation when the lights were brightest.

With more than 50 of the nation’s best Sprint Car drivers in the pit area, the “North Pole Nightmare” was consistently one of the fastest cars all four nights. It began with a seventh in the Huset’s Hustle prelim. The next night, with $100,000 on the line, he led 27 laps before finishing second. Friday’s High Bank Nationals prelim brought a $20,000 trip to Victory Lane for the Hartland, WI resident. He closed out the week with a $50,000 runner-up in the finale. Add it all up, and it was nearly a six-figure, four-night work week for Balog.

He’ll head to Huset’s, having built some recent momentum with four top 10s in the last five races, including a trio of top fives.

THE BOSS’ HOUSE: At the top of the hill overlooking Huset’s Speedway is the new Big Game Motorsports shop, which means it’s a home game for David Gravel and company. Tod Quiring owns both the track and team, so it’s always a little extra gratifying when the No. 2 parks in Huset’s Victory Lane.

Winning at the boss’ house hasn’t been an issue for Gravel since joining forces with the Cody Jacobs-led crew. He’s topped a trio of races at the 1/3 mile, including the High Bank Nationals in 2023 for $250,000. He’s also been plenty consistent. The Watertown, CT native has only missed the top 10 once in 19 tries at Huset’s aboard the Big Game machine.

Gravel and company are rolling along toward their second straight World of Outlaws title. They’ve won a dozen races in 2025 and haven’t finished worse than sixth in the last 23 races. Their average finish over that stretch is 3.2.

OUTLAW POWER: The 2025 World of Outlaws roster is filled with drivers who’ve enjoyed success at Huset’s in addition to the three above.

Donny Schatz’s résumé features four Huset’s scores (2001, 2007, 2015, and 2016) in Series competition. This weekend, he’s finishing up a short stint in the Lunstra Motorsports ride before moving to the Works Limited Sprint Car for the western swing.

A trio of Sheldon Haudenschild’s 44 career World of Outlaws victories have come at Huset’s, including one during Labor Day weekend last year, worth $25,000. It’s also home to his biggest career payday with the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink team, $100,000 at the 2022 High Bank Nationals.

Carson Macedo is a two-time Huset’s winner with Jason Johnson Racing. The potent pairing struggled in June with no finish better than 12th over the four nights, but they’re entering the weekend with the momentum of four wins in the last eight races.

Logan Schuchart was victorious at the 1/3 mile in 2023 with Shark Racing. He could become the 13th different multi-time World of Outlaws winner this weekend.

None have come in World of Outlaws competition, but Garet Williamson topped three local Huset’s Features before joining the tour full-time, including a pair with his current Fischer Motorsports team.

Chris Windom has a pair of Huset’s wins of the wingless variety in USAC National Midget competition. The Canton, IL native is still on the hunt for the first triumph of his rookie World of Outlaws campaign.

HUSTLING TO HUSET’S: The World of Outlaws stars will be accompanied by many more talented drivers this weekend, aiming to upset the best.

Among them is the recently crowned NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s champion Ryan Timms. He and the Liebig Motorsports team haven’t slowed at all since winning the sport’s biggest race. They’ve won both of their local appearances at Huset’s in August and swept an American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) weekend at Big Sky Speedway. Overall, Timms boasts five Huset’s victories in 2025.

Mark Dobmeier is one of the best to ever race in the Dakotas, and he’ll be on the hunt for a World of Outlaws win this weekend. Among his several Huset’s checkered flags are a pair with The Greatest Show on Dirt (2012 and 2014).

Kaleb Johnson looks to secure his second straight track title on Friday before his focus shifts to the Huset’s Shootout with the World of Outlaws. The Sioux Falls, SD native won the first three local Huset’s races this year.

In addition to this trio, fans can also likely expect Christopher Thram (Sanborn, MN), Andy Pake (Felton, MN), Matt Juhl (Tea, SD), and many more this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Saturday-Sunday, August 30-31 at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, SD

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (55/77 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (7102 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-172 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-228 PTS)

4. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-356 PTS)

5. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-506 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-606 PTS)

7. Bill Balog – B2 Motorsports No. 17B (-808 PTS)

8. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-896 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-934 PTS)

10. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-1070 PTS)