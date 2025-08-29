Rico Abreu Continues Hot Streak in Washington with Third-Straight Skagit Victory

From High Limit Racing

BURLINGTON, WA (August 28, 2025) – It’s safe to say that Rico Abreu, Ricky Warner, Zack Middlebrooks & Brady Forbrook have Kevin Rudeen’s Skagit Speedway figured out.

The #24 team is the undisputed team to beat when they roll in the gates at the Burlington, Washington oval right now – having won three-in-a-row and four of their last six at the track after they took Thursday’s opening night of the 2025 Skagit Nationals.

Coming from the seventh starting spot for his seventh win of the year, Abreu had to work even harder than originally planned as he was sitting 10th when the first restart fired off on Lap 5.

Charging to his 14th overall win of the season, Abreu’s machine came to life in the later stages of the race and he really turned up the wick past halfway. On Lap 16, he was running 5th. He was 4th the next lap, then 3rd the lap after that. It only took another three laps to fly into 2nd. Then he romped his way to the lead by Lap 26 and never looked back.

Abreu’s 19th career win with Kubota High Limit Racing stretches his advantage as the winningest driver in series history. A strong performance from start-to-finish also gave him 486 points in the Skagit Nationals format, making him the early high point man after the first of two preliminary programs.

He’s on the hunt for one of the four coveted lock-in positions to Saturday’s Dash in the $126,000-to-win finale.

After leading laps 15-25, Justin Peck came home with a runner-up finish aboard the Rudeen Racing, Rayce Rudeen Foundation #26 in a home race for the team owned by track promoter, Kevin Rudeen.

Rounding out the podium was local star Colton Heath from down the road in Marysville, Washington. Driving Mike Brown’s #1C, Heath led the opening 14 laps on Thursday and gave both Peck & Abreu a challenge as they passed him. He still held on for a career-best podium finish with Kubota High Limit Racing.

Closing out the top-10 on Thursday at Skagit was Tanner Thorson, Daison Pursley, Justin Sanders, Tanner Holmes, Cory Eliason, Colin Mackey, and Dominic Scelzi.

After a Heat Race crash forced him to the B-Main, Justin Sanders salvaged his night with a big 21st-to-6th charge in the A-Main. That success, coupled with Brad Sweet’s struggles, allowed the Ridge & Sons Racing #87 to reclaim the championship lead by a single-point over the Kasey Kahne Racing #49.

Skagit Nationals

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying

1. 13-Daison Pursley, 10.923[3]

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 10.965[18]

3. 87-Justin Sanders, 10.986[36]

4. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.004[31]

5. 55-Trey Starks, 11.105[10]

6. 13L-Tyler Thompson, 11.114[2]

7. 45-Cory Eliason, 11.136[6]

8. 2XM-Max Mittry, 11.139[21]

9. 19-Brent Marks, 11.153[28]

10. 26-Justin Peck, 11.187[35]

11. 18-Jason Solwold, 11.194[37]

12. 88-Tanner Thorson, 11.204[30]

13. 1C-Colton Heath, 11.215[1]

14. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi, 11.222[19]

15. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 11.254[27]

16. 21L-Landon Brooks, 11.257[4]

17. 7O-Colin Mackey, 11.272[13]

18. 24D-Danny Sams III, 11.279[24]

19. 5-Brenham Crouch, 11.300[26]

20. 42-Sye Lynch, 11.301[34]

21. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 11.315[38]

22. 95-Justin Youngquist, 11.333[7]

23. 9-Chase Randall, 11.342[25]

24. 14-Daryn Pittman, 11.352[22]

25. 26F-Eric Fisher, 11.364[17]

26. 27C-Camden Robustelli, 11.369[39]

27. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.387[8]

28. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.426[9]

29. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 11.430[29]

30. 21-James McFadden, 11.474[11]

31. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr, 11.493[5]

32. 91-Chase Goetz, 11.562[33]

33. 17-Cam Smith, 11.587[23]

34. 95R-Dan Reynold, 11.640[20]

35. 21W-Jake Wheeler, 11.702[16]

36. 1M-Mike Brown, 11.729[32]

37. 9G-Greg Otis, 11.903[15]

38. 29K-Levi Kuntz, 11.907[14]

39. F1-Levi Klatt, [12]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 7O-Colin Mackey[2]

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

3. 1C-Colton Heath[3]

4. 13-Daison Pursley[6]

5. 26F-Eric Fisher[7]

6. 2K-Gauge Garcia[8]

7. 19-Brent Marks[4]

8. 55-Trey Starks[5]

9. 9G-Greg Otis[10]

10. 17-Cam Smith[9]

DMI Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

2. 95-Justin Youngquist[1]

3. 26-Justin Peck[4]

4. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi[3]

5. 24-Rico Abreu[6]

6. 21-James McFadden[8]

7. 13L-Tyler Thompson[5]

8. 27C-Camden Robustelli[7]

9. 29K-Levi Kuntz[10]

10. 95R-Dan Reynold[9]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[1]

2. 5-Brenham Crouch[2]

3. 18-Jason Solwold[4]

4. 45-Cory Eliason[5]

5. 21P-Robbie Price[7]

6. 87-Justin Sanders[6]

7. 21W-Jake Wheeler[9]

8. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]

9. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[8]

10. F1-Levi Klatt[10]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 14-Daryn Pittman[1]

2. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]

3. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

4. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]

5. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[7]

6. 21L-Landon Brooks[3]

7. 91-Chase Goetz[8]

8. 1M-Mike Brown[9]

9. 49-Brad Sweet[6]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 87-Justin Sanders[1]

2. 13L-Tyler Thompson[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

4. 19-Brent Marks[5]

5. 21-James McFadden[10]

6. 2K-Gauge Garcia[9]

7. 21L-Landon Brooks[6]

8. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[7]

9. 91-Chase Goetz[11]

10. F1-Levi Klatt[19]

11. 27C-Camden Robustelli[8]

12. 17-Cam Smith[14]

13. 29K-Levi Kuntz[18]

14. 21W-Jake Wheeler[13]

15. 9G-Greg Otis[17]

16. 55-Trey Starks[3]

17. 1M-Mike Brown[15]

18. 95R-Dan Reynold[16]

19. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[12]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[7]

2. 26-Justin Peck[4]

3. 1C-Colton Heath[1]

4. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]

5. 13-Daison Pursley[8]

6. 87-Justin Sanders[21]

7. 18T-Tanner Holmes[13]

8. 45-Cory Eliason[6]

9. 7O-Colin Mackey[9]

10. 55XL-Dominic Scelzi[11]

11. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]

12. 14-Daryn Pittman[17]

13. 9-Chase Randall[15]

14. 7BC-Giovanni Scelzi[20]

15. 19-Brent Marks[24]

16. 42-Sye Lynch[14]

17. 49-Brad Sweet[23]

18. 24D-Danny Sams III[10]

19. 5-Brenham Crouch[12]

20. 18-Jason Solwold[2]

21. 95-Justin Youngquist[16]

22. 21P-Robbie Price[19]

23. 13L-Tyler Thompson[22]

24. 26F-Eric Fisher[18]