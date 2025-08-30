Timms Wins Bull Haulers Brawl at Huset’s

From Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, SD (August 29, 2025) — Ryan Timms and Mike Chaney wrangled wins on Friday Night at Huset’s Speedway during the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking.

The event served as the final points race of the season for the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks with Timms and Chris Ellingson scoring track championships by single digits.

Timms held the top spot throughout the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event to garner his third straight victory at the track and his sixth of the season, which is more than any driver in any division at Huset’s Speedway this season.

“It’s pretty awesome to win the track championship here,” he said. “It’s definitely one I wanted. We were lucky enough to catch Kaleb on a bad night and get it done. I can’t say enough about Kaleb Johnson and his whole crew. Kaleb is a great race driver and a great person. It’s a pleasure racing with him and racing with all of these guys.”

Mark Dobmeier drove into third place on Lap 2 and climbed to the runner-up position on Lap 11. A pair of red flags during the second half of the feature bunched the field together, but also kept it a mostly traffic-free race for Timms, who finished 1.895 seconds ahead of Dobmeier at the finish line.

“We got a lot of spots early in the race,” Dobmeier said. “We really needed lapped traffic to mix it up. We kept having yellows. We had a great car. The crew has been working hard all year. We finally got some stuff working.”

Christopher Thram rounded out the podium.

“Everybody has been working their tails off,” he said. “We’ve been getting better slowly. I feel pretty good about where we’re sitting. It’s good to be on the podium.”

Sam Henderson maneuvered from 12th to fourth and Scott Winters placed fifth.

Brendan Mullen was quickest overall in Nordica Warehouses qualifying as he, Andy Pake and Winters set quick time during their qualifying groups. Timms, Blaine Stegenga and Cameron Martin posted heat race victories.

Chaney led all 20 laps for his division-best third Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks triumph of the season.

“I guess I either win or I DNF,” he quipped. “This car is pretty good. We needed this car last weekend.

“I didn’t want the cautions and you don’t know who is behind you. I just had to hold my line. It felt fast, but I didn’t know where those guys were at.”

The story of the race was the roller coaster points battle as four of the top five in the championship standings entering the night found trouble.

Ellingson, who held a slim two-point lead over Cory Yeigh going into the feature, damaged his front end and was on the return road to the infield entering turn three on the opening lap. Ellingson brought his car to the pits under caution after another driver spun out and returned to the track in the 15th position, falling out of the top spot in the points race with the full feature remaining.

“I couldn’t tell what was wrong,” he said. “I knew something was wrong because the right front was laid over. There was damage. It pushed like a dump truck.”

Ellingson hustled the ill-handling car to a fourth-place finish – ending just behind runner up Tracy Halouska and third-place finisher Matt Steuerwald – while those around him in the points battle also faced adversity.

Aaron Foote, who was fifth in the points standings, endured a DNF on Lap 3 with a damaged right front. J.J. Zebell, who was third in the standings heading into the feature, pulled in during a caution on Lap 6. And Cory Yeigh, who had unofficially taken the points lead during the feature, sustained a flat left rear tire on Lap 11 while running fifth.

All of that – combined with Ellingson’s perseverance – led to an emotional celebration on the front stretch following the championship-clinching performance.

“Oh it means the world,” he said. “It means next year I can win a bunch because I still want to win. It shows all the dedication from everyone in the team.”

The heat races were won by Craig Hanisch, Brandon Ferguson and Kyle DeBoer.

The tripleheader weekend continues at Huset’s Speedway, which hosts the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Saturday and Sunday during the L.G. Everist Huset’s Shootout presented by Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s Paving. The gates open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. each night.

Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

Huset’s Speedway

Brandon, South Dakota

Friday, August 29, 2025

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying Flight #1

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 10.965 (2)

2. 24T-Christopher Thram, 10.965 (1)

3. 10-Ryan Timms, 11.056 (5)

4. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 11.078 (8)

5. 9-Dominic Dobesh, 11.103 (6)

6. 8-Jacob Hughes, 11.110 (3)

7. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 11.118 (7)

8. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 11.384 (4).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying Flight #2

1. 64-Andy Pake, 11.156 (4)

2. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 11.173 (5)

3. 45X-Landon Crawley, 11.184 (8)

4. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 11.222 (2)

5. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 11.266 (6)

6. 33B-Scott Broty, 11.470 (3)

7. 2-Alex Pettas, 11.506 (7)

8. 18-Tyler Rabenberg, 11.712 (1).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying Flight #3

1. 23W-Scott Winters, 11.236 (8)

2. 16-Riley Goodno, 11.240 (2)

3. 09-Matt Juhl, 11.248 (1)

4. 4-Cameron Martin, 11.265 (7)

5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson, 11.299 (3)

6. 53-Jack Dover, 11.313 (6)

7. 27-Weston Olson, 11.431 (4)

8. 7W-Josh Higday, 11.531 (5).

Heat Race #1 – TJ FORGED (8 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms (2)

2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (1)

3. 24T-Christopher Thram (3)

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen (4)

5. 9-Dominic Dobesh (5)

6. 80P-Jacob Peterson (7)

7. 8-Jacob Hughes (6)

8. 31-Koby Werkmeister (8).

Heat Race #2 – KEIZER RACING WHEELS (8 Laps)

1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1)

2. 83JR-Sam Henderson (5)

3. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (3)

4. 64-Andy Pake (4)

5. 33B-Scott Broty (6)

6. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (8)

7. 2-Alex Pettas (7)

8. 45X-Landon Crawley (2).

Heat Race #3 – SMITH TI (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cameron Martin (1)

2. 23W-Scott Winters (4)

3. 09-Matt Juhl (2)

4. 16-Riley Goodno (3)

5. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (5)

6. 53-Jack Dover (6)

7. 27-Weston Olson (7)

8. 7W-Josh Higday (8).

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms (2)

2. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5)

3. 24T-Christopher Thram (3)

4. 83JR-Sam Henderson (12)

5. 23W-Scott Winters (4)

6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (7)

7. 64-Andy Pake (9)

8. 53-Jack Dover (17)

9. 6K-Kaleb Johnson (14)

10. 4-Cameron Martin (6)

11. 45X-Landon Crawley (16)

12. 96-Blaine Stegenga (1)

13. 33B-Scott Broty (15)

14. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (20)

15. 09-Matt Juhl (10)

16. 80P-Jacob Peterson (18)

17. 9-Dominic Dobesh (13)

18. 27-Weston Olson (21)

19. 7W-Josh Higday (24)

20. 2-Alex Pettas (22)

21. 8-Jacob Hughes (19)

22. 31-Koby Werkmeister (23)

23. G5-Gage Pulkrabek (8)

24. 16-Riley Goodno (11).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Fastenal Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Craig Hanisch (4)

2. 1X-Aaron Foote (6)

3. 64-Cory Yeigh (7)

4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5)

5. 83-Nick Janssen (3)

6. 3M-Brett Martin (2)

DNS: 16-Jayke Glanzer.

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1)

2. 12-Mike Chaney (2)

3. 33-Garet Deboer (5)

4. 99-Ryan DeBoer (4)

5. 40-Tim Dann (6)

6. 81-Lance Nordstrom (3).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Kyle DeBoer (2)

2. 86-Tracy Halouska (3)

3. 2-Chris Ellingson (5)

4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (6)

5. 21-Ron Howe (4)

6. 27-Lee Kuchta (1).

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 12-Mike Chaney (2)

2. 86-Tracy Halouska (4)

3. 3-Matt Steuerwald (7)

4. 2-Chris Ellingson (9)

5. 99-Ryan DeBoer (6)

6. 40-Tim Dann (14)

7. 9-Kyle DeBoer (3)

8. 83-Nick Janssen (13)

9. 81-Lance Nordstrom (17)

10. 64-Cory Yeigh (12)

11. 45-Craig Hanisch (5)

12. 33-Garet Deboer (8)

13. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1)

14. 29Z-JJ Zebell (11)

15. 1X-Aaron Foote (10)

16. 21-Ron Howe (15)

17. 27-Lee Kuchta (18)

DNS: 3M-Brett Martin

DNS: 16-Jayke Glanzer.