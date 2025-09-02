Austin McCarl Charges Late in POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Win at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

Eldon, MO. (8/31/25) Austin McCarl would show speed all night with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night Two of SprintMania presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first seasonal league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Setting sail onto the smooth surfaces of Lake Ozark Speedway with thirty talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Austin McCarl set a quick qualifying time of 12.052-second lap with Xavier Doney, Chase Porter, Ayrton Gennetten, and Scotty Thiel each earning heat racing victories with Joe B Miller attaining the semi-feature victory.

Pleasing the crowd in Eldon on the initial green flag start, with high-point qualifier Hank Davis and Xavier Doney lined up in the front row, as Hank Davis would gain the lead on the opening lap, with Xavier Doney taking the lead for a single lap.

Taking the top spot around the mid-point of the feature, Austin McCarl and Hank Davis would battle furiously, with McCarl gaining the preferred line as Scotty Thiel briefly held the top spot before Austin McCarl found speed on the top side late.

Leading the final eight laps, Austin McCarl would not be denied in earning his second career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event, with Scotty Thiel hustling into the runner-up position late by utilizing a choose-cone restart to perfection.

“The track was changing the whole night, so it was tough to stay on top of everything,” said Austin McCarl in the victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “I had to get it cooking up on the cushion and get up on the wheel with it being so treacherous on the curb.”

Opposing closely behind would find the early leader of fifteen laps, Hank Davis, placing on the final podium spot. Chris Martin would be among the frontrunners late to battle to fourth from starting twelfth as hard-charger Scotty Milan would move forward fifteen positions to round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night Two of SprintMania presented by Start2Finish TV at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Lake Ozark Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 8/31/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 88-Austin McCarl(12.052)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 2X-Chase Porter

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 31-Scotty Thiel

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 12X-Hank Davis

Smiley’s Racing Products Hard Charger: 97-Scotty Milan(+15)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 88-Austin McCarl

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547497

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 88-Austin McCarl[7]; 2. 31-Scotty Thiel[11]; 3. 12X-Hank Davis[1]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[12]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[20]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 7. 79X-Kyle Jones[13]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[17]; 9. 37-Bryce Norris[4]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[10]; 11. 2KS-Jack Anderson[14]; 12. 2X-Chase Porter[5]; 13. B8-John Barnard[3]; 14. 79-Gage Montgomery[23]; 15. 19-Kameron Key[8]; 16. 17-Dillan Baldwin[22]; 17. 14-Sean Rayhall[16]; 18. 2-Brandon Anderson[21]; 19. 93-Taylor Walton[19]; 20. 98P-Miles Paulus[9]; 21. 9$-Kyle Clark[18]; 22. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[6]; 23. 4-Cruz Dickerson[15].

MPI B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[8]; 3. 93-Taylor Walton[7]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[3]; 5. 2-Brandon Anderson[6]; 6. 17-Dillan Baldwin[1]; 7. 5-Kory Bales[9]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]; 9. 1JR-Steven Russell[12]; 10. 15-Jack Potter[11]; 11. 87-Reed Whitney[14]; 12. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[5]; 13. 00-Broc Elliott[4]; 14. 74N-Natalie Doney[13].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 2. 12X-Hank Davis[3]; 3. 2KS-Jack Anderson[1]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[4]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 93-Taylor Walton[6]; 7. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]; 8. 87-Reed Whitney[7].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2X-Chase Porter[2]; 2. B8-John Barnard[3]; 3. 4-Cruz Dickerson[1]; 4. 17-Dillan Baldwin[6]; 5. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 6. 5-Kory Bales[8]; 7. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 8. 79-Gage Montgomery[5].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 2. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris[4]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[5]; 6. 9$-Kyle Clark[6]; 7. 74N-Natalie Doney[7].

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 31-Scotty Thiel[1]; 2. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[3]; 3. 79X-Kyle Jones[2]; 4. 19-Kameron Key[4]; 5. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[7]; 6. 2-Brandon Anderson[5]; 7. 15-Jack Potter[6].

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:12.052[1]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.054[15]; 3. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:12.079[17]; 4. 19-Kameron Key, 00:12.132[27]; 5. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:12.179[13]; 6. B8-John Barnard, 00:12.199[5]; 7. 44-Chris Martin, 00:12.220[11]; 8. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 00:12.262[24]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.269[14]; 10. 2X-Chase Porter, 00:12.274[12]; 11. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:12.274[4]; 12. 79X-Kyle Jones, 00:12.276[9]; 13. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 00:12.318[20]; 14. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:12.328[16]; 15. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:12.362[8]; 16. 31-Scotty Thiel, 00:12.394[7]; 17. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:12.465[3]; 18. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:12.531[19]; 19. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:12.558[29]; 20. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:12.563[2]; 21. 93-Taylor Walton, 00:12.566[10]; 22. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 00:12.578[25]; 23. 9$-Kyle Clark, 00:12.653[26]; 24. 15-Jack Potter, 00:12.730[6]; 25. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:12.754[18]; 26. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:12.765[23]; 27. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:12.765[22]; 28. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:12.857[21]; 29. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.016[28]; 30. 5-Kory Bales, 00:13.019[30].

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 19-Kameron Key, 00:12.349[27]; 2. 6B-Brandon Wimmer, 00:12.418[24]; 3. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:12.810[21]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:12.821[29]; 5. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:12.844[14]; 6. 37-Bryce Norris, 00:12.845[17]; 7. 2KS-Jack Anderson, 00:12.873[20]; 8. 44-Chris Martin, 00:12.891[11]; 9. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:12.942[15]; 10. 79X-Kyle Jones, 00:12.964[9]; 11. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.000[19]; 12. 31-Scotty Thiel, 00:13.003[7]; 13. 2X-Chase Porter, 00:13.045[12]; 14. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.078[1]; 15. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:13.084[13]; 16. 5-Kory Bales, 00:13.098[30]; 17. 87-Reed Whitney, 00:13.108[18]; 18. 1JR-Steven Russell, 00:13.144[28]; 19. 4-Cruz Dickerson, 00:13.155[16]; 20. 17-Dillan Baldwin, 00:13.177[25]; 21. 98P-Miles Paulus, 00:13.180[4]; 22. 2-Brandon Anderson, 00:13.259[2]; 23. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:13.281[23]; 24. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.311[3]; 25. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:13.328[22]; 26. 15-Jack Potter, 00:13.382[6]; 27. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.400[5]; 28. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.457[8]; 29. 93-Taylor Walton, 10:10.000[10]; 30. 9$-Kyle Clark, 10:20.000[26].

