JEDRZEJEK JOINS PETE JACOBS MEMORIAL & ASCOC WINNERS LIST

By Mike Swanger

Starting tenth, Kasey Jedrzejek worked his way through the field and took the lead on lap 15 and then kept Brandon Spithaler at bay for the rest of the feature to win the 11th annual Pete Jacobs Memorial at Wayne County Speedway Sunday evening and collect his first NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions win.

The 35 lap feature saw multiple cautions and red flags in the early portion of the race with a lap one red for Ricky Peterson’s flip in turn one. During green flag action, it was a three way battle for the top spot between front row starters Tim Shaffer, Darin Naida and Bryce Lucius as they would slide job and crossover each other in the early laps as each had the lead at one time.

As those three battled, it gave Jedrzejek and Spithaler time to move into the top five as both would get good restarts following the cautions to climb to top five spots. Naida would spin in turn four on lap nine as Cale Thomas held the lead with Lucius in second and Jedrzejek in third.

With the green flag waving again, Thomas and Jedrzejek swapped the top spot during that time with Jedrzejek taking the point on lap 15 as Lucius was third followed by Spihaler and Zane DeVault into the top five as Naida would bring out the caution again with another spin on lap 17, Jedrzejek would put the gas pedal to the floor on the restart and get a good run to open up a five car lead advantage over Thomas as Spithaler quickly moved past Thomas for second and tried to track down the LaGrange teenager and his Ed Neumeister owned, Mr. Heater, Cherry’s Outdoor World and Nagy Coatings #11n to no avail.

Despite a couple of late cautions, Jedrzejek would get good restarts and not allow Spithaler to get a serious run at him to pick up the $10,000 winners share in the C K Mechanical Victory Lane. Devault finished third as Thomas was fourth. Trey Jacobs, who was fast qualifier, had problems with his car and went to the work area before the race started and went tail when the green flag waved, grabbed fifth. T J Michael was the Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger and received a $500 bonus from Premier Pallets.

WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY SUMMARY

Sunday August 31, 2025

NAPA AUTO PARTS ALL STAR CIRCUIT OF CHAMPIONS SPRINTS

Capital Renegade Fast Qualifier Trey Jacobs 14.170 seconds

Premier Planning Heat 1 Henry Malcuit, Tim Shaffer, Kalib Henry, Trey Jacobs, Ricky Peterson, Tanner Tecco, Danny Mumaw, Chase Metheney dns

All Pro Cylinders Heat 2 Cale Thomas, Zane DeVault, Bryce Lucius, Tyler Gunn, Rayce Jacobs, Cody Bova, Leyton Wagner, Louis Mattes

Adaptive One Heat 3 Brandon Spithaler, Devon Borden, Jordan Ryan, Greg Wilson, Keith Sheffer, Chris Myers, T J Michael, Jonah Aumend

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 4 Kasey Jedrzejek, Darin Naida, Zeth Sabo, Caleb Helms, Dylan Kingan, Tyler Newhart, Cody Stillion, Aiden Price

Level Utilities Dash Tim Shaffer, Darin Naida. Bryce Lucius, Brandon Spithaler, Henry Malcuit, Devon Borden

Gates Corporation ‘B’ Main Cody Bova, Leyton Wagner, Jonah Aumend, T J Michael, Chris Myers, Chase Metheney, Tyler Newhart, Cody Stillion, Louis Mattes, Tanner Tecco, Aiden Price

Pete Jacobs Memorial Feature Kasey Jedrzejek, Brandon Spithaler, Zane DeVault, Cale Thomas, Trey Jacobs, Bryce Lucius, T J Michael, Jordan Ryan, Tim Shaffer, Devon Borden, Rayce Jacobs, Jonah Aumend, Caleb Helms, Leyton Wagner, Tyler Gunn, Dylan Kingan, Keith Sheffer, Kalib Henry, Greg Wilson, Darin Naida, Henry Malcuit, Cody Bova, Zeth Sabo, Ricky Peterson