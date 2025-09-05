THORNTON TO MAKE USAC SPRINT CAR DEBUT ﻿AT WESTERN WORLD OCT. 24-25

By Brad Whitfield

Casa Grande, Arizona (September 4, 2025)………Reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Champion and Arizona native Ricky Thornton Jr. will compete as a Rookie in the 58th Annual Western World Championships at Casa Grande’s Central Arizona Raceway on October 24-25, 2025.

Thornton, a native of Chandler, Arizona and now living in Indianola Iowa, was thrilled when team owner Jerry Petty approached him about the opportunity to run one of his Petty Performance Racing entries during the prestigious event.

“I’ve always wanted to run the Western World Championships and just never had the opportunity,” Thornton said. “When Jerry offered a car, I knew I had to accept.”

Thornton, who will pilot the 20RT Petty Performance Racing entry sponsored by Avanti Windows & Doors, will be teamed up with the current USAC National Sprint Car points leader Kyle Cummins and current USAC CRA points leader R.J. Johnson for the event.

“I am really looking forward to racing back in Arizona in front of family, friends and fans.” Thornton mentioned.

The event will feature two consecutive nights of racing featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC CRA Sprint Car Series. Friday night’s event will pay $7,500 to the winner while Saturday’s finale will offer $20,000 to the winner and a minimum of $1,000 to start.

Tickets for the Western World Championships and Camping spots are available now.

Visit https://www.centralazraceway.com/press/article/180179 for more information.