Pursley Sweeps USAC Portion of the 4-Crown Nationals

ROSSBURG, OH (September 20, 2025) – Daison Pursley completed a sweep of the United States Auto Club portion of the 43rd 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway by winning the 50 lap USAC Silver Crown Series season finale.

Pursley took the lead from C.J. Leary on lap eight and never looked pack picking up his third feature victory of the night and fourth of the weekend at Eldora Speedway.

More on this race to come!

43rd 4-Crown Nationals

USAC Silver Crown Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, September 20, 2025

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 09-Daison Pursley[2]

2. 21-CJ Leary[1]

3. 52-Carmen Perigo Jr[20]

4. 91-Justin Grant[4]

5. 9-Brady Bacon[3]

6. 86-Chase Dietz[6]

7. 20-Mario Clouser[8]

8. 10-Briggs Danner[5]

9. 19-Mitchel Moles[9]

10. 54-Matt Westfall[12]

11. 24-Kevin Thomas Jr[10]

12. 8-Kyle Steffens[21]

13. 69-Chase Stockon[13]

14. 22-Logan Seavey[18]

15. 49-Brian Ruhlman[19]

16. 6-Jake Swanson[7]

17. 88-Saban Bibent[15]

18. 32-Gregg Cory[26]

19. 78-Rob Caho Jr[25]

20. 92-Shane Cottle[17]

21. 118-Jimmy Light[16]

22. 38-Tom Savage[22]

23. 31-Dave Berkheimer[27]

24. 65-Travis Mahoney[24]

25. 166-Joe Trenca[23]

26. 7-Kyle Robbins[14]

27. 81-Chelby Hinton[11]