Jordan Thomas Wins $4,220 in Outlaw Fall Nationals

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | After showing consistent speed throughout the 2025 season, Jordan Thomas finally broke through into ESS victory lane Friday at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. Notching his third tour victory at the Yates County Oval, Thomas led 19 of 25 laps on his way to the $4,220 Cal Lane Memorial win.

By virtue of drawing the Pinnacle Pole award, Jordan Hutton led the field to green alongside Jordan Thomas. Thomas would immediately take control of the field using the high side of the speedway, with third starting Jordan Poirier moving to second and Hutton settling into third.

The lead trio remained the same until lap 14, when Jordan Hutton spun on the top side of turn two while working traffic. The ensuing restart allowed Poirier to sneak past Thomas, though his success was short lived as Thomas was able to get back by him to retake the lead just 6 laps later.

Poirier’s slide backwards continued two laps later, as eighth starting Davie Franek got by him with just three to go. Neither Franek nor Poirier ultimately had anything for Thomas though, as he got to the checkers first for his first tour win of 2025.

“In the black slick we were no good,” said Thomas in victory lane. “Once he (Poirier) got by me, he was struggling a little bit, I just had to be patient. Even when he was running the top, I could tell he couldn’t carry the speed I was.”

“When we got back by him there, I was just hoping for the laps to count down and hold on.”

Davie Franek picked up the A-Verdi Storage Containers hard charger award by passing six cars and finishing second.

“It was entertaining watching those two guys (Thomas and Poirier) go at it,” said Franek. “I wish we didn’t start eighth, I think we would have definitely been up there a little bit sooner.”

Rounding out the Ashley Lynn Winery podium was Jordan Poirier.

“We’re not good here usually,” said Poirier. “When I got the lead I was like ‘Okay, we might have something here,’ but I was just trying to conserve.”

“Its good to finally finish on the podium here at Outlaw, it’s the first time. We had a good battle with Jordan (Thomas) there.”

With 17 cars in the pits, the field was split into two timed hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Jordan Hutton and Dylan Swiernik, while Elab Smokers Boutique heats were won by Davie Franek and Jonathan Preston.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is Friday October 3rd at the Fulton Speedway in Futon, NY. For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), X (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Motorhomes & Trailers, E&V Energy, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Elab Smokers Boutique, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., Wilwood Disc Brakes, FX Caprara, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Slade Precision Shocks, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Bicknell Racing Products, and DirtTrackDigest.com.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 3 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win Outlaw 200 Weekend)

Friday, October 17 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Hoag Memorial)

Saturday, November 15 – ESS Awards Banquet

Full Results:

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 79-Jordan Thomas[2]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[8]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 4. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 5. 41-Dalton Rombough[9]; 6. 35-Jared Zimbardi[5]; 7. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]; 8. 66-Jordan Hutton[1]; 9. 38-Zach Sobotka[11]; 10. 8-Dillon Paddock[13]; 11. 21-Spencer Burley[12]; 12. 67-Steve Glover[15]; 13. 33-Lacey Hanson[14]; 14. 87-Jason Barney[10]; 15. X-Jonathan Preston[7]; 16. (DNS) 36-Jarrett Herbison; 17. (DNS) 100-Chris Hulsizer

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 35-Jared Zimbardi[1]; 3. 66-Jordan Hutton[4]; 4. 79-Jordan Thomas[3]; 5. 41-Dalton Rombough[6]; 6. 38-Zach Sobotka[7]; 7. 8-Dillon Paddock[5]; 8. 67-Steve Glover[8]; 9. (DNS) 100-Chris Hulsizer

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. X-Jonathan Preston[1]; 2. 7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]; 3. 7NY-Matt Farnham[2]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[3]; 5. 87-Jason Barney[5]; 6. 21-Spencer Burley[6]; 7. 33-Lacey Hanson[8]; 8. 36-Jarrett Herbison[7]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #66-Jordan Hutton; #7C-Dylan Swiernik

Elab Smokers Boutique Heat Winners ($25 each): #28F-Davie Franek; #X-Jonathan Preston

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #66-Jordan Hutton

Keizer Wheels 5th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #41-Dalton Rombough

King Motorsports 10th Place Finisher ($25 Certificate): #8-Dillon Paddock

Pinnacle Investments 11th Place Finisher (5 Gal Fuel): #21-Spencer Burley

Wilwood Disc Brakes 13th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #33-Lacey Hanson

All-Star Performance 15th Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): #87-Jason Barney

A-Verdi Storage Containers Hard Charger Award ($50): #28F-Davie Franek (+6)

Pinnacle Investments Last Car Running ($30): #33-Lacey Hanson

Ashley Lynn Winery Podium Finish (bottle of wine): #79-Jordan Thomas; #28F-Davie Franek; #28-Jordan Poirier

Hoosier Tire Award (RR Hoosier tire): #41-Dalton Rombough

Slade Shock Tech ($50 Certificate): #87-Jason Barney