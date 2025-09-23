Sprint Invaders Reap Annual “Fall Haul” at 34 Raceway This Saturday!

by Bill Wright

September 23, 2025 – One of the most anticipated races on the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders calendar occurs this Saturday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa. The $5,000 to win “Fall Haul” annually attracts many of the top 360 sprint car drivers in the Midwest. In addition to the great purse offered through the field, many contingencies are offered throughout the night’s racing.

Ironically, there have been no repeat winners since the event’s inception in 2018. Seth Bergman (2018), Dylan Westbrook (2020), Terry McCarl (2021), Chase Randall (2022), Zane DeVault (2023) and Aaron Reutzel (2024) have all won the big check.

Saturday marks the 82nd main event run at 34 Raceway in Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders history. Matt Rogerson, Jerrod Hull, Paul Nienhiser and Dustin Selvage lead the all-time win list at the 3/8-mile oval. John Schulz and Josh Schneiderman have four wins apiece, and Bobby Mincer, Kaley Gharst, Matt Sutton, Ryan Jamison, Jon Agan and Chris Martin have three. Two-time winners include Mike Houseman Jr., Joey Moughan, Terry McCarl, Chase Randall and Tasker Phillips. Martin and Joe B. Miller have won features there with the Sprint Invaders this year.

Phillips leads the current point race, ahead of Colton Fisher, McCarl, Cody Wehrle and McCain Richards. Riley Scott, Josh Schneiderman, Nathan Murders, Luke Verardi and Tanner Gebhardt round out the current top ten in the standings.

Grandstands at 34 Raceway open at 5 p.m. Saturday, with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Adult General Admission is $25, Students and Seniors are $20, and Kids 10 and under are FREE. Reserved seating is available as well. The American Iron Racing Series (AIRS) will also be in action!

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2025 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 12 – 34 Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, April 13 – Stuart International Speedway (Chase Porter, St. Joseph, MO)*

Friday, May 9 – Davenport Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Friday, May 16 – CJ Speedway (Wind)

Sunday, May 25 – 34 Raceway (Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO)

Friday, June 20 – Scotland County Speedway (JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA)

Saturday, June 21 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, June 22 – Quincy Raceways (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, July 6 – Benton County Speedway (Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA)

Thursday, July 17 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA)

Monday, July 28 – Bloomfield Speedway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Friday, August 22 – Lee County Speedway (Colton Fisher, Danville, IA)

Sunday, August 31 – Spoon River Speedway (Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

Saturday, October 4 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

*co-sanctioned with Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Series

2025 Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 2275

Colton Fisher, Danville, IA, 2191 (1)

Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 2152 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 2062

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1988

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1744

Josh Schnederman, West Burlington, IA, 1649 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1583

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1570

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1523

Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 1450 (1)

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1434 (2)

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1314

JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 1254 (1)

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1183

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1179

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1165

Jake Blackhurst, Hanna City, IL, 1149

Blaine Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 1049

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 993

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Alchemy Skin & Health

Shake-up Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Randall’s Performance, Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Golden Eagle Distributors

B Main Sponsor – Golden Eagle Distributors

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Contingency Sponsors

Hoosier, Midland Performance, K-1 Racegear, Rocket Graphics, Bell Helmets, Stronghurst Collision Refinish (SCR), King Racing Products, DMI, BMRS, KSE Racing Products, Saldana Racing Products