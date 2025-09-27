Julien, Clayton, and Kuxhouse Victorious During Wisconsin Championships

PLYMOUTH, WI (September 27, 2025) — Logan Julien, Christopher Clayton, and Tyler Kuxhouse were victorious during the Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track that closed out the season for the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association, Midwest Sprint Car Association, and Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars respectively.

Julien led all 30 laps of the IRA finale for the 2025 season. Joel Myers Jr, Jordan Goldesberry, Kyle Schuett, and Blake Nimee rounded out the top five. Nimee’s fifth place finish assisted him in securing the 2025 IRA series point championship.

Clayton also led every lap of the MSA Sprint Car main event for the victory over Ben Schmidt, Brandon Berth, Tony Wondra, and Billy Kreutz. Schmidt used his second place finish in route to the 2025 MSA Sprint Car point title.

The Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars saw Kuxhouse take the lead from Allen Hafford for the victory. Adam Taylor won the 2025 championship with the WingLESS series.

Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships

Plymouth Dirt Track

Plymouth, Wisconsin

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Qualifying

1. 85J-Logan Julien, 11.430[5]

2. 19-Joel Myers Jr, 11.487[17]

3. 25T-Travis Arenz, 11.554[12]

4. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 11.653[14]

5. 47-Todd King, 11.666[11]

6. 25-Danny Schlafer, 11.698[18]

7. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 11.719[28]

8. 7-Scotty Thiel, 11.729[10]

9. 79-Blake Nimee, 11.751[13]

10. 09-Clayton Rossmann, 11.762[20]

11. 3N-Jake Neuman, 11.792[9]

12. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 11.813[31]

13. 87A-Austin Hartmann, 11.821[1]

14. 53-Jack Dover, 11.824[3]

15. GR8-Will Gerrits, 11.863[15]

16. 9K-Kyle Schuett, 11.868[21]

17. 1NZ-Max Guilford, 11.888[33]

18. 26-Tyler Tischendorf, 11.903[24]

19. 4D-Cruz Dickerson, 11.924[6]

20. 10V-Matt VanderVere, 11.937[25]

21. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 11.962[26]

22. 12-Corbin Gurley, 11.971[19]

23. 3-Justin Erickson, 12.065[4]

24. 24-Scott Conger, 12.208[16]

25. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.212[30]

26. 99-Tyler Brabant, 12.213[22]

27. 4K-Kris Spitz, 12.263[23]

28. 52-Cody Schlafer, 12.269[32]

29. 21H-TJ Haddy, 12.317[7]

30. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 12.360[27]

31. 55P-Brady Portschy, 12.673[2]

32. 70W-Logan Wienke, 12.805[8]

DNS: 4-Alex Pokorski, 12.805

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 79-Blake Nimee[2]

2. 87A-Austin Hartmann[1]

3. 47-Todd King[3]

4. 1NZ-Max Guilford[5]

5. 85J-Logan Julien[4]

6. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[6]

7. 68-Dave Uttech[7]

8. 21H-TJ Haddy[8]

DNS: 4-Alex Pokorski

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]

2. 09-Clayton Rossmann[2]

3. 25-Danny Schlafer[3]

4. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]

5. 99-Tyler Brabant[7]

6. 26-Tyler Tischendorf[5]

7. 43-Jereme Schroeder[8]

8. 53-Jack Dover[1]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. GR8-Will Gerrits[1]

2. 2W-Scott Neitzel[3]

3. 4D-Cruz Dickerson[5]

4. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

5. 25T-Travis Arenz[4]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[7]

7. 3-Justin Erickson[6]

8. 55P-Brady Portschy[8]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 9K-Kyle Schuett[1]

2. 96-Jake Blackhurst[2]

3. 7-Scotty Thiel[3]

4. 10V-Matt VanderVere[5]

5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[4]

6. 24-Scott Conger[6]

7. 52-Cody Schlafer[7]

8. 70W-Logan Wienke[8]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 25-Danny Schlafer[2]

2. 85J-Logan Julien[3]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[5]

4. 47-Todd King[4]

5. 79-Blake Nimee[1]

Dash #2 (4 Laps)

1. 9K-Kyle Schuett[2]

2. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]

3. 2W-Scott Neitzel[5]

4. 25T-Travis Arenz[3]

5. GR8-Will Gerrits[1]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 53-Jack Dover[1]

2. 3-Justin Erickson[6]

3. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[3]

4. 24-Scott Conger[4]

5. 21H-TJ Haddy[10]

6. 4K-Kris Spitz[5]

7. 43-Jereme Schroeder[9]

8. 26-Tyler Tischendorf[2]

9. 68-Dave Uttech[7]

DNS: 52-Cody Schlafer

DNS: 55P-Brady Portschy

DNS: 4-Alex Pokorski

DNS: 70W-Logan Wienke

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 85J-Logan Julien[3]

2. 19-Joel Myers Jr[4]

3. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[5]

4. 9K-Kyle Schuett[2]

5. 79-Blake Nimee[9]

6. 2W-Scott Neitzel[6]

7. 25-Danny Schlafer[1]

8. 7-Scotty Thiel[14]

9. 09-Clayton Rossmann[11]

10. 87A-Austin Hartmann[13]

11. 47-Todd King[7]

12. 3N-Jake Neuman[16]

13. 10V-Matt VanderVere[18]

14. 53-Jack Dover[21]

15. GR8-Will Gerrits[10]

16. 3-Justin Erickson[22]

17. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[23]

18. 12-Corbin Gurley[19]

19. 24-Scott Conger[24]

20. 1NZ-Max Guilford[17]

21. 96-Jake Blackhurst[12]

22. 25T-Travis Arenz[8]

23. 4D-Cruz Dickerson[15]

24. 99-Tyler Brabant[20]

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Qualifying

1. 20R-Chad Stouthamer, 12.917[8]

2. 22B-Brandon Berth, 12.933[4]

3. 46-Steven Ruh, 12.980[5]

4. 24X-Eric Wilke, 13.019[6]

5. 33M-Josh Bilicki, 13.108[7]

6. 12P-JJ Pagel, 13.113[1]

7. 98M-Ron Malec, 13.143[2]

8. 55S-Ryan Sawusch, 13.731[3]

Qualifying 2

1. 1-Ben Schmidt, 12.511[3]

2. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach, 12.814[1]

3. 69-Bill Taylor, 12.890[2]

4. 3BK-Billy Kreutz, 12.899[6]

5. 51-Chris Larson, 13.125[5]

6. 2-Christopher Clayton, 13.200[4]

7. 59-Ethon Stear, 13.220[7]

Qualifying 3

1. 63K-Kevin Karnitz, 12.656[6]

2. 27G-Donny Goeden, 12.758[2]

3. 16-Anthony Knierim, 12.776[4]

4. 11-Tony Wondra, 12.941[5]

5. 69S-TJ Smith, 13.094[1]

6. 57-Tristan Furseth, 13.115[3]

7. 68P-Frank Perko, 13.291[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 46-Steven Ruh[3]

2. 22B-Brandon Berth[4]

3. 33M-Josh Bilicki[1]

4. 24X-Eric Wilke[2]

5. 12P-JJ Pagel[5]

6. 98M-Ron Malec[6]

7. 20R-Chad Stouthamer[8]

8. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[1]

2. 1-Ben Schmidt[4]

3. 2-Christopher Clayton[6]

4. 51-Chris Larson[5]

5. 69-Bill Taylor[2]

6. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[3]

7. 59-Ethon Stear[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Anthony Knierim[2]

2. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[4]

3. 11-Tony Wondra[1]

4. 27G-Donny Goeden[3]

5. 69S-TJ Smith[5]

6. 57-Tristan Furseth[6]

7. 68P-Frank Perko[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 2-Christopher Clayton[2]

2. 1-Ben Schmidt[6]

3. 22B-Brandon Berth[4]

4. 11-Tony Wondra[9]

5. 3BK-Billy Kreutz[3]

6. 46-Steven Ruh[8]

7. 27G-Donny Goeden[11]

8. 33M-Josh Bilicki[10]

9. 63K-Kevin Karnitz[5]

10. 69-Bill Taylor[17]

11. 16-Anthony Knierim[7]

12. 69S-TJ Smith[12]

13. 24X-Eric Wilke[14]

14. 57-Tristan Furseth[15]

15. 51-Chris Larson[1]

16. 08-Katelyn Krebsbach[18]

17. 12P-JJ Pagel[13]

18. 98M-Ron Malec[16]

19. 59-Ethon Stear[21]

20. 20R-Chad Stouthamer[20]

21. 68P-Frank Perko[22]

22. 55S-Ryan Sawusch[19]

Autometer Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 711-Tyler Kuxhouse[3]

2. 38-Allen Hafford[1]

3. 14Z-Ryan Zielski[14]

4. 14-Tim Cox[2]

5. 8T-Adam Taylor[4]

6. 22-Greg Alt[5]

7. 41-Dennis Spitz[10]

8. 29J-Ralph Johnson[6]

9. 7D-Josh Davidson[15]

10. 26-Preston Ruh[19]

11. 99J-Seth Johnson[11]

12. 70-Chris Klemko[12]

13. 29OG-Tom Eller[17]

14. 17-Bryce Andrews[8]

15. 11-Austin Hansen[16]

16. 7-Trinity Uttech[18]

17. 21T-Mitchell Reich[20]

18. 4G-George Gaertner III[7]

19. 24-Eric Wilke[13]

20. 50-Rusty Egan[9]

21. 10V-Nathan Crane[22]

22. 69-TJ Smith[21]