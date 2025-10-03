Brady Bacon in Thrilling Win with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Lee County Speedway’s Hawkeye Nationals

From POWRi

Donnellson, IA. (10/3/25) Brady Bacon would flex his racing muscles with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of the Hawkeye Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his first league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lee County Speedway.

Flying in excitement on the smooth surfaces of Lee County Speedway with thirty-three talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Sean Rayhall set a quick qualifying time of 13.105-second lap with Hank Davis, Riley Goodno, Joe B Miller, and Brady Bacon each earning heat racing victories as Xavier Doney would take the semi-feature checkers.

Thrilling the audience members in Southeast Iowa, the initial green flag start would find high-point qualifier Roger Crockett and Sean Rayhall lined up in the front row as Crockett would gain the lead on the first pair of laps with Rayhall taking the lead for the next seven revolutions.

Setting the pace out front, Sean Rayhall would battle Brady Bacon on lap ten with Bacon taking the preferred position as Aaron Reutzel followed into the runner-up spot with Emerson Axsom and Clinton Boyles within the mid-point top-five.

Flying out front, Brady Bacon would lead the way as a late-race caution bunched the field back together, setting the stage for late-race dramatics over the single-file restart with less than four laps remaining.

Holding steady out front over an action-packed final four laps, Brady Bacon would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory, with Aaron Reutzel hustling into the runner-up position by only one-tenth of a second.

“I did not want to see that late race caution, I didn’t know how fast the top was going to be on the restart as I thought we had a better car in lap traffic through the middle,” said Brady Bacon in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “It was all the guest crew-chief tonight, we’ve been up and down all year, so it feels great to get this win, and we get to try to do it again tomorrow night”.

Contesting closely by using a late-race restart to perfection would find Austin McCarl placing on the final podium placement from the starting twelfth on the initial green flag. Emerson Axsom would be among the frontrunners, all feature to finish fourth as Hank Davis would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of the Hawkeye Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV at Lee County Speedway.

Lee County Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 10/3/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 14-Sean Rayhall(13.105)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 12X-Hank Davis

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 22-Riley Goodno

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Engler Machine & Tool Heat Race 4 Winner: 21H-Brady Bacon

RaceTech Titanium Semi-Feature Winner: 74-Xavier Doney

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 11-Roger Crockett

Express Car Wash of Texas Hard Charger: 2KS-Ian Madsen(+14)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 21H-Brady Bacon

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547548

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon[5]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[3]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl[12]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]; 5. 12X-Hank Davis[7]; 6. 2KS-Ian Madsen[20]; 7. 19-Clinton Boyles[6]; 8. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]; 9. 11-Roger Crockett[1]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[8]; 11. 51-Scott Bogucki[13]; 12. 45X-Landon Crawley[9]; 13. 44-Chris Martin[18]; 14. 74-Xavier Doney[17]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller[11]; 16. 22-Riley Goodno[10]; 17. 22M-Rees Moran[14]; 18. 97-Scotty Milan[15]; 19. 33-Scotty Broty[19]; 20. 15JR-Cole Mincer[22]; 21. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[16]; 22. 79-Gage Montgomery[23]; 23. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[21]

RaceTech Titanium B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[4]; 3. 33-Scotty Broty[1]; 4. 2KS-Ian Madsen[8]; 5. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[6]; 6. 15JR-Cole Mincer[9]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[10]; 8. B8-John Barnard[12]; 9. 7W-Alex VanderVoort[11]; 10. 74N-Natalie Doney[15]; 11. 15-Jack Potter[14]; 12. 31-McCain Richards[16]; 13. 17-Tylar Rankin[7]; 14. 79X-Kyle Jones[13]; 15. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[5]; 16. (DNS) 40-Howard Moore; 17. (DNS) 99-Kelby Watt

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Hank Davis[1]; 2. 19-Clinton Boyles[2]; 3. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[3]; 5. 40-Howard Moore[6]; 6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[5]; 7. 79-Gage Montgomery[7]; 8. 15-Jack Potter[9]; 9. 99-Kelby Watt[8]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Riley Goodno[1]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 4. 97-Scotty Milan[6]; 5. 39-Lynton Jeffrey[7]; 6. 2KS-Ian Madsen[5]; 7. 33-Scotty Broty[3]; 8. 79X-Kyle Jones[8]

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 3. 45X-Landon Crawley[3]; 4. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[6]; 5. 44-Chris Martin[5]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[2]; 7. 7W-Alex VanderVoort[7]; 8. 74N-Natalie Doney[8]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 3. 27-Emerson Axsom[4]; 4. 51-Scott Bogucki[3]; 5. 17-Tylar Rankin[6]; 6. 15JR-Cole Mincer[5]; 7. B8-John Barnard[7]; 8. 31-McCain Richards[8]

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.105[1]; 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.202[27]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:13.322[18]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:13.368[13]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:13.387[16]; 6. 33-Scotty Broty, 00:13.408[3]; 7. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:13.435[22]; 8. 51-Scott Bogucki, 00:13.453[9]; 9. 19-Clinton Boyles, 00:13.468[26]; 10. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:13.485[29]; 11. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:13.489[24]; 12. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:13.529[25]; 13. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:13.550[30]; 14. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:13.554[2]; 15. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:13.573[11]; 16. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:13.623[21]; 17. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:13.623[5]; 18. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:13.625[15]; 19. 44-Chris Martin, 00:13.625[31]; 20. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:13.666[33]; 21. 40-Howard Moore, 00:13.681[7]; 22. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:13.730[23]; 23. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:13.732[8]; 24. 17-Tylar Rankin, 00:13.743[6]; 25. 79-Gage Montgomery, 00:13.782[17]; 26. 39-Lynton Jeffrey, 00:13.787[20]; 27. 7W-Alex VanderVoort, 00:13.879[19]; 28. B8-John Barnard, 00:13.925[32]; 29. 99-Kelby Watt, 00:13.990[12]; 30. 79X-Kyle Jones, 00:14.019[28]; 31. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:14.050[14]; 32. 31-McCain Richards, 00:14.164[4]; 33. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.200[10]