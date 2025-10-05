Aaron Reutzel Reigns as Hawkeye Nationals Champion with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints

From POWRi

Donnellson, IA. (10/4/25) Aaron Reutzel would improve one spot from last night’s runner-up to run away with Saturday’s main event with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night Two of the Hawkeye Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his second seasonal league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Lee County Speedway.

Flying in excitement on the smooth surfaces of Lee County Speedway with twenty-seven talented entrants of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints would see Aaron Reutzel set a quick qualifying time of 13.748-second lap with Emerson Axsom, Chris Martin, and Ian Madsen each earning heat racing victories.

Thrilling the audience members in Southeast Iowa, the initial green flag start would find high-point qualifier Emerson Axsom and Aaron Reutzel lined up in the front row as Emerson Axsom would gain the lead for the first ten laps.

Overtaking for the top spot on laps ten, Aaron Reutzel would slide into the lead with Emerson Axsom holding steady in second as Landon Crawley, Scott Bogucki, and Ian Madsen battled for top five placements.

Leading the final fifteen revolutions, Aaron Reutzel would not be denied in earning his eighth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event, with early leader Emerson Axsom holding onto the runner-up position over the final restart.

“We were trying stuff last night and went back to basics and what we know tonight, and the car was great all night as we really hit on things tonight as a team,” said Aaron Reutzel in victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding “This place is awesome, especially when things get up on the fence like that. Great night with Don here and all the partners that make this possible, I’m just the lucky one that gets to drive the thing”.

Contesting closely behind would find Ian Madsen advancing a pair of spots, placing on the final podium placement from the starting fifth on the initial green flag. Scott Bogucki would be among the frontrunners all feature to finish fourth from eighth, as tenth-starting Scotty Milan would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League in Night Two of the Hawkeye Nationals presented by Start2Finish TV at Lee County Speedway.

Lee County Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 10/4/25:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 87-Aaron Reutzel(13.748)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 27-Emerson Axsom

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 44-Chris Martin

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 2KS-Ian Madsen

Wholesale Batteries Inc. High Point Qualifier: 27-Emerson Axsom

Express Car Wash of Texas Hard Charger: 19-Clinton Boyles(+8)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/547551

Honest Abe Roofing A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 3. 2KS-Ian Madsen[5]; 4. 51-Scott Bogucki[8]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[10]; 6. 88-Austin McCarl[9]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[7]; 8. 21H-Brady Bacon[12]; 9. 74-Xavier Doney[14]; 10. 45X-Landon Crawley[6]; 11. 19-Clinton Boyles[19]; 12. 51B-Joe B Miller[16]; 13. B8-John Barnard[17]; 14. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[21]; 15. 12X-Hank Davis[4]; 16. 22M-Rees Moran[15]; 17. 14-Sean Rayhall[11]; 18. 7W-Alex VanderVoort[23]; 19. 17-Tylar Rankin[18]; 20. 15-Jack Potter[25]; 21. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[22]; 22. 74N-Natalie Doney[26]; 23. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 24. 15JR-Cole Mincer[24]; 25. 33-Scotty Broty[20]; 26. 11-Roger Crockett[13]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 2. 45X-Landon Crawley[1]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 4. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]; 5. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[7]; 8. 42P-Preston Perlmutter[8]; 9. 15-Jack Potter[9]

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]; 3. 51-Scott Bogucki[5]; 4. 88-Austin McCarl[3]; 5. B8-John Barnard[7]; 6. 14-Sean Rayhall[4]; 7. 19-Clinton Boyles[6]; 8. 7W-Alex VanderVoort[8]; 9. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2KS-Ian Madsen[1]; 2. 12X-Hank Davis[3]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 4. 74-Xavier Doney[5]; 5. 17-Tylar Rankin[7]; 6. 11-Roger Crockett[4]; 7. 33-Scotty Broty[6]; 8. 15JR-Cole Mincer[8]; 9. (DNS) 79-Gage Montgomery

Start2Finish Qualifying: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:13.748[8]; 2. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:13.944[22]; 3. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:13.958[10]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.047[3]; 5. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:14.058[20]; 6. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:14.079[13]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:14.081[24]; 8. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.132[1]; 9. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:14.177[12]; 10. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:14.202[25]; 11. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.271[18]; 12. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:14.277[4]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:14.299[2]; 14. 51-Scott Bogucki, 00:14.308[26]; 15. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.317[21]; 16. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:14.341[23]; 17. 19-Clinton Boyles, 00:14.374[15]; 18. 33-Scotty Broty, 00:14.478[9]; 19. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:14.492[6]; 20. B8-John Barnard, 00:14.505[27]; 21. 17-Tylar Rankin, 00:14.583[14]; 22. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.635[5]; 23. 7W-Alex VanderVoort, 00:14.675[16]; 24. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:14.819[19]; 25. 15-Jack Potter, 00:14.924[7]; 26. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:15.248[11]; 27. 79-Gage Montgomery, 01:00.000[17]

Racing Electronics Hot Laps: 1. 14-Sean Rayhall, 00:14.045[22]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney, 00:14.149[21]; 3. 88-Austin McCarl, 00:14.150[20]; 4. 11-Roger Crockett, 00:14.222[10]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan, 00:14.259[12]; 6. 21H-Brady Bacon, 00:14.270[23]; 7. B8-John Barnard, 00:14.272[27]; 8. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 00:14.293[19]; 9. 45X-Landon Crawley, 00:14.307[25]; 10. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:14.311[8]; 11. 19-Clinton Boyles, 00:14.372[15]; 12. 51-Scott Bogucki, 00:14.400[26]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.440[18]; 14. 12X-Hank Davis, 00:14.443[13]; 15. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:14.484[24]; 16. 7W-Alex VanderVoort, 00:14.499[16]; 17. 33-Scotty Broty, 00:14.694[9]; 18. 44-Chris Martin, 00:14.787[1]; 19. 17-Tylar Rankin, 00:14.831[14]; 20. 65-Jordan Goldesberry, 00:14.840[6]; 21. 22M-Rees Moran, 00:14.912[3]; 22. 42P-Preston Perlmutter, 00:14.921[5]; 23. 74N-Natalie Doney, 00:15.037[11]; 24. 2KS-Ian Madsen, 00:15.189[4]; 25. 51B-Joe B Miller, 00:15.389[2]; 26. 15-Jack Potter, 00:15.654[7]; 27. 79-Gage Montgomery, 01:00.000[17]

