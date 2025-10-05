HOWARD DOMINATES USCS GUNTOWN, MS WEEKEND WITH 12TH WIN OF THE SEASON

GUNTOWN, MS – October 4, 2025 – Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS continued his domination of United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire competition with his second win in as many nights in the 30-lap Feature Race on Saturday at Pine Ridge Speedway. The USCS National Championship point leader posted his 12th win of the season and his 38th career series win.

Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS finished second, and Derek Hagar of Marion, AR, took the third spot. Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC was fourth, and fifth went to Tucker Boulton of Brighton, TN. Hayden Martin of Olive Branch, MS drove to a sixth-place finish, and Marshall Skinner of Marion, AR came home in the seventh spot.

Chase Howard of Nesbit, MS took the eighth spot, and Dewayne White of Byhalia, MS ,was ninth. Conner Wray of Olive Branch, MS, started 23rd and finished tenth to earn the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger of the Race Award.

In preliminary action, the three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Moss in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Boulton in the Schoenfeld Headers Second Heat, and Martin in the Texaco T-Mart Third Heat.

Dale Howard took the lead at the start of the 30-lap Feature Race from the pole position followed by Bowden, Moss, Martin and Boulton. Hagar climbed into the top five after starting eighth on lap ten when he passed Boulton for the fifth spot. Hagar moved up to fourth on lap 11 when he passed Martin.

Boulton reclaimed the fifth spot when he got by Martin on lap 12. Hager passed Moss on lap 18 to settle into the third position. The field raced clean and green until lap 29 when the only caution flag of the race came out for Morgan Turpen-Havener, who tagged the wall while running seventh.

Dale Howard gave up a .810 second lead over Bowden for the green, white, checkered dash to finish the race. Howard was able to seal the deal with a 1.223 second margin of victory over Bowden in a race that took 16 minutes and 8.248 seconds to complete. Howard had his second straight wire-to-wire win for the weekend, leading 55 consecutive Feature Race laps, and his fourth straight USCS victory.

The next two races for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will be at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR for the Flip-Flop 50 on Friday night, October 10 and Saturday night, October 11. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE EVENT AT PINE RIDGE SPEEDWAY IN GUNTOWN, MS ON 10/4/25:

FEATURE RACE – 30 Laps: 1. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (1); 2. Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS (2); 3. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, MS (8); 4. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (3); 5. 801 Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN (5); 6. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (4); 7. 26 Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR (7); 8. 13 Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (12); 9. 10k Dewayne White, Byhalia, MS (6); 10. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (23); 11. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (22); 12. 201 Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, OH (11); 13. 80 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (18); 14. 88 Trent Moss, Medon, TN (15); 15. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (16); 16. 10m Morgan Havener, Pipertoni TN (10); 17. 44 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (13); 18. 52x Adrian Tetreault, Horn Lake, MS (19); 19. 17b Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS (17); 20. 87 Chase Anderson, Lewisburg, MS (14); 21. 17 Alex Lyles, Arlington, TN (9); 22. 18 Paul Jones, Kokomo, IN (20); 23. 21 Jason Milan, Guntown, MS (21).

HEAT RACES – 8 Laps:

ENGLER MACHINE & TOOL HEAT 1: 1. L. Moss; 2. White; 3. Ivy; 4. Havener; 5. C. Howard; 6. Taylor; 7. R. Howard; 8. Wray.

SCHOENFELD HEADERS HEAT 2: 1. Boulton; 2. D. Howard; 3. Bowden; 4. Anderson; 5. T. Moss; 6. Willingham; 7. Jones; 8. Tetreault.

TEXACO T-MART HEAT 3: 1. Martin; 2. Lyles; 3. Skinner; 4. Hagar; 5. Merritt; 6. Milam; 7. Gray.