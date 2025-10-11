Carson Macedo Shines in his New Egypt Debut with World of Outlaws

By Alex Nieten

NEW EGYPT, NJ (October 10, 2025) – Carson Macedo had never seen New Egypt Speedway until Friday night.

Could one of the sport’s most uniquely shaped dirt tracks puzzle and slow one of the best Sprint Car drivers in the country? Nope.

Macedo looked like he had years of experience as he hit the New Jersey oval for the first time aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. The Lemoore, CA native lined up outside the front row for the 30-lap Feature and snuck around Logan Schuchart on the top to pace the opening circuit.

That wound up being the winning move as Macedo never relinquished the lead. A motivated Schuchart, who was trying to win the first race following his grandfather Bobby Allen’s passing earlier this week, stayed close behind for nearly the duration of the main event. The Shark Racing pilot even looked underneath Macedo on a few occasions, but no run was enough. Macedo held him off and took the checkered flag in his first ever night at New Egypt.

“Hats off to JJR, they did a great job,” Macedo said. “Traffic was tough. I knew the start was going to be critical, and I kind of just sent it up there as hard as I could up top, and it worked out. I stuck and was able to get around Logan. I knew that he was all over me in traffic. I could hear him, and I saw him the one time getting into Turn 3. There just wasn’t really a lot I could do.

“I just wanted to make sure I kept my momentum up, kept my speed up and didn’t let anybody beat me down into (Turn) 3, and it worked out. I was a little nervous there at the end because the rubber was laying down there in (Turns) 3 and 4 on the bottom. It was really clean down there and grippy. In (Turns) 1 and 2, I felt like I was better higher. The higher I would run, the more speed I would have off the corner. Hats off to JJR. Philip Dietz did an incredible job all night, made great adjustments. Adam Zimmerman and Robby McQuinn worked their tails off.”

Macedo and the JJR crew are up to 11 Series victories in 2025. Friday marked the 58th of Macedo’s career with the World of Outlaws, equaling him with one of his heroes and fellow Californian, Jason Meyers, for 16th all-time. Macedo becomes the sixth different driver through 10 visits to top a race with The Greatest Show on Dirt at New Egypt.

The runner-up spot went to Logan Schuchart. He wanted more than anything in the world to take the team his “pappy” built to Victory Lane. The Hanover, PA native might’ve not gotten the win, but his finish was still a worthy way to honor “Scruffy.” The Shark team was one many doubted would even make it through their first year with the World of Outlaws in 2014. But led by Bobby Allen, they not only made it, but they kept going. Now, here Schuchart and the Shark Racing team are 11 years later, carrying on Allen’s legacy by racing with the best in the nation and running up front.

“That guy was my hero,” said a choked up Schuchart of his grandfather. “I wanted to get out here and do that for him. But to come here and be on the podium after my mind is in all kinds of places is good. I talked to him plenty of times this week. I asked for his guidance because I knew my mindset wouldn’t be at 100-percent. He loved this thing and built a legacy for Jacob (Allen) and I to continue it while he’s gone. I could feel him. I know he’s there.”

David Gravel brought the Big Game Motorsports No. 2 home third. His Series-leading podium total is up to 36 as consistency carries the Watertown, CT toward a second consecutive World of Outlaws title.

“It was just kind of track position there,” Gravel said. “I’m just glad we passed some cars in the Dash. When you’ve got the best six cars up front, it’s hard to pass guys. Carson won the start, and that kind of won the race. Lapped traffic got somewhat interesting there, and I feel like I had a couple shots at Logan. (Turns) 1 and 2 was just starting to get interesting, and I kind of felt the bottom there come in and then Logan kind of took my line.”

Buddy Kofoid and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

Hunter Schuerenberg took the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55 from 21st to sixth to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

David Gravel grabbed his third consecutive Simpson Quick Time and his 22nd of the year in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to David Gravel (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Carson Macedo (Real American Beer Heat Two), and Cole Macedo (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Logan Schuchart.

Schuchart also topped the Toyota Dash.

Garet Williamson won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Bill Balog.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars battle the Pennsylvania Posse one last time in 2025 at Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 11. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 3. 2-David Gravel[3]; 4. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 5. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]; 6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[21]; 7. 99-Skylar Gee[14]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 9. 67-Justin Whittall[13]; 10. 18-Cory Eliason[16]; 11. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[12]; 12. 17N-Dylan Norris[20]; 13. 6-Zach Hampton[18]; 14. 23-Garet Williamson[19]; 15. 15-Donny Schatz[23]; 16. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]; 17. 7S-Chris Windom[11]; 18. 5-Tyler Ross[15]; 19. 17B-Bill Balog[10]; 20. 91-Preston Lattomus[24]; 21. 15S-Kerry Madsen[8]; 22. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[17]; 23. OOK-Kyle Spence[22]; 24. 69K-Ryan Smith[9]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 2. 17N-Dylan Norris[1]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[3]; 4. OOK-Kyle Spence[4]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 6. 91-Preston Lattomus[6]; 7. 85-Ricky DiEva[5]; 8. 7-Aidan Borden[8]; 9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[9]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps): 1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]; 3. 2-David Gravel[6]; 4. 2C-Cole Macedo[4]; 5. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel[1]; 2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]; 3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog[4]; 5. 67-Justin Whittall[5]; 6. 18-Cory Eliason[8]; 7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[9]; 8. 91-Preston Lattomus[7]; 9. 17N-Dylan Norris[6]; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell[10]

Real American Beer Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 41-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 15S-Kerry Madsen[2]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[5]; 5. 99-Skylar Gee[4]; 6. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr[8]; 7. OOK-Kyle Spence[9]; 8. 15-Donny Schatz[7]; 9. 23-Garet Williamson[6]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 2C-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[2]; 3. 69K-Ryan Smith[5]; 4. 35-Buddy Schweibinz[3]; 5. 5-Tyler Ross[4]; 6. 6-Zach Hampton[6]; 7. 85-Ricky DiEva[8]; 8. 7-Aidan Borden[9]; 9. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 2-David Gravel, 00:13.925[17]; 2. 41-Carson Macedo, 00:14.132[5]; 3. 2C-Cole Macedo, 00:14.167[4]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 00:14.206[1]; 5. 15S-Kerry Madsen, 00:14.248[6]; 6. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:14.300[28]; 7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 00:14.311[27]; 8. 83-Michael Kofoid, 00:14.354[21]; 9. 35-Buddy Schweibinz, 00:14.376[18]; 10. 17B-Bill Balog, 00:14.409[9]; 11. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:14.441[11]; 12. 5-Tyler Ross, 00:14.446[3]; 13. 67-Justin Whittall, 00:14.458[23]; 14. 7S-Chris Windom, 00:14.510[8]; 15. 69K-Ryan Smith, 00:14.536[25]; 16. 17N-Dylan Norris, 00:14.626[26]; 17. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:14.670[22]; 18. 6-Zach Hampton, 00:14.677[24]; 19. 91-Preston Lattomus, 00:14.713[20]; 20. 15-Donny Schatz, 00:14.718[7]; 21. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:14.723[2]; 22. 18-Cory Eliason, 00:14.746[19]; 23. 27H-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:14.789[10]; 24. 85-Ricky DiEva, 00:14.874[14]; 25. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 00:14.892[15]; 26. OOK-Kyle Spence, 00:14.950[12]; 27. 7-Aidan Borden, 00:15.334[13]; 28. 28M-Conner Morrell, 01:00.000[16]