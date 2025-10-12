HOWARD AND BOWDEN SCORE USCS FLIP FLOP WINS AT WEST MEMPHIS

By Roby Helm

WEST MEMPHIS, AR – October 11, 2025 – Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS won the 25-lap first of the Flip Flop twin features and Brad Bowden of Hernando, MS won the 25-lap Flip Flop 50 Feature #2 for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire on Saturday night at Riverside International Speedway.

After starting on the outside of the front row in the Flip (first) Feature Race, Howard led all 25 laps to post his 13th USCS Feature Race win of the 2025 season and pad his point lead. It was Howard’s 39th career USCS victory.

Derek Hagar of Marion, AR finished second, and Howard Moore of Memphis, TN took the third spot. Polesitter Marshall Skinner of Marion, AR was fourth, and Ayden Gatewood of Caruthersville, MO drove to a fifth-place finish. Bradley Fezard of Bonnerdale, AR came home in the sixth spot and 16-time USCS National Champion National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray was seventh.

Bowden took the eighth spot in the Flip 25 and ninth went to Ernie Ainsworth of Bartlett, TN. Lance Moss of Cherryville, NC rounded out the top ten. At the completion of the Flip 25, the field was inverted for the Flop 25.

Bowden came from the seventh starting spot to win the Flop 25. Hagar finished second place again.tm The third place finish went to Fezard. Skinner took the fourth spot, and Chase Howard of Nesbitt, MS was fifth. Wesley Shepard of Coldwater, MS came home in the sixth spot and Brandon Hanks of Burlison, TN finished seventh.

Dale Howard charged from the back of the pack to finish eighth after running as high as fifth. Brayden Taylor of Hernando, MS, took the ninth spot. Lance Moss rounded out the top ten in the Flop 25 second A-Main. In preliminary action, the two ten-lap B-Main Races were won by Moss and Ronny Howard of Nesbit, MS.

The two Wilwood Disc Brake Hard Chargers of the Race were Hagar, who started 13th and finished second in the first Flip Feature Race, and Dale Howard, who started 22nd and finished eighth in the Flop second Feature Race.

The next two events and thecseason finale weekend for the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour Presented By Hoosier Racing Tire will be on Friday night, October 17 and Saturday night, October 18 at Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, GA. For more information about USCS, visit their website at uscsracing.com and the series Facebook page, or call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Huggins Cams, Hero Graphics, DMI/Bulldog, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, AR Dyno Specialties, KSE Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES OUTLAW THUNDER TOUR PRESENTED BY HOOSIER RACING TIRE FLIP FLOP 50 AT RIVERSIDE INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY IN WEST MEMPHIS, AR ON 10/11/25:

FLIP FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 47 Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (2); 2. 3 Derek Hagar, Marion, AR (13); 3. G6 Howard Moore, Memphis, TN (3); 4. 26 Marshall Skinner, Marion, AR (1); 5. 37 Ayden Gatewood, Caruthersville, MO (6); 6. 938 Bradley Fezard, Bonnerdale, AR (4); 7. 10 Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (8); 8. 8x Brad Bowden, Hernando, MS (11); 9. 91a Ernie Ainsworth, Bartlett, TN (7); 10. 23 Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (9); 11. 29r Corey Ray, Millington, TN (5); 12. 901 Tucker Boulton, Brighton, TN (15); 13. 80 Ronny Howard, Nesbit, MS (10); 14. 67 Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (14): 15. 4x Chase Howard, Nesbit, MS (17); 16. 44 Wesley Shepard, Coldwater, MS (18); 17. 42 Brayden Taylor, Hernando, MS (21); 18. 55 Brandon Hanks, Burlison, TN (23); 19. 23w Conner Wray, Olive Branch, MS (19); 20. 28 Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (20); 21. 16 Hannah Merritt, Nesbit, MS (22); 22. 48 Coen McDaniel, Gaffney, SC (12); 23. 6b Corey Bailey, Coldwater, MS (16).

FLOP FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. 8x Bowden (7); 2. 3 Hagar (13); 3. 938 Fezard (9); 4. 26 Skinner (11); 5. 4x C. Howard (14); 6. 44 Shepard (15); 7. 55 Hanks (17); 8. 47 D. Howard (22); 9. 42 Taylor (16); 10. 23 Moss (5); 11. 23w Wray (18); 12. 6b Bailey (23); 13. 91a Ainsworth (6); 14. 67 Martin (1); 15. 29r Ray (4); 16. 16 Merritt (20); 17. 901 Boulton (3); 18. 28 Willingham (19); 19. 80 R. Howard (2); 20. 37 Gatewood (10); 21. 10 Gray (8); 22. G6 Moore (12); 23. 48 McDaniel (21).

B-MAINS – 10 Laps:

B-MAIN 1: 1. Moss; 2. Bowden; 3. Hagar; 4. Boulton; 5. C. Howard; 6. Wray; 7. Taylor; 8. Hanks DNS.

B-MAIN 2: 1. R. Howard; 2. McDaniel; 3. Martin; 4. Bailey; 5. Shepard; 6. Willingham; 7. Merritt,