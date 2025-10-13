World of Outlaws Visit Knoxville and Huset’s Memorial Day Weekend in 2026

(October 13, 2025) — The World of Outlaws will have a new destination during Memorial Day weekend for the 2026 season when the tour travels to Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa and Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota. Both programs will feature $20,000 to win feature events.

On Saturday, May 23rd features the World of Outlaws at Knoxville before heading north to Huset’s on Sunday May 24th, following the pattern weekly sprint car racing takes in the area during the summer where Knoxville and Huset’s run their programs on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The weekend also gives race teams another tune up event for Huset’s Hustle/Huset’s High Bank Nationals in June and the Knoxville Nationals in August.

During the 2025 season the World of Outlaws were in Ohio for the weekend with dates at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio and Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe, Ohio. As of this release information was not given on where those track’s dates that were on Memorial Day weekend in 2025 would take place in 2026.